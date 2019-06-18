Aurora Cannabis Wasn't Built To Be Like Other Cannabis Producers: Get Over It

Some in the market continue to press for Aurora Cannabis to do what its competitors are doing.

Source: newcannabisventures

It continues to astound me that pundits, commentators, and some analysts, suggest Aurora Cannabis (ACB) certain elements its competitors have, as if management has somehow failed to recognize those things as a potential path to follow.

A major example of that is the deals made by some cannabis companies that are accompanied by cash infusions. It has even been outright stated that Aurora Cannabis hasn't been able to attract large suitors, when in fact they have been in negotiations with a number of big companies.

The truth is Aurora Cannabis management isn't willing to give up control of the company or board seats in order to get a cash investment.

In this article, we'll look at some of the things that make Aurora Cannabis different from its competitors, and why that will result in them being the market leader over the long term.

Different business model

The company has been very clear and adamant it is going to primarily focus on medical cannabis as the thrust of its business model. That has temporarily caused it to lag slightly behind some of its competitors in recreational pot sales, but over time, it'll be a huge moat that its peers are already having a hard time matching.

Recreational pot is a good short-term revenue generator, as the market has unfulfilled demand and supply has had difficulty meeting that demand, especially in the Canadian adult-use market that Aurora competes in, in regard to recreational pot.

Last quarter, Aurora boosted its recreational sales, and I see that continuing to be the case over the next several quarters until supply and the supply chain meet demand within the parameters given by the Canadian government.

The other major thing as mentioned above is that the company isn't interested in giving up a huge portion of the shares in exchange for cash. Some think of that as a negative; I think it's one of the strengths of the company. If it does start to generate a profit in the near future, like it has guided for, this isn't going to matter.

Finally, its focus on international markets is a huge differentiator, as it now has a presence in 24 markets, and that will translate to consistent revenue growth for many years. It has numerous partnerships that will increase production in the EU, has added licenses, and sets the company up for significant growth in the medical cannabis market.

I've seen some point to this not being that big of a deal because a lot of its revenue and earnings will come primarily from Germany. So what! That's like saying U.S. cannabis companies competing outside of California won't grow in a meaningful way. It's the many pieces of the whole that will generate growth for Aurora. There will always be a large market that drives the most growth. That's not a negative. It's not even an issue.

This is important because the idea of Aurora Cannabis not trying to make an immediate big splash in the U.S. market is construed as a negative, again, as if management isn't aware of the potential there.

The company has already stated many will be surprised at how it tackles the U.S. market, and also mentioned it isn't as impressed in some parts of the CBD market because it doesn't believe it can be scaled at this time.

The point of all this is a number of investors and commentators have attempted to make it look like Aurora Cannabis doesn't know what it's doing because it's not copying its peers. When the smoke clears over the next couple of years, I think its leadership is going to look like geniuses in the business model and strategy they embraced, and the successful execution of that strategy.

My concern would be if Aurora caved into pressure and started doing the same things its competitors are doing.

Growth trajectory doing very well

While I don't put too much weight or emphasis on the latest earnings reports from companies, as long as they're operating the ballpark of their projections, the general market obviously does and, in my view, overreacted to the somewhat mixed results of Aurora's latest numbers.

The first thing to take into account is revenue quadrupled during the reporting period, and even with a less favorable product mix, gross margins didn't fall off the table. Also, production almost doubled during the reporting period.

Revenue of $48.38 million missed by $1.94 million, and EPS was -$0.08, missing by -$0.05. Most of that was because of the timing of the quarter, rather than some type of underperformance.

The main thing to consider there is that recreational pot in the form of dried product became a much larger part of the mix. That was the primary reason for the earnings mix, in my view. In the last quarter, recreational pot sales accounted for a little over 50 percent of overall revenue. I expect this to increase over the next couple of quarters at least.

What's interesting in that is the company continues to maintain it'll turn a profit in the next quarter. That is highly probable, but if it doesn't, it will profitable at least by the end of 2019.

Why that's important is because, with the increase in dried flower recreational pot, it does put downward pressure on margins. That points to the company being able to reduce costs to the level it compensates for the lower margin pot. It also means, further out, the company will be able to generate even stronger margins and earnings as its medical pot sales become a bigger part of its revenue mix. That's especially true with its international revenue, which in the reporting period jumped by just under 40 percent, representing about 6 percent of overall sales. That's going to improve on a quarterly basis for a long time into the future.

Even though SG&A expenses soured 327 percent, it was generally in line with its revenue growth, so that wasn't a surprise in any way. While some considered the quarter a negative for Aurora Cannabis, the truth is it continues to underscore the fact the company is executing on its business plan.

Conclusion

One thing about the last quarter I think put some downward pressure on Aurora was the market was and continues to look for it to grow even faster than it has been. In other words, expectations for the company are high.

Something else to take into account is the broader market has become more risk-averse, and the general cannabis sector took a big hit when uncertainty returned to the market. With the sector being considered a risky one, it's not surprising to see some money be taken out and placed in safer investments. That, combined with investors taking profits off the table put share prices down, including Aurora's.

In this quarter and the next two after that, Aurora's sales are going to meet, and possibly exceed, investors' expectations, and it should result in strong support for its share price. If it is able to generate a profit while doing so, it should be a strong impetus for a nice upward run.

The bottom line is if you're looking for a cannabis company that copies the business models and wisdom of the past, it probably isn't for you. Over the next few quarters, it's going to validate its strategy to those shareholders that have patience and understand what Aurora is doing and why.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.