At The Lows, Castle Brands Is Intriguing - But Not Intriguing Enough

Castle Brands (ROX) seems to be doing what it's supposed to do. The company's key brands - Jefferson's whiskey and Gosling's rum and ginger beer - continue to grow. As a result, Castle Brands has reversed from posting losses even on an adjusted basis to profits, if on that same adjusted basis:

source: author from ROX filings; Adjusted EBITDA as defined by the company

Yet what looks like relatively consistent growth has been met by the market with equally consistent selling of late, even with a modest bounce Monday after the 10-K was filed late Friday:

Data by YCharts

To be sure, the divergence between Castle Brands' business and its stock price isn't completely illogical. The stock looked expensive above $1, as I wrote almost two years ago. Dr. Phillip Frost, who settled civil charges from the SEC surrounding penny-stock trading late last year, is both a major shareholder of and a lender to the company. Frost's position may have created an overhang on the stock of late. Coincidentally or not, ROX has seen, shall we say, optimistic coverage at past highs. Growth has been solid - but perhaps not enough given some of the expectations embedded in past valuations and some of the past coverage.

To some extent, those expectations remain a problem at $0.52. Castle Brands continues to burn cash. EBITDA-based multiples still aren't notably cheap, particularly given a stretched balance sheet. A buyout likely is the endgame here, but there are obstacles to such a deal and it's not at all clear who the logical acquirer would be. ROX looks more intriguing on paper than it maybe it ever has - but it's still unclear what it's worth in practice.

Jefferson's and Goslings Drive Sales

source: Castle Brands March presentation

At this point, Castle Brands primarily is a Jefferson's and Goslings story. The chart above only runs through Q3, but full-year fiscal 2019 (ending March) figures aren't much different. 89% of sales came from whiskey, rum, and ginger beer. Figures in that presentation suggest that Jefferson's drives about two-thirds of case sales in the whiskey category, with Irish whiskey Clontarf generating most of the rest. And so Jefferson's - which has higher prices - probably generates close to 30% of total revenue (assuming it's close to three-quarters of whiskey sales), with Goslings another 49% split between rum and ginger beer.

Outside of those categories, Castle Brands has struggled. Vodka revenue has fallen by two-thirds from FY12 levels. The tequila business is pretty much over (just $86,000 in FY19 revenue). But, looking forward, that's not necessarily a bad thing. There's much less headwind left from further declines. And a Castle Brands that is close to 80% Jefferson's and Goslings is an easier story for investors to digest. Perhaps more importantly, it would be an easier story for an acquirer to digest (and the bull case, even at these levels, has to incorporate hopes of a sale).

It's also, at least at first glance, a pretty good story. Jefferson's continues to grow at an impressive rate:

source: Castle Brands March presentation

Case sales rose 20.6% in FY19, per the Q4 release. Revenue for the year probably didn't grow quite as quickly, as the company called out a mix shift to lower-priced expressions in explaining a disappointing Q3 report and lower year-over-year gross margins. Still, Jefferson's outsells small batch bourbons from larger players, such as Beam's (now owned by Suntory (OTCPK:STBFY)) Booker's and Campari's (OTCPK:DVDCY) Wild Turkey Rare Breed. The line of Ocean 'aged at sea' whiskeys saw depletions (the change in volume at wholesalers) nearly quadruple between CY14 and CY18, per the above-linked presentation.

And so what is probably the best news from fiscal 2019 is that Jefferson's doesn't appear to be slowing down. And the good news in Q4 is that Q3 looks like a one-off miss, not the beginning of a deceleration in growth for not just Jefferson's but for Castle as a whole.

For Goslings, the news is good but not quite as good. Rum sales did grow almost 4% in FY19 after a 1%+ decline the year before. Revenue in the category has risen 2%, total, in the last four years. As far as the liquor category as a whole goes, that's not bad. But given the company's consistent promotions behind the Dark 'n' Stormy cocktail (Goslings dark rum plus ginger beer), the flattish performance is a bit disappointing.

For ginger beer, too, FY19 results look decent but unspectacular. Revenue growth of 4.4% is a notable slowdown from 32% the year before. Reed's (REED) cited 6% growth in the category over roughly the same period, implying modest share losses for Goslings. (That data also says that Reed's is the market leader in terms of dollar share at retail, at least in the U.S. Castle's category-level disclosures do cast some doubt on that claim, however, so Reed's numbers can't be taken as gospel.) Competition appears to be intensifying: Reed's is looking to expand distribution, and per its fiscal Q1 conference call rivals Fever-Tree (OTCPK:FQVTF) and Australia's Bundaberg are doing the same.

Liqueurs and Clontarf have been flattish: liqueurs revenue declined modestly in FY19 after a nice jump the year before, and per the 10-K Clontarf sales fell in FY19 with no specific commentary relative to FY18 performance.

Overall, then, FY19 is a bit of a mixed bag, particularly looking at revenue. Net revenue did rise 6.6%, albeit with ~130 bps of help from lower excise taxes. Q4 results were stronger, though: net sales climbed 11.7%. The results for the year can look different depending on one's perspective - and at this point, the same is true of the broader portfolio.

98% of revenue comes from categories in decent shape. But 'decent' might be in the eye of the beholder. Does $9.2 million in liqueur revenue - with a 5-year CAGR of 0.4% - have any real value? Do declines in Clontarf in FY19 augur potentially more pressure on ~10% of revenue going forward? Most importantly, where do Goslings go from here, with a noted deceleration of late in both categories?

