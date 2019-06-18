NV5 Global: Expensive, And Worth Every Penny

Based on these strong results and a continued robust M&A pipeline, we maintain our BUY rating while increasing our price target from $75 to $94.

About NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc. is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. The Company’s clients include the U.S. federal, state and local governments, and the private sector.

52-Week Range $51.46 - $96.70 Total Debt $51 million Shares Outstanding Insider/Institutional 12.6 million 22.2% / 54.5% Debt/Equity ROE LTM 5.0% 9.8% Public Float 10.0 million Book Value/Share $26.10 Market Capitalization $1,030.2 million Daily Volume (3 mo. Avg.) 135,063

FYE DEC FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $0.59A $0.76A $0.70E $0.86E Q2 Jun $0.91A $1.06E $0.94E $1.18E Q3 Sep $0.82A $1.08E $0.97E $1.20E Q4 Dec $0.91A $1.14E $1.09E $1.27E Year* $3.24A $4.04A $3.71E $4.51E P/E Ratio 25.3x 20.2x 18.1x Change 36.0% 25.0% 11.5%

FY DEC FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $94.5A $117.3A $113.4E $125.5E Q2 Jun $104.0A $135.2E $124.8E $144.6E Q3 Sep $104.2A $130.2E $125.0E $139.3E Q4 Dec $115.3E $147.6E $138.4E $157.9E Year* $418.0A $530.4E $501.7E $576.5E Change 25.5% 26.9% 7.0%

Q1:19 Highlights

Q1:19 revenues rise 24% YOY to $117.3 million, fueled by 5% organic growth and contributions from acquisitions made in 2018. The Company exited the quarter with backlog up 43% YOY to $441 million and 13.0% higher sequentially. NVEE targets FY:19 revenues 24-30% higher at $520-545 million.

EBITDA improved 34% YOY to $13.5 million, and EBITDA margin improved 200 bps to nearly 15% in Q1:19.

Adjusted EPS grew 28% YOY to $0.76 per diluted share. NVEE is guiding for FY:19 adjusted EPS 18-26% higher at $3.81-4.08.

The acquisition pipeline is robust, with NVEE looking at additional tuck-in opportunities that expand its geographic footprint and service lines.

We increase our price target to $94 from $75 and maintain our BUY rating.

Primary Risks

An economic downturn could restrict the Company’s access to capital markets and slow acquisition-related growth.

Q1:19: Overview

Revenues increased 24% YOY to $117.3 million in Q1:19 from $94.5 million in Q1:18. The revenue increase was primarily due to organic growth from NVEE’s existing platform (+5% YOY) and contribution from acquisitions that closed during 2018. This strong performance is noteworthy since the first quarter is typically NVEE’s weakest quarter. The Infrastructure vertical reported robust growth (+42% YOY), while the Building & Technology segment was down 1% YOY.

$117.3 million in Q1:19 from $94.5 million in Q1:18. The revenue increase was primarily due to organic growth from NVEE’s existing platform (+5% YOY) and contribution from acquisitions that closed during 2018. This strong performance is noteworthy since the first quarter is typically NVEE’s weakest quarter. The Infrastructure vertical reported robust growth (+42% YOY), while the Building & Technology segment was down 1% YOY. Strong M&A pipeline - The pipeline for acquisitions continues to offer growth opportunities. During the quarter, NVEE acquired Celtic Energy and Sextant Group, which specializes in audiovisual services, information technology and facility security services. This was followed by the acquisition of JV Surveying LLC, a land survey and mapping firm. NVEE is looking at additional tuck-in acquisitions to further expand its geographic footprint and service lines. The Company anticipates a revenue run rate of approximately $100 million from acquisitions and is on track to achieve its FY:20 goal of a $600 million revenue run rate by year-end.

- The pipeline for acquisitions continues to offer growth opportunities. During the quarter, NVEE acquired Celtic Energy and Sextant Group, which specializes in audiovisual services, information technology and facility security services. This was followed by the acquisition of JV Surveying LLC, a land survey and mapping firm. NVEE is looking at additional tuck-in acquisitions to further expand its geographic footprint and service lines. The Company anticipates a revenue run rate of approximately $100 million from acquisitions and is on track to achieve its FY:20 goal of a $600 million revenue run rate by year-end. New Project Wins - NVEE’s infrastructure vertical grew organically due to large contract awards. During Q1:19, NVEE was selected as one of the partners to provide engineering services on the $1 billion commuter rail program linking San Jose and California Central Valley. In addition, the Company’s infrastructure vertical was awarded $14 million of new contracts for a wide array of transportation, planning, engineering, landscape architecture and environmental services. NVEE’s international team was awarded contracts in South Korea and Hong Kong.

- NVEE’s infrastructure vertical grew organically due to large contract awards. During Q1:19, NVEE was selected as one of the partners to provide engineering services on the $1 billion commuter rail program linking San Jose and California Central Valley. In addition, the Company’s infrastructure vertical was awarded $14 million of new contracts for a wide array of transportation, planning, engineering, landscape architecture and environmental services. NVEE’s international team was awarded contracts in South Korea and Hong Kong. EBITDA rose 34% YOY to $13.5 million or 15% of revenues, and net income improved 29% YOY to $5.5 million. EBITDA margins improved roughly 200 bps to nearly 15% in Q1:19 from 13% in Q1:18. Q1:19 GAAP EPS rose 13% YOY to $0.44 from $0.39. Adjusted EPS improved 28% YOY to $0.76 from $0.59. The main difference between GAAP and non-GAAP EPS is amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions.

Outlook

NVEE expects to achieve a $600 million in revenue run rate by the end of 2020 through a combination of organic growth and M&A. Growth drivers for the business include a robust order backlog and strong acquisition pipeline. If the U.S. Congress passes an infrastructure bill, this would be a huge additional stimulus to the engineering and construction industry.

Management raised its FY:19 revenue and EPS guidance. NVEE updated its guidance for gross revenues 24-30% higher in a range of $520-545 million (versus earlier guidance of $485-$520 million). Net revenues are anticipated 23-28% higher in a range of $410-428 million (earlier $385-414 million). FY:19 adjusted EPS is projected 18-26% higher at between $3.81 and $4.08 (earlier $3.51-3.93), and GAAP EPS is targeted in a range of $2.64 and $2.91 (earlier $2.44-2.85). This guidance excludes the impact of acquisitions later this year.

Valuation

We derive our price target using a 50/50 blend of a DCF model and a multiple-based (P/E and EV/EBITDA) valuation. We believe NVEE warrants a premium valuation relative to its peer group due to management’s proven ability to successfully acquire and integrate acquisitions and the Company’s solid business fundamentals. We derive a $92 price target from our P/E and EV/EBITDA-based analysis, shown in Table 1.

Our DCF model applies a 12% growth rate and 6.68% discounted cost of capital to generate a $96 price target for NVEE shares.

We combine the DCF and PE-based price targets in a 50/50 mix to derive our new $94 price target for NVEE shares.

As shown in Table 2, reasonable combinations of ROC and Discount Rates yield valuations for NVEE that are well above the current $81.99 share price.

The table below shows stock price targets using various combinations of forward EPS and P/E multiples. The portion of the chart not shaded shows resulting stock price targets at various forward P/E multiples that are above the current price.

