Axon: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

Axon has long-term potential but will suffer short term from patent litigation, issues with the NYPD and TASER 7 incentives.

Axon CEO has relinquished his salary and future stock grants in return for an approach that only pays for delivering outsized returns.

Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN), formerly known a TASER International, is on a mission. Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith has relinquished his salary and future stock grants until 2028 in return for an approach that only pays for delivering outsized returns:

The most aggressive performance targets are to grow the company five-fold: to a market capitalization of $13.5 billion, combined with revenue of $2 billion or Adjusted EBITDA of $230 million.

In order to achieve the performance targets, Axon is moving towards a Software-as-a-Service [*SaaS*] business model. Axon has a long way to go to complete the company transition, with 78% of revenues currently generated from products and 22% from services. Axon is also promoting a comprehensive network of compatible law enforcement products, including Controlled Energy Weapons [*CEW*], body cameras with live streaming via wi-fi, in-vehicle video, and post-processing for police reports and prosecution.

…agencies who adopt this relatively new technology are not just purchasing new devices for their officers but putting a down payment on the technological futures of their agencies. Whatever comes next, day-to-day operations will never be quite the same for an agency that has just welcomed untold terabytes' worth of new kinds of evidence into their lives. New administrative tasks will need to be performed by officers, new kinds of collaboration with prosecutors will occur, and the day-to-day business of policing will certainly undergo a shift, as will the performance metrics by which effective policing is judged.

The main driver for SaaS to date has been Axon’s evidence.com. Police departments have to purchase a “seat” on evidence.com for every officer that loads footage onto the cloud-based platform.

Source: yahoo.com

Axon is presently expanding its SaaS offerings with the TASER 7 and in the future with Axon Records. Axon is focused on three main execution items this year: ensuring a successful TASER 7 launch, bringing Axon Body 3 to market and launching Axon Records.

TASER 7

AAXN is the industry leader in CEWs with its line of Tasers. Software is now being included on the TASER 7 that is expected to improve the product profit margin, which has been sagging for the last few years.

The software provides inventory management, firmware updates, weapon log downloads, and Axon Evidence (evidence.com) ecosystem integration, with re-designed pulse graphs and firing logs managed as evidence.

Q1 was the first quarter where Axon recognized the high margin software revenue. The revenue will grow as TASER 7 is moved through the installed base, driving subscription contracts. Credits are issued to entice existing customers to upgrade to Taser 7 early.

Axon Body 3

The Axon Body 3 [*AB3*] is not only a camera but also a communications beacon on every call. The AB3 features enhanced low-light performance, reduced motion blur and an LTE connection that enables real-time features like live streaming.

The device has four built-in microphones and wind noise reduction, allowing you to play back crystal-clear audio for a better sense of what happened at the scene. The AB3 can send real-time alerts, like when a weapon is deployed, allowing faster response during critical situations

Axon Records

The Axon Network connects the Axon Body 3 to the Signal units and data to evidence.com. Now Axon is building a new software application: Axon Records, the new Records Management System [*RMS*]. Axon is working with dozens of agencies spanning multiple major cities, state police, highway patrol, and county sheriffs across the country on this venture. Axon Records is designed with three key goals in mind:

to put officers back on the streets, to solve and prosecute crimes, and to prevent crime and other incidents.

At present, police officers spend two-thirds of their time filling out paperwork. Axon Records is meant to reduce such activity to an absolute minimum, freeing up officers for actual crime fighting. Axon plans on achieving this by transforming record-keeping from manual to computer AI-driven processes.

A few AI projects Axon is currently working on include: vehicle recognition, speech transcription, and critical event recognition.

In 2019, little or no revenues will be recognized from Axon Records, as they are offering it for free bundled with other equipment and services. The plan is to get agencies using the software, then introduce new billable features in the future.

Checking Under the Hood

High growth companies generally don’t measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, they often confound analysts. Profits are fed back into the company to promote growth and market share. The profit margin will be less than ideal. For this reason, I like to examine revenue growth, or more specifically, the growth in Annual Recurring Revenue [*ARR*], sales-expense burden, free cash flow, and analyst estimates.

Annual Recurring Revenue and Sales-Expense Burden

The ARR for the most recent year grew from $83.3 million to $122.2 million or 47% YoY, thus highlighting the importance of the SaaS model for future growth. S&GA grew by 20% YoY, significantly less than ARR growth, meaning that there is lots of headroom before SaaS-related expenses become a burden.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow (*FCF*) is perhaps one of the best profitability measures for high growth companies. For high-growth companies, FCF should be positive and rising. The FCF Trailing Twelve Months dipped negative back in September 2017 for a few months but has since rebounded.

Source: portfolio123.com

This indicates that the company is intrinsically profitable and growing.

Analyst Estimates

One factor that reveals a lot about company management is whether or not the company consistently beats analyst estimates. It says a lot about whether management issues conservative guidance. It also gives an indication of whether investors should expect future surprises. In the case of Axon, they beat sales estimates for the last 5 quarters, twice by 10%. They missed on earnings once, primarily due to headwinds on one program with the NYPD.

In general, it can be concluded that company guidance is relatively conservative, but there is some concern regarding earnings forecasts.

Other Considerations

Axon recently achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification which will open up the market at the federal government level. FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

Dark Clouds

There are several issues that may weigh on short term stock performance. These issues are listed below:

Digital Ally litigation: Digital Ally claims that Axon has willfully infringed upon one of Digital Ally's patents and is suing for $68 million (x3 for willful infringement). Axon claims the litigation is of little significance. This issue won't be settled until late 2019 or 2020. Ongoing Issues with NYPD: Axon acquired Vievu after Vievu won the contract to supply body cameras to the NYPD. After one of the cameras started smoking and eventually ignited, the NYPD removed the body cameras from service. Axon has been addressing this issue for some time but there are still "headwinds" as management calls it. TASER 7 incentives: Incentives are being provided to customers to adopt the TASER 7. This will impact short term profits but is a good long term strategy. TASER competition: Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) has introduced a restraint device called BolaWrap. It is too early to tell how this new entry will affect TASER sales, but police departments are showing a lot of interest in this new device.

Summary and Conclusions

Axon appears to be an excellent company with the promise of significant long term growth. However, I believe that there are short term barriers that will keep the share price down. These barriers include the ongoing legal action with Digital Ally, the issues involving the NYPD and TASER 7 incentives that will flatten margins. Therefore I am neutral with regards to share price at present. As I have stated, Axon is an excellent company with good long term potential and I expect to see some bullish action towards the end of 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.