An investor might see 98% of Castle's revenue as attractive at the moment. But it wouldn't be stunning if, over the next two years, the 70% of sales that come from outside of Jefferson's started heading in the wrong direction.

Profits, Margins, Cash Flow and Debt

As reported, Castle had a decent year in terms of profits. The company actually posted a GAAP net profit of $5.7 million for the year. That does include a $9.4 million tax benefit booked in Q4, however; excluding that effect (some of which was attributed to the minority share of the GCP joint venture, which owns the export rights for Goslings), pre-tax income was modestly negative. Even backing out nearly $1 million in transaction fees, net income would have been in the range of $400,000 - for a company with a market cap still around $90 million.

Adjusted EBITDA did increase 5.7%, implying essentially stable margins. But a 43% increase in the fourth quarter is comforting, particularly after y/y declines in both Q2 and Q3. Still, for the full year, Castle (per the 10-K) saw a $1 million benefit to gross profit from the lower excise taxes (part of U.S. tax reform); that aside, profits fell and margins compressed. Gross margins dropped 110 bps even with that help, owing to more high-dollar releases last year and higher bourbon costs. Castle did write in the K that it expects improvement going forward, thanks to lower bourbon costs.

So, here too, the year is somewhat in the eye of the beholder. Lower year-over-year profits excluding excise taxes are a concern at this point in the company's growth. But Castle does seem positioned for better margins next year, and Q4 results were strong. (Indeed, ROX shares gained in early trading Monday; I'm personally surprised they gained less than 2% after the declines of late.)

What is a clear concern is the company's balance sheet. At the end of its fiscal year, Castle had tapped out its $27 million revolver. It's since (as of June 12) repaid $2.5 million, giving it some cushion. And the company ramped bourbon purchases, spending $14.3 million this year against less than $8 million the year before. That might be considered good news - Castle wouldn't be buying bourbon it didn't think it could sell - but the company still has $3.4 million left in bourbon it has to purchase - and not enough cash to do so at the moment.

Per the K, Castle is looking to restructure its debt - but that may not be that easy. Free cash flow remains sharply negative: nearly $9 million burned in FY19, after almost $6 million in FY18. Inventory builds pushed the company into the red in both years - but as long as Jefferson's is growing, that effect will continue. The total debt load is now some $47 million - 6x EBITDA. And Castle already is paying exorbitant interest rates: 11% on a $20 million loan from Dr. Frost and 8% (as of March 2019) on the credit facility.

This is not to say that Castle is going to go bankrupt in the next 12 months. But interest expense in FY19 was nearly 5% of revenue - and almost exactly as much as the company's Adjusted EBITDA less net income attributable to the minority owners of GCP. Unless growth accelerates beyond Jefferson's, Castle is going to have a difficult time driving consistently positive free cash flow. And that's a problem for the bull case, even near multi-year lows.

The Bull Case

Even at the lows, the problem is that ROX isn't cheap on an earnings or cash flow basis. EV/EBITDA based on FY19 results sits over 17x - above some of the much larger and more diversified peers. That doesn't even account for the 20.1% minority interest in GCP - which a past Castle transaction valued at over $30 million ($20.1 million in cash and 1.8 million shares).

There is a way to see value on a sum-of-the-parts basis. GCP had $6.5 million in pre-tax income last year. Assuming a 21% tax rate, even a mid-teen multiple values that business at $80 million - and Castle's share at $64 million or so. With an enterprise value of about $135 million, that values the rest of Castle at ~$70 million. In 2016, Constellation Brands (STZ) (STZ.B) paid $160 million for High West, which shipped a reported 100,000 cases in 2017. Jefferson's is at about 85% of that figure - which implies it could be worth $120 million on its own. Throw in a few million for Clontarf and liqueurs and ROX's enterprise value clears $215 million and ROX shares roughly double. NOL carryforwards add even more potential value.

But that theoretical model highlights one significant concern here. Castle Brands' operating income for 2019 was $3.66 million. Its share of GCP profits should have been $5.2 million. Outside of GCP, the company appears to still be unprofitable. Between that issue, the balance sheet, and cash flow questions, it remains exceedingly difficult to model upside for ROX as a standalone.

That leaves the M&A case - which Castle Brands management itself continues to make:

source: Castle Brands March presentation

But the long-running problem remains: who is buying Castle Brands? The company doesn't produce its own spirits. High West, for instance, wasn't spending something like half its revenue buying new-fill bourbon, as Castle did with Jefferson's last year. At least one of Castle's myriad supply agreements could be ended under a change in control, and all likely would need to be renegotiated. There's a lot of work required for $23 billion Brown-Forman (BF.A) (BF.B) or even $5.6 billion Remy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYY) to pay $200 million-plus for Castle. Constellation appears to be minimizing its wine and spirits exposure.

At 1.4x EV/revenue, Castle is cheap enough to possibly be accretive to a larger buyer. But it's not an easy buy; it's not High West or Rabbit Hole or Cutwater Spirits. And particularly if Gosling stalls out, I'm skeptical Jefferson's alone, at maybe one-third of FY20 revenue, is enough to make ROX worth the effort.

That said, the cheaper share price does move ROX closer to a buy. With the big inventory purchase in FY19, FY20 free cash flow may be able to get to positive. Q4 results were solid. There's still a path to grow into the current valuation, if Jefferson's can stay on track and Goslings can show a bit of acceleration. But ROX, even cheaper, isn't there yet. And it still has a lot of work to get to that point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.