5 Undervalued Dividend Plays

Here are five attractive research prospects to help in the hunt for yield.

Dividend/income investors are left with relatively few options for above-average yield, dividend growth, safety, and value.

With expectations of a Fed rate cut sometime this year, many above-average yielding stocks have been pushed to their 52-week highs.

The stock market remains richly valued despite recession fears and slowing economic indicators, and defensive stocks in particular have done remarkably well over the last twelve months.

Despite increasing signs of a slowing economy, the stock market remains richly valued at ~21.5x earnings. Besides the period of high valuation from the late 1990s to today, driven largely by accommodative monetary policy, there are only a handful of instances - typically brief spikes - when the S&P 500's P/E ratio was higher.

Moreover, this year, defensive stocks such as those in the utility, real estate, and consumer staples sectors have outperformed, driving their yields to unattractively low levels.

Data by YCharts

This has put income-oriented investors with money to invest in a difficult spot. Where can one find stocks that offer above-average yields that are safe and likely to grow in the years ahead?

That is the subject of the present article. Here are five dividend-paying stocks that fit the above description and appear undervalued at this time. For investors hunting for yield, these stocks are attractive prospects for further research:

1. H&R Block (HRB)

HRB helps people with their income tax preparation and paperwork. The company does this mainly through its retail offices but also through its online do-it-yourself program. The company trades at a trailing twelve month P/E ratio of 13.3.

Data by YCharts

The company has a manageable 1.9x long-term debt to EBITDA ratio, and interest expenses are only about 2.4% of revenue and 14.8% of free cash flow. Although last year it was closer to 10% of free cash flow, a drop in free cash flow in the most recent quarter drove the price to cash flow ratio from 7.5 to 10.5.

HRB has an attractive dividend growth record, having raised or kept flat its dividend since 1996. Only in 2008-2009 and from 2011 to 2014 was the dividend temporarily frozen. The dividend per share has risen at a compound annual rate of 5.4% over the last ten years.

Data by YCharts

If one had purchased during the Great Recession when HRB's stock price was battered, one could be enjoying a 7%+ yield on cost today.

The payout ratio currently sits at a comfortable 53% of earnings per share, which is roughly in the middle of its previous 5-year range from 33% on the low end to 62% on the high end.

Despite the perennial promises of politicians to reform the tax code to a simpler, more user-friendly policy, it is very unlikely that income taxes are going to get any less complex anytime soon. That means that the services offered by H&R Block will continue to be needed by the general public.

Dividends per share growth is expected to slow going forward, so it would seem wise to wait for a minor pullback on this stock before buying. Picking the stock up below $25 (which was achievable as recently as April) would give investors a starting yield of 4%.

2. Franklin Resources (BEN)

BEN is an asset/investment management company that serves retail & institutional investors as well as pensions and trusts. It boasts a suite of both mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that generally perform quite well compared to peers.

Lower-cost, passive index investing currently accounts for about a third of funds by total AUM in the U.S., but according to Moody's Investor Service, it will make up over 50% by 2021. This gives the largely family-owned BEN both challenges and opportunities in the years ahead. The historically mutual fund-heavy company will need to evolve in order to thrive in this new environment.

Data by YCharts

Fears of a recession or economic slowdown have driven the price to earnings and sales down to low levels, while the free cash flow yield (free cash flow per share divided by price per share) has been pushed up.

Meanwhile, debt is very limited at 0.38x long-term debt to EBITDA. Interest expense takes up a negligible percentage of free cash flow.

BEN has been marvelously successful at growing its book value per share over the years. Ultimately, book value is what investors are buying when they purchase shares of a stock.

Data by YCharts

BEN has an even better dividend growth record than HRB, having raised its dividend each year over the past 37 years. In the past ten years, largely due to low interest rates leading to the inflow of capital into higher margin equity funds, BEN's assets under management have soared and so has its dividend growth. Dividends per share have grown at a compound annual rate of 15.3%.

That rapid dividend growth, in addition to weak stock price performance, has driven the yield up to around 3%.

Data by YCharts

BEN pays out around 37% of its earnings as regular dividends, but it also has a long record of paying out all of its remaining available cash as a special dividend. The payout ratio has expanded steadily from around 12% in 2014. This means that BEN's management will not be able to keep generously rewarding shareholders like this forever, but it certainly has the capacity to keep it up for many years to come.

If the Federal Reserve engages in another round of quantitative easing, in which the supply of Treasuries on the market is reduced and investors are forced to chase yield elsewhere, BEN may see another surge in its assets under management.

