Kansas City Southern: Falling Rail Traffic Could Weigh

Concerns over the global economy continue to dominate the public discourse. If the economy is dismal, then corporate earnings could decline. Sans corporate earnings growth, the only thing that can drive stocks higher is a Fed rate cut or more government stimulus. That said, the economy's vital signs appear to be deteriorating. Combined rail traffic for the week ending June 1, 2019, for North America was down 3.8% Y/Y. For the first 22 weeks of 2019, rail traffic was down 1.8%. This does not bode well for Kansas City Southern (KSU) and other railroads.

The company's Q1 2019 freight revenue of $643 million was up 5% Y/Y. Average selling price ("ASP") increased 7%, while carloads declined 1%. This was a solid performance given the headwinds railroads face. The company's ability (or inability) to pass through price increase will likely drive the narrative going forward.

Revenue gains were broad-based, with Chemicals/Petroleum and Automotive being the two outlines. Revenue from Chemicals/Petroleum rose 21% Y/Y on 17% higher volume and a 4% rise in ASP. The volume increase was driven by an increase in refined fuel products shipped to Mexico, partially offset by service interruptions at Lazaro Carenas due to teacher protests. Revenue per carload rose on a higher fuel surcharge.

Industrial And Consumer Products revenue was up 2% on a 5% increase in ASP and 3% decline in volume. Agriculture revenue rose in the high single-digits due to a 9% increase in volume. It could face headwinds if the trade war with China persists or if China seeks alternative sources for agricultural products long term. Automotive revenue fell due to service interruptions and certain plant closures. I expect U.S. auto sales to peak along with the economy, which does not bode well for the Automotive segment.

The Operating Ratio Spiked

KSU reported an operating ratio of 76%, up from 66% in the year earlier period. The operating ratio spiked due to a $68 million restructuring charge during the quarter; the restructuring costs were mainly due to asset dispositions designed to increase operational fluidity and reduce maintenance expense. Sans restructuring charges, the company's operating ratio would have been around 66%.

The company's EBITDA of $316 million was up 5% Y/Y. The EBITDA margin was flat at 47%. If KSU's top line falters, then it may have to reduce its operating ratio in order to grow earnings. Union Pacific (UNP) and CSX (CSX) reported operating ratios of 64% and 60%, respectively. CSX had to engage in cost-cutting in order to achieve such a low ratio. There could be pressure for KSU to follow suit in the second half of 2019. Rail traffic is slowing in general. There could be specific headwinds to the Automotive and Energy segments due to a dismal global economy.

KSU currently trades at over 11x its run-rate EBITDA (Q1 EBITDA annualized). In my opinion, this is too robust for railroad stock when railroad traffic appears to have peaked. Financial markets could melt up given the potential end to the trade war and a potential Fed rate cut. At some point, stocks may have to trade on earnings fundamentals. I would rather wait for KSU to trade closer to 8x EBITDA, which could be more reflective of a cyclical name. At this juncture, I believe KSU is overvalued.

Conclusion

KSU is up over 5% Y/Y, but slowing traffic may not be priced in. I rate KSU a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UNP, CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.