Why FedEx Is A Buy, Even With A Disappointing Dividend Announcement

FedEx was widely expected to raise its payout in June, after four steady quarterly payments. However, FedEx kept the dividend steady.

By Josh Arnold

In the world of investing, stocks that increase their dividends regularly are sought out by those that seek to build long-term wealth. Rising payouts afford investors not only rising income amounts but the ability to compound their wealth over time by reinvesting the proceeds.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) is among the Dividend Achievers, a group of 264 stocks that have raised their payouts for at least 10 years consecutively. You can see all 264 Dividend Achievers here.

These stocks have demonstrated long-term stability in earnings, as well as the willingness and ability to return ever-larger amounts of capital to shareholders, making them attractive to dividend investors.

FedEx's dividend growth accelerated in the years coming out of the Great Recession. From fiscal 2014 to 2018, FedEx increased its dividend at annual compound growth rate of 27%. Such a high dividend growth rate made FedEx among the best dividend growth stocks in the S&P 500 Index.

But FedEx held its most recent quarterly dividend payout steady, when the company had been widely expected to raise its dividend. Despite the dividend disappointment, we maintain a buy rating on FedEx, thanks to its strong business model, long-term growth potential, and low valuation.

Overview Of Recent Events

FedEx is one of the world’s largest delivery companies, providing services to nearly every country around the globe. Indeed, FedEx delivers to more than 99% of the world’s gross domestic product, giving it access to commerce on a scale that is difficult to match.

Source: Investor presentation, slide 3

FedEx delivers to every address in the US, in addition to serving more than 220 countries worldwide. It also has nearly 700 aircraft to move Express packages quickly and efficiently around the globe. Its truck fleet rivals any other in the world, and its 450,000 employees deliver more than 15 million shipments every day.

The company’s portfolio contains 13 Air Express Hubs and 2,150 Stations, 39 FedEx Ground Hubs and 600+ operating facilities, 370 FedEx Freight service centers, and nearly 2,000 FedEx Office locations. FedEx has built a diversified portfolio of products that gives it a wide and deep reach when it comes to global commerce.

FedEx should produce about $70 billion in revenue this year, and it currently trades for a $42 billion market capitalization.

Source: Investor presentation, slide 4

The company’s portfolio is diverse, but it still derives well over half of its total revenue from its air business. The Ground business produces just over a quarter of revenue, while Freight and Services make up the balance. FedEx has always positioned itself as Express-heavy with less reliance on Ground, which sets it apart from its rivals. The strategy has worked over time as FedEx continues to grow nicely over long periods.

FedEx reported third quarter earnings on 3/19/19, and results were somewhat weak, sending the stock lower. Revenue was up 3% to $17 billion during the quarter, and operating income rose on an adjusted basis by the same amount; operating margin was flat on an adjusted basis year over year at 5.8% of revenue.

Operating income saw improvements due to lower variable incentive compensation expenses, US volume growth, a favorable net impact of fuel in all of the company’s segments, as well as increased yields at FedEx Freight and FedEx Ground.

Partially offsetting these benefits were higher costs at FedEx Ground, which were driven by increased purchased transportation rates, as well as year-round six-day-per-week operations to support higher package volumes. FedEx Express international revenues declined as well as a result of lower yields and unfavorable exchange rates. FedEx Express yields were down in the US and internationally primarily due to higher growth in lower-yielding services, as well as lower weight per shipment. In other words, the company’s mix shifted unfavorably during the quarter.

Net income was much lower in Q3 this year as compared to last year, but the difference is not operational. Rather, FedEx enjoyed a much lower tax rate during last year’s Q3 and thus, its earnings per share fell from $3.72 to $3.03 on an adjusted basis, despite higher revenue and roughly congruent operating margins. This decline of 18.5%, therefore, shouldn’t necessarily be a worry to investors because the gain last year was due to a one-time implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and won’t be repeated.

Management did comment on slowing international macroeconomic conditions and weaker global trade growth trends, which spooked investors into thinking the company’s volumes, and potentially pricing, may be at risk. As a result, FedEx launched a voluntary employee buyout program, is restricting hiring, limiting discretionary spending company-wide, and reviewing additional spending to mitigate the somewhat weaker outlook for revenue.

For the full-year, FedEx is now forecasting adjusted earnings per share of $15.10 to $15.90 before the impact of a mark-to-market adjustment on the company’s retirement plan, and excluding integration expenses for the company’s years-old acquisition of TNT Express. There are also excluded costs from legal matters, restructuring, and deferred tax liabilities. Including all of these items, earnings per share will be somewhere around $12 or $13, not $15 to $16. Taking all of this into account, we’re choosing to value FedEx based upon its operational earnings, and expect to see $15.50 in earnings per share for this year.

