REITs And Inflation Expectations - It's Complicated

Co-Produced By The Belgian Dentist for The Income Strategist

REITs are typically considered a “good inflation hedge.” They own tons of real estate whose values increase along with inflation. However, due to the strong short-term relationship between prices on equities and REITs, REITs show to not be a strong inflation hedge in the short run.

Over the long term, REITs do become more correlated with property returns and offer more inflation hedging capabilities, but not all REIT sectors offer the same level of inflation hedge due to the characteristics of the underlying leases.

For example, shorter-term leases and inflation-linked leases are better inflation hedges because the landlord can reprice rental rates frequently. This isn't a big deal when inflation is muted. But when inflation accelerates, a shorter lease term that allows the landlord to raise rents to market rates is a solid inflation hedge.

Select real estate sectors such as apartments, hotels and self-storage generally have shorter-term lease structures that enable them to adjust rates more quickly in response to the prevailing market environment and hence increase rental rates in the face of inflationary pressures.

Not the case with REITs with longer-date lease terms like healthcare, triple-net lease, data centers, etc. But with inflation expectations currently quite low, this shouldn't be much of a concern.

Lower inflation expectations

Among the various ways of measuring investor sentiment, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) survey of global fund managers is one of the best, as the results reflect how managers are allocated to various asset classes.

This survey of global investors is useful because it often pays to do the opposite of the crowd. Even the authors of the report, which include BAML Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett, admit the value of its use as a contrarian signal. We covered this survey in a previous article as well.

In November, 70% of fund managers expected higher inflation over the next 12 months. This was near a 14-year high. Since then, inflation expectations have collapsed by the largest amount since the depths of the financial crisis. As in the past, a strong consensus view on inflation preceded a drop in US 10-year yields in the following months.

Exhibit 1: Inflation expectations and interest rates

The same pattern has repeated itself over the first month of this year. The strong consensus view on inflation in November preceded a drop in US 10-year yields and inflation expectations in the following months and led to a strong rebound in REIT prices.

But it’s not fair to simply equate falling inflation expectations with rising REIT prices. REITs also can rise while inflation expectations are rising, e.g. while the economy is in expansion. In the short term, it depends on what the market expects the Fed to do about rising inflation. If they expect rates to rise, then there's a chance that REITs will sell off along with equities, even though, as we stated earlier, inflation actually benefits REITs in the long term.

REITs can rise while inflation expectations are is falling – like we have witnessed in the past week after the jobs report all but made it certain that the Fed will have to cut rates.

The same relationship occurs with equities in general. Equities can rise with falling rates (green) or decline with falling rates. (yellow). There's no consistent insight from declining rates.

Exhibit 2: Equities and falling interest rates

So what can we conclude from the study of equities relative to rates and REITs relative to rates? Is REIT performance driven by inflation expectations? Well, it's complicated.

REITs and inflation (expectations)

Inflation can have a marked impact on the performance of the direct commercial property market. It's especially significant in the US, where many commercial leases are linked to CPI by a periodic "step up" mechanism. In addition, heightened inflation can lead to higher construction costs, constraining development and driving rental growth of existing properties.

So if direct property performance and inflation are positively correlated, and direct property and REITs are correlated over the long term, do REITs also provide an inflation hedge? The answer is not straightforward.

These inflation-linked cash flows may prove attractive in the event we get higher inflation in the years to come. The case for higher inflation expectations can certainly be made. For more insight we refer to our article “ The Best Investment Solution For Higher Inflation (Expectations).”

During inflationary periods, real estate has historically tended to appreciate, and rental/lease payments have tended to increase. The performance of private US real estate during periods of inflation can be seen in the exhibit below.

Exhibit 3: Private US real estate

Like private real estate, REITs also have a long history of helping investors hedge against inflation, with property values that tend to rise with the overall price environment, plus the potential for growing cash flows as landlords raise rents. And as construction costs rise, the higher barriers to entry for new supply help ease competitive pressures – further driving rental rate increases and property values.

The net effect has been that REIT dividends have grown faster than inflation. In the U.S., for example, REITs have increased dividends at nearly double the rate of inflation over the past 25 years (Exhibit 4).

Exhibit 4: REIT dividends and inflation

Higher inflation tends to lead to higher long dated government bond yields and property yields as investors demand higher income to offset the increase in inflation. This rise in inflation leading to an increase in property yields will be due to one of two key effects. If rent negotiation by the lender is successful in raising revenues to combat the increased price level, we are likely to see property investment returns keeping pace with inflation. However, if rents are unable to rise in line with inflation, the increased return requirement as a result of higher prices is likely to feed through in the form of a reduction in real property prices.

