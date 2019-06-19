Dillard's Soft Comps And Shrinking Margins Are Unappealing

Were I to dip my toes in the troubled softline retail space, it is unlikely that DDS would make it to the top of my wish list.

It is hard to defend an investment in Dillard's at current levels and following 1Q19 results that failed to inspire.

Declining comps, shrinking margins, and a stock that trades at the highest earnings multiple within the peer group. Against this backdrop, it is hard to confidently defend an investment in Arkansas-based department store chain Dillard's (DDS) at current levels and following 1Q19 results that failed to inspire.

Credit: Chain Store Age

In the first quarter of the year, total revenues of $1.5 billion beat consensus, but by an almost imperceptible $10 million margin. Worse were flat comps, the first time that the company failed to produce positive same-store sales since 3Q17 (see below). Dillard's seems to be still suffering from industry-wide softness in the very important women's apparel segment, with shoes and cosmetics also falling short of encouraging.

To be fair, Dillard's deteriorating top-line performance seems to be in line with an overall weak apparel retail segment, which in 1Q19 saw its worst earnings season since the Great Recession. Pressuring the space are "cool and wet weather, weak traffic at malls, the wrong promotions in stores and overall product missteps". It also looks like consumer preference has been shifting away from the traditional apparel chains towards either the bargain end of the spectrum, benefiting players like TJX Companies (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST), or the pricier athleisure and casual sportswear segment, represented by the likes of Lululemon (LULU) and Nike (NKE).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Adding to the bearish narrative are consolidated gross margins that deteriorated YOY by a good bit: -135 bps vs. -93 bps in the holiday season, compared to peer Macy's (M) less impactful 70-bp YOY margin loss in the first quarter. At play here were increased markdowns, an issue that Dillard's also faced during the busy holiday season. In my view, soft pricing is just a symptom of a business model that has been struggling to compete with the more successful and better positioned retailers mentioned above.

The silver lining, once again, was operating expenses that dipped YOY by nearly 50 bps on a relative-to-sales basis. While I estimate that opex management contributed a sizable 20 cents to EPS (without which per-share earnings would have dipped 12% instead of 4%), I believe cost control alone is not quite enough to support optimism over bottom-line growth and bullishness towards the stock.

Below is Dillard's summarized 1Q19 P&L.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's earnings release

On the stock

I have argued in the past that Dillard's was "a bit too inconsistent to be taken seriously." Now, I am even less inclined to bet on the company's stock, given the recent deterioration in comps and margins that seems to be forming a trend. To make matters worse, DDS is now selling at a very noticeable premium to its peers (see chart below), whereas at times, it traded at an earnings multiple discount to all names except the highly volatile Macy's.

Data by YCharts

Were I to dip my toes in the troubled softline retail sector, which I currently find very speculative, it is unlikely that DDS would make it to the top of my wish list.

