Bonds And Stocks Both Priced For A Recession

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company analysts, January 2017

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."

- Sir John Templeton

Life and investing are long ballgames."

- Julian Robertson

Introduction

Fed funds futures are pricing in three rate cuts by the December 2019 FOMC meeting. This is occurring as defensive investments, including utilities, consumer staples, and REITs, all non-coincidentally, are dividend oriented investments, lead the U.S. stock market, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) to new all-time highs.

What I first hypothesized in 2015, specifically that the U.S. stock market has become a defensive investment, with the article titled "U.S. Stocks Have Become A Deflationary Asset", has taken on a life of its own, like a Frankenstein monster, brought to life by the misguided policies of central bankers around the world.

Adding to the narrative, they are doubling down, and QE forever and low interest forever are being almost universally priced into the market.

Lower for longer is being embraced as it never has before in the investment markets, with the iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) on the verge of new highs too.

What if something different happens?

Investment Thesis

Everyone is positioned for a world of low interest rates forever; however, inflation is the only palatable solution, and a sustained inflationary environment is not priced into the equity or bond markets right now.

Fed Fund Futures Price In Three Rate Cuts

This morning, on the heels of the ECB indicating that another round of monetary easing is around the corner, the fed fund futures market is pricing in three rate cuts by December 2019 according to the CME Group's (CME) FedWatch Tool.

(Source: CME Group)

Why is the fed fund futures market pricing in three rate cuts?

From my view, this is occurring for two reasons.

First, almost all investors believe in a forthcoming economic slowdown and/or a recession.

Second, absent this outcome, almost all investors believe in an environment of lower for longer, specific to interest rates and inflation.

This Is Driving The Bond Market To New Highs

German 10-Year Treasury Yields have undercut their 2016 lows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The data above is from the close of business on June 17, 2019, and this morning, German 10-Year Treasury Yields have actually traded down to the -0.32% level.

The price action in global bond yields, particularly in Germany, and in Japan, has dragged down the yields of U.S. Treasuries, with 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yields retreating from above 3% late in 2018 to the almost 2% level today.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

This has propelled the iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond ETF to highs that rival its 2016 highs (though there appears to be a reversal this morning taking place).

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

From my perspective, TLT has nowhere to go but lower; however, the relentless bid in bonds, which is fueled by the lower for longer narrative, has also propelled the broader U.S. stock market higher too.

U.S. Stock Market On The Cusp Of New Highs - Led By Yield-Oriented & Defensive Investments

Somewhat remarkably, with fear gripping the world once again, the U.S. Stock market is on the cusp of new highs.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

The strength in U.S. equities is being driven by defensive names, specifically yield-oriented investments, including Utilities, as measured by the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU); REITs, as measured by the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR); and hallmarks of safety and consistent growth in dividends, including individual equities like Procter & Gamble (PG) and McDonald's (MCD), which have recently made new highs too.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

It is somewhat amazing, but REITs specifically, and the other generally defensive investments shown above, have gone vertical.

Collectively, almost everyone, from an investment standpoint is pricing in the same scenario, which is lower for longer.

However, what if that does not happen?

Closing Thoughts - Inflation Is The Only Answer

Once upon a time, the Titanic was unsinkable, Mike Tyson was unbeatable, and the thought of the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series, under the stewardship of the same architect, was unimaginable.

In a similar fashion, almost everyone believes in the omnipotent power of central bankers today and their approach to lowering interest rates forever.

Taking a step back, any objective observer would note the fact that all central banks have ever done is inflate, and today, more than ever, inflation is the only answer, yet very few investors are positioned for this eventual outcome.

Thus, I urge you to please take a moment and think what is priced into the markets today, and what is not.

Bigger picture, bonds are at a dangerous precipice even compared to the building mania for passive investments, fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, similar to 2000, as price discovery, after more than a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult, almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant out-performance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active value investors who do the fundamental work, who can find the future free cash flow-leading companies and the most out-of-favor sectors and the most out-of-favor equities, including this public write-up, who will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLT VIA PUT OPTIONS AND SHORT SPY IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.