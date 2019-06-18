CalAmp: A Binary Play Worth Monitoring

For now, I will sit on the sidelines, still keeping my finger pressed firmly against the pulse of this potential turnaround story.

Although I will be curious to see if margins might rebound, I will be most attentive to how successful the turnaround efforts have been lately.

Investors will soon have a chance to see how well CalAmp has been addressing its supply chain problems and transitioning to a SaaS model.

In early May, I promised that I would keep my finger on the pulse of technology solutions vendor CalAmp (CAMP). With the idea of "aiming but not firing yet", I believe this stock has the ability to double to $20/share if management is simply able to execute on its restructuring plan, which was set in motion only a few months ago. If unsuccessful, however, the company could instead fall deeper into the gutter and drag along with it its stock, in true "high risk, high reward" fashion.

Credit: company's web page

On June 27th, investors will have a chance to check on how well CalAmp has been addressing its telematics supply chain problems and transitioning to a subscription-based business model. On that day, after the closing bell, the company will release the results of fiscal 1Q20. On average, analysts expect revenues to land at $87 million, about $1 million above guidance. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09, if achieved, would match the outlook and dip a sizable 20 cents YOY.

The fact that CalAmp has not pre-announced results, as it did back in December, can be seen as a good sign that the numbers might not land too far from expectations. I will be curious to see if gross margins may recover a bit, following fiscal 4Q19's atypical drop of more than one percentage point. This could be the case if last quarter's headwinds were driven primarily by obsolescence write-offs, as the company attempts to fix its inventory and pushes hard to shift the business away from telematics towards SaaS solutions.

But, in the end, what will likely be most important about CalAmp's earnings day are (1) indications that the company might be approaching operational stabilization and (2) an update on how much closer CalAmp may be to reaching its longer-term goals of $200 million in SaaS revenues and consolidated EBITDA margin of 20%. The former may be the most meaningful at setting a floor under the stock in the short term, while the latter could provide hopes for a strong share price recovery in the longer term.

Time to buy?

Having said the above, I believe that now is not yet a good time to confidently buy CAMP, given all the uncertainties. Technical analysts may have noticed that the stock has bounced off the $10 mark a couple of times in June, after having dipped 22% YTD. But I believe lack of good news next week could still send shares lower.

Data by YCharts

Should CalAmp be successful at ultimately achieving its long-term goals, I believe that shares could eventually be worth more than $20, suggesting a "two-bagger" opportunity. But I would be very comfortable missing out on the first 10% or 20% bounce if doing so helps me to gain the confidence that the company and the stock are both showing definitive signs of recovering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.