Shopify: Ridiculous Valuation

Introduction

SAAS companies have been on fire in the past few years. Just last week, Salesforce (CRM) bought a highly overvalued Tableau (DATA) for more than $15 billion. This came a week after Google (GOOGL) purchased loss-making Looker for $2.6 billion. In the public markets, SAAS companies like Square (SQ), Wix (WIX), and Hubspot (HUBS) are trading at forward PE ratios above 90. This article will provide a continued coverage of Shopify (SHOP), which I believe is one of the most overvalued public SAAS company.

A Good Company

I have written about Shopify before. In May, I wrote about how the company’s valuation did not make sense. This was shortly after the company released its Q1’19 results, which showed impressive revenue growth of 50% YoY. The company had revenue of $320 million. Merchant solutions revenue was $180 million while subscription revenue was $140 million. On its guidance, the company expects revenue of between $1.48 billion and $1.5 billion. Investors expect annual revenue of $1.51 billion. Adjusted net income is expected to be between $20 million and $30 million.

Shopify has an enviable business model. It enables small and large companies launch and run their e-commerce companies. Within a few minutes, a retailer can create their shopping platforms without hiring a large team of developers. Once signed in, the customers pay a small monthly fee to keep their shops running. They also buy additional apps like Oberlo, Kit, and Privy within the Shopify ecosystem to simplify their operations. As such, the company operates in an asset-lite, high-margin, and predictable business model.

In addition, the company has a strong brand name in a relatively competitive industry. This brand name enables it to outcompete with other companies like Wix, Weebly, Big Commerce, and Magento. Further, the company has a strong balance sheet, with more than $2 billion and no debt. This gives it room to invest in research and development and make meaningful acquisitions. In May, the company did just that after acquiring Handshake, a B2B ecommerce platform that brings manufacturers and distributors close to their customers.

Richly Valued

As I argued before, Shopify is incredibly overvalued. As of this writing, the company has a market capitalization of more than $31 billion. I believe that this is a relatively high valuation for a company that is expected to generate revenue of $1.5 billion this year and $2.6 billion in 2021. In 2021, it is estimated to have an EBITDA of $260 million. At the current valuation, it is trading at 120x 2021 EBITDA.

This year, investors expect the company to have an EPS of $0.57. At the current valuation, investors are paying 318x the estimated earnings for this year. The forward PS ratio for the year is 17. These numbers are significantly above those of the peer companies. Wix, which is an incredible company that competes with Shopify has a forward PE multiple if 93 and a forward PS ratio of 7.4. That SHOP is highly valued than Wix is not a surprise because it has a faster growth rate. In the most recent quarter, SHOP had a YoY growth rate of 50% compared to Wix 26.5%. Still, the difference in the earnings multiples is significant. Hubspot on the other hand had a growth rate of 32.5% and has a forward PE ratio of 100. More mature and fast growing SAAS companies like Adobe (ADBE), Microsoft (MSFT), and Salesforce (CRM) have a forward PE ratio of 28, 26, and 44. The chart below compares the forward PE multiples of SHOP and these peers.

Against SHOP’s FY20 revenue estimate of $2 billion, the company is valued at 21.32x EV/FY20 revenues. While an EV to forward revenues of mid to high teens is usually justifiable for rapidly growing companies, a multiple that exceeds 20x is hardly justifiable. The chart below compares this ratio between SHOP and other fast-growing SAAS companies.

With some of these SAAS companies continually making losses, the PS ratio is a good one to assess whether SHOP is overvalued. As shown below, based on the estimated $2 billion sales of 2020, the company has a forward PS ratio of 22.74. This is more than double that of its closest SAAS peers.

Based on forward PE, PS, and EV to revenue multiples, there is no argument that SHOP is an overvalued company. Indeed it is. The question going forward is whether the company’s growth will continue to support the pricey valuation. History tells us that growth can last for an extended period of time, but it is never permanent. A good example of this is what happened with Tesla (TSLA), which reached an all-time high of almost $370 in 2017. As the company’s growth rate started to weaken, its stock started to decline and is currently at $215. This year, the company’s stock has declined by 35%. Another good example is Nvidia (NVDA), whose stock is down by more than 45% in the past one year. In other words, even in the fastest growing industries, euphoria does not last forever. Further, while we would expect the margins to improve as sales grow, the chart below shows that the key margins have been softening.

With this in mind, let us travel to the future and assume that the company’s strong growth continues. Analysts expect the revenue will hit $2.6 billion in 2021 and be more than $3 billion in 2022. This means that by 2025, the company’s revenue will be approximate $5 billion. SAAS companies like Adobe, Intuit (INTU), and Salesforce have net profit margins of 25%, 42%, and 10%. Therefore, if we give SHOP a 30% profit margin, it will have a net profit if $1.5 billion when it reaches annual revenue of $5 billion. At the current $31 billion valuation, it means the company is trading at 20x the estimated 2025 net income. This is relatively pricey. The chart below shows that the revenue growth is slowing.

While SHOP has an incredible business model, it will also face a number of challenges. First, with more than 500K Shopify stores, it means that the room for growth will be minimal. This is because many large companies like Nike (NIKE), Adidas, and Lululemon (LULU) already have their own e-commerce platforms. Since migrating to SHOP will be time consuming and unnecessary, the company will miss out on mature and highly-predictable companies.

Another challenge is that of the 500k companies that use SHOP, most of them are small and medium enterprises. The challenge with these small companies is that most of them tend to fail. While SHOP does not disclose the customer churn, it is easy to see why most companies that create their SHOP accounts don’t renew them after one year. A model by Jan Barta found that 77% of the customers leave before their first anniversary. I know this first-hand because I know friends who created their SHOP stores only to abandon them because of slow sales.

In addition, while SHOP is the best e-commerce software provider, we cannot continue to ignore the competition. If you listen to podcasts, watch TV, and read magazines, you have likely seen the increased spend by SHOP’s rivals like SquareSpace and Wix. While these companies focused on bloggers, they are now diversifying by adding e-commerce capabilities. While these companies will not become big e-commerce players, they will indeed take a few potential customers from SHOP because of the low price.

Final Thoughts

SHOP is an excellent company that will continue to grow in future. The company’s platform is excellent and reasonably priced especially for small and medium-sized companies. However, as an investment, I believe that investors are paying a hefty valuation for the company. Therefore, for anyone in the sidelines, I would recommend waiting until the hysteria is over before initiating a long position. Ideally, I would recommend waiting until the price reaches the 50-day moving average of $254 before initiating a long position.

