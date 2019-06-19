FuelCell Energy - Discussing Key Disclosures From Monday's 10-Q

Company has close to two months to refinance its $13.5 million senior term loan facility and secure a substantial amount of new capital to cover ongoing operating losses.

Note:

I have covered FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After a short delay last week, ailing molten carbonate fuel cell power plant developer FuelCell Energy has now filed its Q2/2019 10-Q with the SEC.

In short, Q2/2019 was another abysmal quarter for the company with zero product sales, a new multi-year low for service and license revenues and record operating expense, a truly ugly mixture:

Table: Key Financial Metrics 2016-2019 - Source: Company Filings

That said, cash burn from operations was almost cut in half quarter-over-quarter and should decline further in Q3 given the large-scale layoff executed on in April and the associated 90% reduction in the company's annualized production rate from 25 MW to just 2.5 MW as of today.

Photo: Recently reacquired Bridgeport 14.9 MW Fuel Cell Park - Source: Fortune.com

In combination with project-related capital expenditures, total cash usage for the quarter calculates to $12.9 million, reducing the company's unrestricted cash balance to just $14.9 million at the end of Q2.

I have already discussed the recent $10 million carbon capture technology license agreement with a division of Exxon Mobil (XOM) and the related amendment to the company's senior term loan facility with Hercules Capital (HTGC) in great detail, so I won't really touch on them here again.

In short, the amendment provides the company until August 9 to refinance the approximately $13.5 million currently outstanding under the credit facility.

The company also managed to extend the repayment of $6 million (including amendment fees) of outstanding amounts for the construction of the 2.8 MW Tulare BioMAT project to NRG Energy (NRG) by another month to July 12.

As also outlined before, the company ceased paying dividends on its 5% Series B Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FCELB) in May, resulting in cash savings of $0.8 million per quarter.

In addition, the company disclosed new developments regarding its toxic Series C and D Convertible Preferred Stock.

While the remaining Series C Preferred Stock was converted to common equity subsequent to the end of the quarter, holders of the Series D Preferred Stock managed to turn last week's short-lived investor excitement over the carbon capture license agreement with Exxon Mobil into a major payday and convert a large amount of preferred stock into common equity at highly favorable conditions:

During the week of June 10, 2019, the holders of the Series D Preferred Stock asserted that certain triggering events had occurred under the Series D Certificate of Designation and indicated their intent to exercise their rights to convert certain of their shares at a reduced conversion price. While the Company does not agree with the basis for their assertions or their characterization of such events, there are provisions under the Series D Certificate of Designation which may be interpreted as giving them the right to demand such conversion at a reduced conversion price. Accordingly (rather than disputing such right), the Company has effected certain conversions at a reduced conversion prices of $0.4619, which are equal to the lower of the Series D Conversion Price in effect on the Trading Day (as such term is defined in the Series D Certificate of Designation) immediately preceding the delivery of the conversion notice and 85% of the lowest VWAP of the common stock on any of the five consecutive Trading Days ending on the Trading Day immediately prior to delivery of the applicable conversion notice. This conversion right commences on the date of the triggering event and ends on the later of ((i)) the date the triggering event is cured and ((ii)) ten Trading Days after the Company delivers notice of the triggering event. As of June 13, 2019, due to conversions, there were 8,396 shares of Series D Preferred Stock issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $8.4 million. There were approximately 12.1 million common shares issued subsequent to April 30, 2019 due to conversions of Series D Preferred Shares. In the event of a triggering event (as defined in the Series D Certificate of Designation and summarized above), the holders of Series D Preferred Shares may require the Company to redeem such Series D Preferred Shares in cash at a price equal to the greater of ((a)) 125% of the stated value of the Series D Preferred Shares being redeemed plus accrued dividends, if any, and ((b)) the market value of the number of shares issuable on conversion of the Series D Preferred Shares, valued at the greatest closing sales price during the period from the date immediately before the triggering event through the date the Company makes the redemption payment.

