Aurora Cannabis: Trouble Starts Now

The battle cry of perma bulls on Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has long held that Cannabis 2.0 products was the savior to their aggressive growth plans. The decision by Health Canada to delay the rollout of consumables until December is the trouble that Aurora Cannabis didn't need. My investment thesis on the stock is turning increasingly bearish as demand continues to fail to meet proposed supply.

Health Canada Delay

Aurora Cannabis was already trading at multi-month lows below $8, so the market was concerned that Health Canada was going to delay the so called rollout of Cannabis 2.0. If $7 doesn't hold, the stock is likely to retest the recent lows below $5.

Canada planned to allow producers to add vapes, edibles, and beverages by mid-October to their sales of the dried flower that became legal last year, but Health Canada is delaying the rollout until mid-December at the earliest. The problem for the Canadian cannabis companies is that dried flower sales are struggling, and another sales outlet is needed.

Consumers have not showed up to purchase products that were previously covered by the black market. The new products like vapes and edibles that are popular in the U.S. have to give Health Canada a 60-day notice beginning October 17. The initial consumable products can't be sold until at least December 17.

The government set strict limits on THC contents, health claims, and advertising. The main strict restrictions include not making the items appealing to kids or providing any health claims for the cannabis products.

One of the problems is that Health Canada already had a huge licensing backlog. The government agency that oversees cannabis regulations had about 614 applications waiting in the queue as of March 31, and some uncertainty exists on how these items will get approved.

The reason the timing is important is that Arcview predicted that edibles accounted for roughly $1 billion in 2017 cannabis sales or roughly 11% of total cannabis sales in Canada and the U.S. The market for food and beverage-infused cannabis edibles was projected to reach over $4 billion by 2022.

Deloitte forecasts that the Canadian market alone would reach C$2.7 billion or $2.0 billion in sales, but analyst Jennifer Lee gave a dire warning about the rollout even prior to the announcement that the government was slowing the process.

Either way one slices the regulations, sales will far trail already ramped up expenses. Companies will have to absorb several more months of costs without matching revenues.

Market Flood

In the big picture, the delay is only two months so far, but the issue will ultimately be the flood of cannabis reaching the market by the time consumables are legal. Any delay will allow the market to become swamped with product by Aurora Cannabis alone.

Aurora Cannabis forecasts supply to reach 25,000 kg in the current June quarter, up from sales of only 9,160 kg in the prior quarter. The company recently upped production capacity by ~80,000 kg to a total target of 625,000 kg by 2020 excluding operations in South America.

Source: Aurora Cannabis June 2019 presentation

Within the course of a little over a year, Aurora Cannabis alone will grow cannabis production by ~140,000 kg per quarter or nearly 900% growth. The company desperately needs demand to surge in just a few quarters.

During the recent FQ3 earnings call on May 14, Aurora Cannabis discussed the intent to hold back product in the June quarter in order to build supply for the consumable products such as edibles and vapes. CFO Glen Ibbott had the following to say about the market:

For Q4, we expect to have over 25,000 kilograms of cannabis harvested and dried. With the implementation of new regulations permitting the sale of a broader portfolio of derivative products later this year, we are planning to allocate a sizable fraction of this production of the inventory for further processing to ensure we will have a broad portfolio of new products in sufficient quantities available for sale when the higher margin products will be permissible in Canada.

Late on the earnings call, CEO Cam Battley dived further into the production decision for edibles:

In the interim, in anticipation of new regulations permitting these new products, we are installing production lines at our other license facilities to ensure that we will exceed market demand with a broad complement of products and not have the level of shortages that the industry experienced on October 17 of last year.

Remember these statements were made over a month ago prior to the announced regulations by Health Canada that pushed back these products hitting the market for at least two months. Aurora Cannabis likely faces multiple additional delays for approvals and getting the products on market which means substantial costs and a likely hiccup in their plan of reaching EBTIDA positive results.

Another big issue is that some of the consumables require far more grams of cannabis to produce the products. In theory to the perma bulls, these products will consume far more products and hence eat up all of the additional supply reaching the market in the next year.

According to Founder/CEO at TapRoot Holdings, Inc., an ounce of cannabis oil takes about 7.7 ounces of cannabis material. A typical plant yields a ~13% THC oil yield. Clearly, lots of variables exist suggesting that 3-4x the amount of dried flower is needed to make the equivalent consumables products.

The problem with the whole thesis that edibles will somehow absorb the large supply coming on the market is that market forecasts included these types of products in the research. Marijuana Policy Group predicted that total cannabis demand for the country would reach 926,000 kg of consumption.

Source: Ottawa Citizen

Demand isn't anywhere close to forecasts while supply is set to surge. TMF updated their list of the top 10 producers that now forecast annual production of at least 2.5 million kg or over 2.5x the projected demand that isn't even materializing.

Aurora Cannabis - 662,000 kg Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) - 550,00 kg Aphria (OTC:APHA) - 255,000 kg CannTrust (OTC:CTST) - 200,000 to 300,000 kg The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) - 219,000 kg HEXO (OTC:HEXO) - 150,000 kg Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) - 138,000 kg Zenabis Global (OTCPK:ZBISF) - 131,300 kg Cronos Group (OTC:CRON) - 117,500 kg OrganiGram Holdings (OTC:OGI) - 113,000 kg

The numbers become difficult to calculate as companies like Tilray (TLRY) have difficult production goals, and the Pure Farms joint venture between Village Farms (VFF) and Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF) are targeting at least 150,000 kg of annual cannabis production.

In addition, the totals now exclude the South America production targets of Aurora Cannabis while not including the targeted goals of CannTrust and Zenabis Global that combined could add another 400,000 kg. Without much work, the production of the top 11 or 12 Canadian cannabis producers will quickly top 3.2 million kg.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the last thing Aurora Cannabis needed was another delay in cannabis sales in Canada. The company is set to start flooding the market with cannabis supply and building inventory for a delayed market that will negatively impact the financials.

At a $7.50 stock price, Aurora Cannabis has a market cap of over $8 billion. Analysts will have to drop the FY20 revenue targets of ~$561 million placing more pressure on the stock. The low analyst estimate of $400 million could be realistic now placing the stock at nearly 20x sales estimates.

