Facebook: Don't Fall For Cryptocurrency Hype

The past history of transactions and payments on the Facebook platform aren't supportive of the digital coin working to drive meaningful transactions.

While Facebook (FB) is rebounding toward yearly highs due excitement surrounding a digital coin, the reality isn't that supportive of a big boost. The stock has a market valuation in excess of $500 billion and the large user base has shown no past interest in transacting on the platform to a level that would drive stock value creation. The bullish investment thesis is due to ad revenue growth from streaming services and Instagram, not a new cryptocurrency.

Image Source: Libra website

Global Ambitions

On Tuesday, Facebook and group of founding members announced the formation of the Libra network. The network supports a simple global currency and financial infrastructure that hopes to empower billions of people.

The Libra Association already has is an association formed with founding companies in the payments sector like Visa (V) and PayPal (PYPL) and technology marketplaces like Uber (UBER) and Spotify (SPOT). Reportedly, these companies have invested $10 million in order to cover costs of the coin setup while positioning the companies for future transactions using the digital coin.

The digital coin would allow the Facebook platform family of users to send each other money or digital coins and use the cryptocurrency to make purchases both on Facebook and across the Internet. The social platform points out a focus on unbanked customers suggesting that migrants lose up to $25 billion on an annual basis due to a lack of access to credit.

For its part, Facebook is building a new digital wallet for the new digital currency. Calibra is set up as separate unit with data not shared with the ad platform.

When one looks at the valuations of the payments networks like Visa and Mastercard (NYSE:MA), the market can quickly understand why Wall Street finds the digital coin as an attractive option to drive market valuation.

If Facebook could actually tap into payment transactions among a user base of 2.4 billion MAUs, a large market opportunity could be tapped into. Combined Visa and Mastercard have market valuations in excess of $500 billion.

These payment networks don't even tap into a lot of the peer-to-peer transactions that are building up PayPal and Square (SQ). One can easily envision a market opportunity that could move the needle at Facebook.

From SunTrust analyst Youssef Squali to Mad Money's Jim Cramer, the Wall Street analyst community is generally very positive on the cyrptocurrency that Facebook launched. The company released a White Paper on June 18 that provide more details on the digital coin.

Weak Transaction History

For a long time, Facebook has struggled to grow non-ad revenues. The company originally made money off transactions such as with games, but users have long shown no interest in tying their social data with payment transactions or other related fees. The data privacy issues should only further weaken the desire of users to transact over Facebook's family of social platforms.

In the latest quarter, Payments & Other Fees revenues actually dipped to only $165 million from $171 million in the prior Q1. The total dipped further from the $175 million generated in Q1'17.

Source: Facebook Q1'19 slides

All while advertising revenue has nearly doubled in the last two years. In the process, the non-ad revenues hardly amount to 1% of revenues.

More importantly, analysts now forecast that Facebook Watch is positioned to reach $5 billion in annual ad revenues. The video streaming product appears far more interesting than a digital coin despite all the hype surrounding Libra.

Facebook just released that Watch has 720 million watching the service for at least 1 minute a month and over 140 million people on a daily basis.

Source: Facebook newsroom

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors are encouraged to read up on the White Paper released by the Libra Association. While the opportunity exists for a digital coin gold mine for the stock, the likelihood appears very small based on the past history.

Until the massive user base shows some interest in transacting on the social platform, investors shouldn't include a cryptocurrency boost in the predicted revenue base or stock valuation. In addition, the decentralization of Libra and numerous partners suggests that the digital coin could be successful without Facebook even profiting off the cryptocurrency.

Don't buy the stock up near $195 off the cryptocurrency hype. Buy Facebook on the next selloff-related to digital privacy issues and regulator fears due to the ad business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.