While the stated conversion price of $0.4619 doesn't look exactly favorable when compared to Monday's closing price of $0.33, keep in mind that the Series D preferred stockholders usually short the common shares and later use the conversion shares issued by the company to cover their position.

With the shares trading as high as $0.8444 and still closing at $0.5103 on June 12, the gain from these additional conversions has likely been substantial.

As a result, the outstanding number of Series D Preferred Shares decreased to 8,396 from 18,462 at the end of April.

That said, the company will have to pull another rabbit out off its hat to effectuate more accelerated conversions at higher prices to get rid of the remaining toxic convertible preferred shares.

At the regular monthly redemption pace of roughly $2 million, the Series D Preferred Shares would be fully converted by the end of October.

In total, subsequent to quarter end, the company has issued approximately 13.7 million new shares in conjunction with Series C and D preferred stock conversions, effectively doubling the April 30 share count to 27.4 million. Market capitalization calculates to $9.09 million this way.

While the number of outstanding toxic convertibles has been greatly reduced last week, further dilution will still be substantial:

Generously assuming a stable share price going forward which would allow for the remaining conversions to take place at an average price of $0.30, the resulting dilution would cause share count to more than double again to approximately 56.4 million.

Admittedly, this is, most likely, an overly positive scenario given the fact that the share price has declined by more than 85% over the past six weeks alone.

Also keep in mind that the company might restart selling shares into the market under its $50 million "At Market Issuance Sales Agreement" with B. Riley FBR (RILY) and Oppenheimer & Co. with $42 million still available under the facility, potentially putting further pressure on the stock price this way.

The company also disclosed additional details regarding the credit facilities obtained to finance the recent acquisition of the Bridgeport Fuel Cell Park ("BFC"):

The Credit Agreement also requires BFC to maintain a debt service reserve at each of Liberty Bank and Fifth Third of $1.25 million, which debt service reserves were funded on May 10, 2019, to be held in deposit accounts at each respective bank, with funds to be disbursed with the consent of or at the request of the required lenders in their sole discretion. Each of Liberty Bank and Fifth Third also has an operation and module replacement reserve (“O&M Reserve”) of $250.0 thousand, both of which were funded at closing, to be held in deposit accounts at each respective bank, and thereafter BFC is required to deposit $100.0 thousand per month into each O&M Reserve for the first five years of the Credit Agreement, with such funds to be released at the sole discretion of Liberty Bank and Fifth Third, as applicable. BFC is also required to maintain excess cash flow reserve accounts at each of Liberty Bank and Fifth Third and to deposit 50% of the excess cash flows from the Bridgeport Fuel Cell Project into these accounts. Excess cash flow consists of cash generated by BFC from the Bridgeport Fuel Cell Project after payment of all expenses (including after payment of service fees to the Company), debt service to Liberty Bank and Fifth Third, the funding of all required reserves, and payments to Connecticut Green Bank for the subordinated facility (as described below). BFC is also required to maintain a debt service coverage ratio of not less than 1.20, measured annually. The Credit Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants.

In short, the BFC subsidiary will not only be required to fund a monthly operation and module replacement reserve of a combined $200,000 but will also be required to deposit 50% of any remaining excess cash flows into these accounts thus vastly reducing the potential to upstream excess cash to FuelCell Energy.

Bottom Line:

The recent carbon capture license agreement with a division of Exxon Mobil, while greatly reducing the potential future value of one of the company's most promising assets, has bought the company and new management an additional two months to deal with the company's manifold operational and financial challenges.

Not only will the outstanding balance of the Hercules credit facility will have to be refinanced within the next two months, the company also needs to secure substantial, additional capital to finance ongoing, projected operating losses.

As I continue to view the business as not viable under the current capital structure (and perhaps not even at all), I remain steadfast in my expectation for the company to file for bankruptcy later this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.