REITs are Equities Too

As we can see in Exhibit 5, REITs tend to be more correlated with US equities in the short term than physical property, which may explain the poor short term “inflation beta.” However, over the longer term, REITs tend to be more correlated with the actual returns of the physical property market, corroborating the view that they are a good liquid proxy for property and hence can hedge for inflation.

Exhibit 5: Correlation with equity and property returns

The next question is: What about the different REIT sectors and their inflation hedging capabilities?

REIT sectors and inflation expectations

It’s important to recognize that the performance of underlying REIT sectors has been somewhat uneven. We attribute these results to several factors, including sector-level sensitivities to economic drivers and unique supply-demand characteristics within each sub-sector. These differences open up a diverse opportunity set for active investors to adjust sector-level exposures throughout the real estate cycle.

One of the telltale signs of inflation sensitivity lies in the average lease term of a particular property type. Average lease terms can vary from as short as nightly for the hotel sector to 10-or-more years for the net lease and healthcare sectors.

Sectors with short lease terms are better positioned for higher inflation than those with long lease terms, because they can adjust rental rates upward more quickly.

On the other side of the spectrum, companies with long lease terms are limited in their ability to adjust rental rates upward, making them less sensitive to inflation moves.

What investors really want and need when they worry about inflation is an asset whose returns can be expected to exceed the inflation rate even when inflation is relatively high.

Exhibit 6 shows exactly that for different REIT sectors. The positioning of each sub-sector and the percentage of inflation protection afforded by each is consistent with the chart I introduced at the beginning of this article.

Exhibit 6: Inflation protection

Source: NAREIT

The one exception is lodging/resorts, which in the previous chart shows very short lease-terms – typically daily – whereas in the chart above they show only 70% inflation protection. This is likely due to lodging REITs with properties that book conferences and/or large groups well in advance and might even enter into a multi-year contract to lock-in occupancy for what might be very large spaces that could be a huge opportunity cost if not rented out in any given year.

Shorter lease duration REIT ETF

Despite the expectations that the Fed's next move is a rate cut, we can make the case for higher inflation expectations based on the fact that rate cuts tend to spur inflation, which inflation expectations usually precede. If that is the case, then it would be a good idea to invest in REIT sectors with shorter lease durations or at least have them at the ready.

There's an ETF that focuses on those shorter lease duration REITs called theNuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE).

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF provides exposure to U.S. real estate investment trusts (REITs) with short-term leases. The fund seeks to track the investment results, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Short-Term REIT Index which is composed of U.S. exchange-traded equity REITs that concentrate their holdings in apartment buildings, hotels, self-storage facilities and manufactured home properties.

The Dow Jones U.S. Select Short-Term REIT Index is rebalanced on a quarterly basis and uses a rules-based methodology that weights REITs by market capitalization, subject to a 5% maximum weight per constituent.

The biggest allocation of the ETF goes to apartments and lodging/resorts.

Exhibit 7: Sector allocation

The biggest REITs in the ETF are Public Storage (PSA), Extra Space Storage (EXR) and Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS).

Exhibit 8: Top 10 holdings

Since inception the Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has slightly outperformed the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) but whether this has to do with its underlying strategy or the coincident outperformance of those sectors it invests in is difficult to determine based on the limited historical performance available.

Exhibit 9: Total return

The dividend yield is 3.25% and it has assets under management of $56 million with an expense ratio of 0.35%. The dividend yield isn't great but it does provide instant diversification for investors looking to anticipate an increase in inflation expectations.

My Take

REITs tend to be more correlated with US equities in the short term than physical property, which may explain REIT’s poor short-term “inflation beta.” This is due predominantly to two factors. First, if property prices adjust to changes in the price level, this tends to incorporate a lag period. Secondly, the liquid alternative of property – REITs - act more like equities because of their exchange traded liquidity in the short term.

However, over the longer term, REITs tend to be more correlated with the actual returns of the physical property market and hence offer more inflation hedging capabilities.

The REIT subsectors with shorter lease durations provide better inflation hedging characteristics than the broad REIT index and certainly more inflation protection than sub-sectors with longer-dated leases – unless those leases have inflation-linked rent escalators.

A case for higher inflation expectations can certainly be made, and while we could argue about the timing and catalyst of a spike in inflation expectations and subsequent inflation – the Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF can be a good option for REIT investors concerned about the impact inflation might other wise have on their portfolio.

Portfolio strategies and investment ideas for income investors and retirees. Besides tactical allocations and individual securities, join us to get access to our research, portfolios, and other benefits, including Stable Monthly Income (6% yield)

Dividend Growth (4% Yield with 9%-10% Growth)

High Income (9% yield)

Municipal Income (5.2% yield)

List of Preferred Stocks

List of Baby Bonds And additional benefits:

Account aggregation software to consolidate all of your accounts

Coming soon: Access to financial planning software





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.