Buying the stock at $30 would give investors a starting yield of 3.47%.

3. Southwest Airlines (LUV)

LUV is a popular airliner that seeks to provide a high-quality flying experience to its customers. Strong management and a vibrant company culture have fueled outperformance of the stock over the previous full market cycle, from 2007 to today.

Data by YCharts

After this incredible run, the stock has stalled and is now trading near its lowest P/E ratio and highest yield since the Great Recession, and also at a decent P/S ratio.

Data by YCharts

The company's free cash flow yield, on the other hand, has not been this high since 2012.

Data by YCharts

Debt levels are quite low at 0.75x long-term debt to EBITDA, and interest expense is negligible at 0.4% of free cash flow.

Despite the low 1.4% starting yield today, LUV has been growing its dividend at a breakneck pace since 2012, averaging 36% per year over the last five years. If one had purchased during the Great Recession, one could currently be enjoying a 10%+ yield on cost. At present, the payout ratio based on this year's EPS sits at an ultra-low 16%.

LUV would surely be hurt during the next recession, as airlines always are. But with a low payout ratio and decently low valuations, LUV's dividend would likely be safe. The stock looks attractive here, but investors will likely get a price per share below $50 in the months and years ahead.

4. CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

The once-simple pharmacy company, CVS, is in the process of evolving into a healthcare conglomerate with many different irons in the fire. Once it completes its integration of recent acquisitions - mainly insurance giant, Aetna - CVS will offer customers a holistic health service that includes primary care, prescription drugs, insurance, and retail medical supplies.

I wrote more about CVS here. Currently, the company trades at attractively low valuations by several measurements.

Data by YCharts

This has produced one of the company's highest free cash flow yields in its history.

Data by YCharts

The primary issue with the company is the debt load. At the time of the acquisition of Aetna, it had a debt to EBITDA of 4.7x. The good news is that CVS is already on the path toward deleveraging and plans to get the debt to ~3.5 by the end of 2021 and in the low 3s by the end of 2022. This will free up more cash for further investment and/or dividend growth.

Over the past ten years, CVS has raised the dividend at a rapid 22.73% per year such that, if the stock had been purchased during the Great Recession, one could be enjoying a 7%+ yield on cost right now. The high price paid for Aetna, large debt load (especially needing to be paid off or rolled over in the next 3-5 years), and political uncertainty have driven the current yield up to an attractively high level.

Data by YCharts

CVS's payout ratio based on 2019 earnings currently sits at 29%, and management has guided for it to remain flat for at least two years. That will give the company time to pay down the debt while keeping the dividend safe.

AT&T has become its own form of conglomerate in recent years, except this one is a media conglomerate. The company boasts a robust content creation portfolio, as well as distribution channels (cellular services & soon-to-be streaming service) and an advertising platform. It mixes the stable, steady, low-growth telecommunications business with the entertainment & media business that should provide faster growth.

Telecommunications, the largest segment by revenue and most utility-like, should be able to keep the company even-keeled during a recession. And the continual rollout of 5G promises to open up new income streams (via self-driving cars, the internet of things, etc.) at some point in the future.

At a TTM P/E ratio of 12 and a forward P/E of 9.1, AT&T looks very appealing at current prices.

Data by YCharts

Like CVS, AT&T is currently burdened by a large debt load from expensive acquisitions. Currently at 3.19x long-term debt to EBITDA, the company has quite a bit of deleveraging to do in the next few years as it digests its acquisitions. But also like CVS, it is well on its way to doing so.

Though dividend growth might be slow in the next few years, AT&T offers investors a rare entry point. The dividend and free cash flow yield are both relatively high right now, though they could go a little higher (i.e. the stock price could fall):

Data by YCharts

A 6.25% starting yield for a multimedia mega-corporation like AT&T is incredible, especially when the company's estimated FY 2019 payout ratio will be 57%. That signifies that the market viewed the acquisitions as excessively valued, fears that the debt will get the better of it, and is not optimistic about future growth. The market is probably not entirely wrong.

But even if dividend growth in the coming years averages only 2%, if AT&T returned to just a 1.5 price-to-sales ratio in the next five years, then that would add 3.3% per year to total returns. Add in the 6.25% yield, and you arrive at a potential annual return of 11.55% per year. AT&T has a strong shot at outperforming the market in the next five years even if growth remains slow.

* * * * *

What do you think? Are there any of the above five stocks that you think are screaming buys? Any that you wouldn't touch with a ten foot pole?

Let me know in the comments!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.