FedEx sees moderate US domestic economic growth and no further weakening in international conditions. It expects to see $450 million to $575 million in costs from the employee buyout scheme, which should predominantly occur in the fiscal fourth quarter. As a result, next quarter’s results will likely be pretty messy. Savings from the program should be $225 million to $275 million in fiscal 2020, however, so the program should pay for itself in about two years, with significant savings to follow.

FedEx continues to make progress on its TNT Express integration, which has been a sore spot for investors for three years. The companies have integrated their intra-European shipments into the TNT Express European road network. This development means FedEx Express customers in Europe should see at least one business day of improvement, on average, in transit time in many of the company’s busiest lanes. This is a major service improvement that was years in the making.

FedEx did note that operating in Europe requires lengthy consultations and approvals, which is why its TNT integration is moving at a glacial pace. As a result, it said integration activities will continue into fiscal 2021.

Growth Prospects

FedEx has produced some fairly ambitious long-term growth goals in recent years as the company believes it is on a path to sustainable profitability growth. In addition, FedEx continues to benefit from a growing global economy, given its wide exposure to more than 220 countries.

Source: Investor presentation, slide 6

FedEx thinks it can boost earnings per share by 10% to 15% annually by boosting profitable revenue – not just chasing revenue for the sake of higher revenue – which should drive 10%+ operating margins. We’re slightly less bullish than that as we are forecasting about 8% earnings per share growth annually in the coming five years, as we find 10% to 15% to be a bit much.

Still, 8% growth is robust, and we think that FedEx will get there from a combination of growth sources. Revenue should continue to grow in the low to mid-single digit range for the foreseeable future, given that economic growth, on average, around the globe has been decent. In addition, the continued adoption by consumers of shipping products to their houses instead of shopping in physical stores is helping as well with volumes. Pricing has been somewhat weaker of late, but we still think a steady revenue tailwind will help FedEx boost earnings over time.

In addition, FedEx’s stated operating margin goal of 10% is nearly double its Q1 performance of 5.8% on an adjusted basis. The company is still grappling with significant costs related to the TNT acquisition, which is crimping margins. In addition, as it continues to grow revenue, it should be able to leverage down some of its support costs. Indeed, the layoffs announced recently should help with that as well. We think it may take some time to get to 10% operating margins, but FedEx has a fairly long runway, and it is taking the steps necessary to execute.

FedEx also sporadically buys back its own shares, so we see perhaps a low single-digit tailwind from that, particularly since the valuation is currently so low; FedEx may opportunistically buy back some stock at a much lower valuation than what it is accustomed to.

All of that said, there are some risks to the company’s growth. Parts of the world are seeing signs of economic slowdown, although the US and Europe appear to still be in fairly good shape. In addition, tariffs and trade wars aren’t good for anyone, as global commerce suffers and, along with it, FedEx.

Still, we like the company’s growth prospects, given its leverage to a wide and deep cross-section of the global economy, as well as its scale and ability to boost margins over time.

Valuation, Expected Growth, And Dividends

The valuation is where it gets quite interesting for FedEx. The stock is as cheap as it has been at any point in the past decade. Shares trade for just 10.3 times the midpoint of the company’s revised earnings per share guidance at $15.50. The 10-year average valuation for FedEx is 16.5 times earnings, but we assess fair value at 13 times earnings today, given the concerns raised above. Still, that implies a meaningful ~5% tailwind to annual total returns should the valuation revert back to just 13 times earnings. Long-term holders of the stock could see the valuation eventually reflate back into the mid-teens or better, but we see that as unrealistic in the near term.

The dividend announcement was certainly a negative surprise as consensus estimates were for FedEx to offer up a payout of 80 cents for the next distribution; investors instead received the same 65-cent payout from prior quarters. FedEx didn’t provide any specific reasons the payout wasn’t raised, but certainly, it isn’t because the company’s dividend is in danger. The current payout ratio is under 17% based upon the midpoint of revised guidance and the 65-cent quarterly payout. FedEx, it would seem, has other uses in mind for that cash.

We are disappointed that FedEx chose not to boost the payout, given its history with dividend growth has been outstanding in recent years. There is still a lot of time to boost the payout for this year, but at a time when investors are selling the stock, this isn’t helping. We still think there is a lot of dividend growth left for FedEx in the coming years, but we're dissatisfied to see a flat payout for July.

Still, with the projected 8% earnings growth, 5% annual tailwind to total returns from the valuation moving higher, and the 1.6% dividend yield, we see in excess of 14% annual returns for the next five years for FedEx. That puts the stock near the top in terms of large capitalization companies in our coverage universe for projected total returns.

Final Thoughts

While we certainly would have preferred to see FedEx boost its dividend for July, we think there is still more than enough to like. The stock is trading at what can only be described as a trough valuation, while growth appears to be intact. There are risks to FedEx’s outlook and indeed, its earnings guidance has already been cut once. However, particularly for investors with a long holding period, we think FedEx offers compelling value, and we rate the stock a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.