Global Blood Therapeutics' Data Falls On Deaf Ears, But Massive Potential Exists With Accelerated Approval Pathway

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) announced positive results from its phase 3 study using Voxelotor to treat patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). These latest positive results reinforce the company's plans to complete its rolling submission for the drug by the 2nd half of 2019. On top of that, the NDA will be accepted for review as an accelerated approval which could possibly get the drug to market quicker for these SCD patients. Best part of all is that the biotech has a monoclonal antibody, known as inclacumab, which is being explored for a portion of the SCD population that experiences vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC).

Accelerated Pathway Likely Based On FDA Interaction

The reason why Global Blood Therapeutics has a good shot at obtaining accelerated approval is because of the latest results that were presented. The phase 3 trial was known as HOPE. This late-stage study recruited a total of 274 patients aged 12 and older with SCD. Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood cell disorder. Patients with this disease have broken down red blood cells. In turn, that causes a major issue with hemoglobin, which is a protein found in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body. Patients were randomized to receive either 1500 mg of Voxelotor or placebo. The primary endpoint looked to see if Voxelotor could provide a greater improvement in hemoglobin compared to placebo over a 24-week period. It was noted that the study did meet on the primary endpoint. Specifically, it was shown that those treated with Voxelotor saw an improvement in hemoglobin greater than 1 g/dL at week 24 compared to placebo.

In essence, these patients with SCD have abnormal hemoglobin levels. The normal amount of hemoglobin levels are based on a person's sex and age. To give an example, males aged 18 and older have hemoglobin levels that range between 13.6 g/dL and 17.7 g/dL (average is about 15.5 g/dL for this population). For those with SCD, they fall below this normal range. Therefore, the goal of the primary endpoint was to see that a greater than 1 g/dL could be achieved. Ideally, it would be beneficial to bring the patient as close to normal range as possible. However, even slightly better than 1 g/dL could offer hope to these patients. This brings me to the next point that Voxelotor is a disease-modifying agent. What that means is that it tackles the underlying issue associated with the disease. While many other treatments out there just go after the symptoms of the disease only.

In addition, there is massive potential for this drug to become standard of care (SOC) for those 12 and older with SCD. The last thing I liked about the data was the quality of life improvement for patients. Besides seeing an increase of hemoglobin greater than 1 g/dL, there was an improvement seen in anemia and hemolysis. Anemia occurs when the blood doesn't have enough healthy red blood cells. This creates a problem with oxygen getting to organs of the body. That, in turn, possibly leads to a fast heartbeat, fatigue, shortness of breath, and many other problems. As you can see, being able to reduce the incidents of anemia goes to help the patients feel more at ease. Hemolysis refers to the destruction of red blood cells. It is important to stop this because the red blood cell ruptures and then impedes itself into the bloodstream. Then, in turn, can lead to fever, weakness, and dizziness. This is another problem that SCD patients want to avoid.

The results from the HOPE phase 3 study are very good. There is still potential to push the boundary of Voxelotor to target another portion of the population for those with SCD. Specifically, this entails another group of pediatric patients with SCD who are between the ages of 4 to 17. This is being investigated under a study known as HOPE-KIDS 1. However, it will be some time for this study to conclude. That's because this study is looking at safety, tolerability, and preliminary evidence of efficacy. Therefore, it is looking to see pharmacokinetics and exploratory effects in this patient population. However, the ability to expand treatment to a younger patient population opens up the market opportunity for the company.

Another Product In Pipeline To Drive Value

Lastly, the company is looking to explore a subpopulation of those with SCD. This involves a disease known as vaso-occlusive crisis. Vaso-occlusive crisis is a complication of SCD. What happens is that the sickle cell causes an obstruction in the circulation of blood vessels. That leads to ischemia where tissues don't receive oxygen and cause a patient to experience pain. This is another solid indication for Global Blood Therapeutics to tackle. The drug being used to treat VOC is inclacumab, which is a human monoclonal antibody. Global Blood acquired the rights of inclacumab from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) in a deal that was generated back in August of 2018.

Roche was using it in a phase 2 study to treat patients with heart disease, but Global Blood believes its mechanism of action could end being quite useful for VOC. It only had to pay an upfront payment of $2 million to acquire the drug and will have to pay Roche $125 million in milestone payments plus royalties for it. I am optimistic about this program. Even better, 500 patients have already been treated with inclacumab and it has been shown to be safe and tolerable. The bad news is that an IND to initiate a phase 3 study for this treatment is not expected until 2021. In addition, there could be possible competition from Novartis (NVS). That's because Novartis has its own drug for VOC known as crizanlizumab and it has already seen some pretty impressive data.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Global Blood Therapeutics has cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $575.1 million as of March 31, 2019. A big increase in funds was because of a cash raise that was implemented in December of 2018, where it chose to raise $162.1 million in net proceeds. This cash should be good enough for the time being. However, in the coming months, there will be more costs related to manufacturing of Voxelotor. Especially, as I noted above, there is another SCD study being done treating a pediatric population. Lastly, the biotech has to start to prepare for a potential commercial launch of its drug in SCD should it be approved by the FDA next year. That means it will have to build out its commercial infrastructure to accomplish this.

Conclusion

Global Blood Therapeutics achieving positive results in its phase 3 study treating patients with SCD using Voxelotor is very good news. This sets up the completion of the rolling submission for the NDA of the drug in SCD by the 2nd half of 2019. The biggest risk would involve the review of Voxelotor for SCD; however, based on all the data, I think it is highly likely it will be approved by the FDA. Approval should happen by the 1st half of 2020 and will likely require no advisory panel prior to FDA decision. On the flip side, in order for the company to maintain market status for the drug after approval, it will have to succeed in its transcranial doppler post-approval confirmatory study. A failure in this study could possibly mean that the FDA may remove Voxelotor from the market. Having said that, the other clinical product known as inclacumab is another shot on goal for specific patients with SCD that have VOC. I believe that Global Blood Therapeutics is well on its way to gaining accelerated approval for Voxelotor, which should eventually value the company higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.