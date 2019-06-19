Who Is John Goff And Why Should You Care?

Goff's history of oil and gas investments is an encouraging one.

His average price per share is more than double current market price.

Major sharholder is one of the smartest investors out there.

Richard Rainwater's Legacy

John Goff, a Fort Worth, Texas, billionaire is the main shareholder of Contango Oil and Gas company. He controls 19.9% of company shares.

His fortune was made in real estate business where he worked very closely with legendary Richard Rainwater. Notice that Rainwater was also very successful investing in oil sector.

Goff made very lucky and smart move selling his company Crescent Real Estate at the peak of real estate boom in 2007 then buying it back two years later for a fraction of what he sold it for.

For the last several years John Goff have been very active in oil and gas sector. He made tens of millions of dollars in Resolute Energy stock and bonds.

Look at how the stock price of Resolute Energy looked like - and notice that he made most of his purchases when nobody liked it:

About a year ago John Goff began buying his stake in Contango Oil and Gas Company:

Then he participated in the share issuance at the price of $4 per share:

And added quite a bit in the open market:

Contango's developments

Wilkie S. Colyer, a Principal of Goff Capital, was appointed president and chief executive officer of Contango in August 2018. This gentleman was also on the board of directors of Resolute Energy representing Goff's interest.He holds wonderful and original quarter calls (read transcripts right here on the Seeking Alpha) and often emphasizes his focus on value creation for shareholders.

Not everything is sunny here - company is currently cash flow negative and production is falling.

But the current share price is just ridiculous:

Contango is priced at around half of book value - already reduced by multiple asset write-downs and depreciation - and the total market cap is just around 65 million dollars. Of course book value can mean not much in the oil and gas space with regular write-downs and a lot of value destroying through unwise acquisitions. But with intelligent insider buying for $4 per share just a few months ago you should think twice, or maybe even more, when the same stock is being offered by the market for $2 or even less.

Contango's assets

What attracted John Goff to Contango in the first place?

First of all, major focus of Contango is famed Permian Basin. Southern Delaware Basin acreage in Pecos County with PV-10 of $93.1 million is where main capital expenditures go (94% of them). They've been holding this acreage since 2016 and recently added a little bit more:

In December 2018, we purchased an additional 4,200 gross operated (1,700 net) acres and 4,000 gross non-operated (200 net) acres to the northeast of our existing acreage (“NE Bullseye”) for approximately $7.5 million.

In addition Contango owns low decline offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico with PV-10 of $97.3 million.

In the words of Wilkie S. Colyer:

Contango was particularly attractive because of the complementary nature of our two largest assets, our shallow water Gulf of Mexico asset, being a cash cow that requires minimal incremental CapEx; and our Southern Delaware Basin asset, a growth engine where we can reinvest that cash flow in attractive rates of return.

Additionally Contango have some legacy assets which have seen minimal to no drilling in recent years due to low commodity prices. Management indicated that they are looking to opportunistically sell some of these assets. You can find brief overview of each asset here.

In total Contango's assets had PV-10 of $220.5 million at the end of 2018. Compare that figure with ~$65 million in market cap of stock and ~$115 million of total liabilities for March, 31. In most M&A transactions Permian acreage sells for far more than PV-10 indicates (Anadarko Petroleum sale).

In the structure of sales - gas and liquids make around 55% of total sales (in dollars).

Graphic representation of Contango's assets:

Counterargument

You, my dear reader, should also know that there is another situation where the same actor is involved. This situation is not that pretty while having some similarities and differences regarding the one described above.

I'm talking about Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. This is also a very small oil and gas producer. It is also struggling and have an influence of John Goff.

Goff has been involved in Mid-Con Energy Partners since August 2016 when he purchased around 10 million dollars of convertible preferred stock. Then he purchased 15 million dollars of convertible preferred stock more in January 2018.

You could argue that here his interest is not aligned with common stock holders - he somewhat safely receives dividend and participate in the upside through conversion privilege.

Probably, you are right. But looking at the developments around Mid-Con and price share reaction - it looks increasingly likely that it is heading for some sort of restructuring (and it will be not great for preferred stockholders) for all the familiar reasons - too much debt and not enough cash flow.

By the way, the same Wilkie S. Colyer is on the board of directors of Mid-Con Energy Partners since February 2017.

What does the future hold?

You could argue that even billionaires make mistakes. Of course they do! You can find lots of examples.

But the odds are on your side if you consider the following:

on the one hand - you have such a situation where you have some very sophisticated, engaged (and non-promotional) insider with tens of millions of dollars invested in the stock

on the other hand - you have a very gloomy macro developments with all this volatility of oil and gas price

So, my advice is to grab some shares at this low prices while you can! It could double, triple or make you an even better return. Of course, don't forget that oil and gas space is very risky and you can lose all your money quickly. If you want to learn a little bit more about John Goff read this wonderful interview with him.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.