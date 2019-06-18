The Lender Of Last Resort Or The Nursemaid Of Every Sort

The market is expecting a sequence of rate cuts, based on Fed Funds futures, and not just one. There is a 53% probability of 50 basis points in cuts over the next three meetings (today, July 31, September 18). Investors are clamoring for more stimulus because they are worried about a menacing economic slowdown that could turn into a recession. They are also pointing to the message the bond market is sending with the inversion of the yield curve. Yet, the inversion hasn't lasted long enough to have significant meaning. It may have no meaning, other than rising demand for a guaranteed investment that pays more than 2% compared to trillions of sovereign debt around the world with negative yields.

Furthermore, the headline numbers on economic growth, employment, and inflation suggest everything is awesome, and the stock market is flirting with all-time highs. The consumer also appears to be doing just fine. Retail sales rose a robust 0.5% in May, while the discouraging number in April was revised from a decline of 0.2% to a gain of 0.3%. If the Fed is data dependent, as it claims to be, this is not the backdrop for a rate cut.

Yes, manufacturing is in the dumpster. A gauge of activity in New York State plunged to levels not seen since October 2016, and the decline of 26.4 points in the survey from the prior month was a record. This simply reflects the self-imposed blowback from tariffs levied on $200 billion of Chinese goods. Still, manufacturing accounts for just 12% of overall GDP, so a contraction in this segment of the economy is not going to lead to a recession so long as consumer spending remains steady.

What If The Fed Cuts Rates?

What does the Fed see or know that we do not? I think investors should be concerned if there is a rate cut in the near term. This would suggest that the stock market is grossly overvalued. How can we be at new all-time highs ten years into a bull market and have our economy in such a poor state that it needs more monetary stimulus?

Recent history suggests that if the Fed cuts rates, there would be a favorable market response in the short term, as we are already witnessing from Mario Draghi's suggestion overnight that he is ready with more stimulus, but the intermediate- to longer-term reaction may be just the opposite. Over the past three business cycles, impromptu rate cuts that occurred near the end of the cycle, like the one Draghi suggests is imminent, saw recessions follow within three months on average. Draghi obviously thinks this time will be different. A rate cut would be a significant sell signal for stocks in my opinion.

What if The Fed Doesn't Cut Rates?

I don't think the Fed will cut rates prior to the G20 meeting. If a trade resolution comes to pass, which is a low probability despite Trump's tweets, then the Fed will have wasted ammunition. A resolution is likely to result in an improvement in both macroeconomic data and confidence. The Fed could then reserve what influence it has left for when the economy really needs it. And it will need it, especially if the trade war escalates.

Additionally, I don't think a rate cut will do anything to offset the self-imposed headwinds of tariffs and trade wars on our economy. The Fed is approaching the end of this business cycle with less ammunition than it ever has had before. It only has 250 basis points of easing available, which is half of what it had prior to the last two downturns. If a global recession is a foregone conclusion in 2020, it will need all the firepower it can muster. It will also want to try and counter the market decline that would naturally coincide with a recession. The prudent move would be to sit tight and wait.

Conclusion

I don't expect any action from the Fed, which is counter to the consensus view. That doesn't mean a healthy dose of jaw-boning risk assets won't take place. I am quite certain that Chairman Powell and his team of bankers will do their best to toss trigger words to investors that feed animal spirits. Powell knows how critical market performance is to this economic expansion, as financial assets have been the only thing Fed policy has been successful at inflating. Financial markets are not in need of more stimulus.

Ultimately, I think the Fed will cut rates when the stock market demands it, which will be at much lower levels than we see today. The Fed and the market have an unhealthy codependency on each other. The stock market is relying on an ever-increasing amount of monetary stimulus, while the Fed is relying on continued financial asset inflation to fuel the wealth effect. An inflection point will come when the stock market no longer responds to the stimulus or the Fed has none left to provide. Then, we will revert to the price discovery system of a free market once again. Until then, the Fed is no longer the lender of last resort but the nursemaid of every sort.

There is a third possible outcome, which I think is the most probable. New all-time highs for the stock market are not going to help the half of the U.S. population that can't come up with $400 in the case of an emergency. It may help the top 10% that own nearly all the stock market wealth, and the top 1% are sure to throw a party like it was 1999, but that is only going to intensify the growing discord over wealth inequality that is fueling the ongoing populist movement in the U.S. and around the world. Central banks are largely responsible for this development.

President Trump should be careful what he wishes for, as this is what undermined President Obama's momentum - the majority in the middle did not participate. They are still not participating to the degree they would like, as wealth and income disparity reach levels we haven't seen since the 1920s. This cannot and will not continue indefinitely. I expect we will see a significant transfer of wealth from capital to labor over the coming decade, which is one reason that I also expect to see the return on risk assets fall well below historical averages. I do not know by what means this will take place, but I expect it will greatly diminish the influence the Fed has over markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.