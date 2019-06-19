Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise

The aerospace industry tends to be a relatively closed one, making it difficult to analyze and understand. That comes on top of the complexity of the industry. For investors without in-depth knowledge, this makes the industry somewhat difficult to invest in, but there certainly are moments where the jet makers such as Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) become somewhat more transparent. This happens during the air shows when jet makers launch new products, give product presentations and make or announcements. The order announcements usually are a mix of customer reveals, new orders and orders pending finalization. So, via these air shows, you are given quite a nice insight into the sales pipeline.

Source: Boeing

The big air shows that often bring some big order news are the Paris Airshow, Farnborough International Airshow and the Dubai Airshow. The Paris Airshow and Farnborough Airshow are alternating events, and this year it's the Paris Airshow that will be the center of the commercial aircraft industry followed by the Dubai Airshow later this year.

AeroAnalysis will exclusively cover interesting news from the show and order announcements along with commentary on Seeking Alpha. In this report, we will have a look at the activity on Day 2 of the trade show.

The first day of the Paris Airshow, was a pretty monotone one where Airbus launched the Airbus A321XLR and Boeing had nothing to announce besides a passenger-to-freighter order from GECAS. Probably the biggest news of the day was not the A321XLR launch which launched as expected but with very few orders, it was the commitment from Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) which included 50 A220-300 aircraft. Either way, the first day of the show was not a warm bath so let’s have a look at the order activity for Day 2 of the Paris Airshow.

Boeing

Against all expectations, Boeing had a pretty good day with a surprise commitment for the Boeing 737 MAX and commitments for the Boeing 787.

IAG committed to ordering 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets for placement in the airline group. Once firmed, the group plans to take a mix of MAX 8 and MAX 10 aircraft.

Korean Air tentatively signed for 10 Boeing 787-10 aircraft with options for 10 Boeing 787-9.

Air Lease Corporation committed to ordering five Boeing 787-9s.

Boeing had 225 orders and commitments during the day. The Korean Air commitment was expected, but the commitment to ordering 10 Boeing 787-10 really is a positive. The -10 has won some small but important campaigns this year and it will be interesting to see how that will be going forward.

Source: AirwaysLive

The big bang, however, was International Airlines Group committing to 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets. Prior to the air show, I noted that 737 MAX sales would be slow and it was a big question mark which airline executive would fly all the way to Paris to commit to the Boeing 737 MAX in a somewhat negative spotlight… that executive turned out to be Willie Walsh from the International Airlines Group, a former Boeing 737 pilot. While there probably are many people that won’t understand this, the backing from International Airlines Group, the third largest airline group in Europe and the fifth-largest in the world, it's an extremely strong vote of confidence for Boeing.

The orders and commitments announced on Day 2 had a value of $14.5B after customary discounts.

Airbus

On the second day of the air show, Airbus continued booking orders. Most notable were commitments for the Airbus A330-900 and Airbus A321XLR.

Airbus announced 131 orders and commitments valued $8B and 253 conversions:

Saudia placed a firm order for 15 Airbus A321XLRs, 15 A320neo family aircraft with options for 35 more.

International Airlines Group, the parent company of Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, ordered 14 Airbus A321XLRs with options for 14 more.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) ordered five high-gross weight A220-100s. The order likely is a firm up from some of the options the company has. The order also marks the first order for the increased take-off weight variant of the Airbus A220.

Cebu Pacific tentatively ordered 16 Airbus A330-900, 10 Airbus A321XLRs and five Airbus A320neos. The order already was expected as the airline has an all-Airbus fleet and was looking to renew its fleet.

Atlantic Airways ordered two Airbus A320neos.

AirAsia converted orders for 253 Airbus A320neo aircraft to orders for the Airbus A321neo.

During Day 2, Airbus kept bagging some small orders for the Airbus A321XLR and won an important order from Cebu Pacific. There was nothing that really stood out, Cebu Pacific had been eyeballing the A330neo and Boeing 787 as a replacement for the A330ceo but the A330neo seemed like the only fitting solution for the low-cost carrier.

