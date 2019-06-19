Hudbay Minerals: An Interesting Bet On Copper After The Sell-Off

Copper appears to have found a bottom at $2.60, and upside from current levels looks more likely than downside.

Worsening fears about the U.S. – China trade war and a potential global recession put pressure on a number of copper stocks. Hudbay Minerals (HBM) was no exception, although the stock also had internal catalysts that caused a material drop in its share price in May. In my opinion, Hudbay’s fundamental situation looks interesting, while the technical picture is promising for a momentum long play. Let’s look at the company in more detail.

The sell-off in May was triggered by the disappointing Q1 2019 report and the subsequent earnings call. In addition to missing analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, Hudbay Minerals indicated that negotiations with locals at Pampacancha deposit, which is a high-grade satellite deposit to the Constancia mine in Peru, were still ongoing and were set to postpone the development activities at the deposit:

“During April 2019, the Chillarajo community was added to a list of communities designated as indigenous […] the law requires additional consultation between the Peruvian government and the local community before work could begin […] Given this change, although Pampacancha deposit development activities may still be able to commence in 2019, we expect the ore production at Pampacancha will not begin until 2020”.

In mining, these words mean more headache and potentially more costs to the miner, so the market reaction is understandable.

Another source of worry is the fate of the Rosemont project in the U.S. Following the deal to purchase a minority interest in Rosemont from United Copper & Moly back in March, Hudbay Minerals owns a 100% stake in the project. In recent presentation, the company indicated that Rosemont provides a 19-year mine life, generating 15.5% after-tax unlevered IRR at copper prices of $3.00 per pound. The project’s initial capex is $1.9 billion:

Source: Hudbay Minerals presentation

There are several problems here. First, Hudbay had $486 million of cash at the end of the first quarter, much less than the proposed $1.9 billion investment. Second, copper prices have been below $3.00 ever since the world grew really worried about U.S. – China trade war:

The first problem will be solved with a mix of streaming financing, equipment financing, some debt, and a sale of a 30% stake in the project. Oddly, the upcoming sale was presented as "news" in late May, while the company indicated this sale in its previous presentation. Hudbay expects to earn $250 million - $300 million from the sale, valuing the whole project at $830 million - $1 billion, in line with the valuation it received in the above-mentioned deal when Rosemont obtained full control of Rosemont (the company had to pay $45 million plus three annual installments of $10 million starting from July 1, 2022 for a 7.95% stake).

The copper price obviously depends on the outcome of the U.S. – China trade war. While I believe that $2.60 marks the bottom for copper in the current environment, a move above $3.00 will require calm markets that are not worried about an upcoming recession. The most recent trade war indications are once again positive, but it looks like the market will have to go through a series of up and down moves before the ultimate deal is sealed.

Despite the above-mentioned challenges, I see a number of catalysts that may play in Hudbay Minerals’ favor. First, I believe that copper has found a bottom near $2.60 – this bottom has been recently tested amidst a major panic due to the ongoing trade war, and the metal still found plenty of buyers at those prices. Second, I expect that Hudbay will have no major problems selling the 30% stake in Rosemont and confirming the ~$1 billion valuation in a real-life transaction – a copper mine on sale in the safe jurisdiction (after all the “adventures” that copper miners are experiencing all over the world) will not go unnoticed. Third, I think that the momentum technical picture is now favorable for Hudbay Minerals as the company’s shares finally managed to pass through the key resistance line:

In my opinion, the current fundamental and technical setup creates a favorable environment for upside in Hudbay Minerals shares. Main risks include continued deterioration in U.S. – China relationship, failure to find a buyer for Rosemont stake, and unexpected challenges at Pampacancha.