Other jet makers

Source: Embraer

The other jet makers, Embraer (ERJ), De Havilland Canada, ATR and Viking Air also came with announcements ranging from customer reveals to firm orders.

The announcements for 117 jets are worth $2.4B after discounts and included the following announcements:

Nordic Aviation Capital signed a firm order for 35 ATR42/72-600 aircraft with options for 35 more and purchase right for 35 aircraft of the same type.

Fuji Dream was revealed as the customer for 2 Embraer 175s.

Binter exercised an option for 2 Embraer E195-E2s.

Air Antilles ordered 2 DHC-6-400 Twin Otter aircraft from Viking Air.

TAAG Angola Airlines was revealed as the customer for six Dash-8-400 aircraft formerly known as the Q400 from De Havilland Canada.

Separately, Embraer shared its for the coming 20 years expecting demand for 10,550 new aircraft with up to 150 seats.

Lessors

Source: Airbus

On the second day of the show, Air Lease Corporation also announced:

Air Lease Corporation announced the lease placement of two Airbus A320neo and two new A321neo LR aircraft with Peach. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2020 and 2022.

Air Lease Corporation announced the lease placement of two new Airbus A321-200neo aircraft with Sky Airline, deliveries will take place in 2020 and 2021.

Air Lease Corporation announced the lease placement of 10 Boeing 787-10s with Korean Air, deliveries will start in 2021 with the final delivery scheduled in 2023.

GECAS (GE) announced that Amazon (AMZN) will be leasing 15 Boeing 737-800BCF aircraft to enter service in 2021.

Turbofan suppliers

Source: ainonline.com

Turbofan suppliers had some big orders to announced on the first day of the trade show and that continued on the second day:

Pratt & Whitney signed a Memorandum of Understanding to power up to 40 Airbus A320neo family aircraft (35 firm and 5 options) with its PW1100 geared turbofan for a Chinese customer.

Pratt & Whitney announced that the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine was selected to power an order of 28 Airbus A320neo family aircraft with an undisclosed airline. The order includes engine maintenance through a long-term EngineWise Comprehensive service agreement.

JetSMART has selected the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine to power 85 firm order Airbus A320neo family aircraft. Pratt & Whitney also will provide JetSMART with GTF engine maintenance through a 12-year EngineWise Comprehensive service agreement.

Lessor Avolon announced that it has selected CFM International's LEAP-1A engine to power an additional 70 Airbus A320neo aircraft. The order is valued at $2.06 billion U.S. at list price.

CFM International announced that it has finalized an order with Macquarie Airfinance Group Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited, for LEAP-1A engines.

AirAsia and CFM International finalized an agreement for the purchase of 200 LEAP-1A engines to power the airline’s 100 Airbus A321neo. The airplane order and intent to purchase the engines were announced in July 2016. At the same time, AirAsia has expanded its 20-year Rate-Per-Flight-Hour agreement to encompass its entire fleet of 808 LEAP-1A engines for a combined total value of $23.1 billion U.S. at list price.

SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies, announced it has ordered 40 CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 20 additional Airbus A320neo aircraft. The engine order is valued at $588 million U.S. at list price.

Conclusion

Figure 1: Summary Paris Airshow 2019 Day 2 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Day 2 of the air show was a much better day with 86 firm orders and 375 commitments (excludes customer reveals and conversions) making it a better day than the first day of the show.

Boeing received an extremely important tentative order from International Airlines Group along with an tentative order from Korean Air, while Airbus continued collecting orders for the A330neo and A321XLR.

Air Lease Corporation and GECAS announced placement of aircraft with airlines showing that these huge orders these lessors have outstanding are meaningful. In the turbofan arena, we saw Pratt & Whitney and CFM continue their spree of order collection for their single aisle supporting turbofans with CFM finalizing a big order wit AirAsia for the CFM LEAP 1A to support 100 A321neos.

Day 2 of the order show looked a lot more like an order show than the opening, it will be interesting to see whether both manufacturers can maintain momentum on Day 3 of the show.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF, GE, DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.