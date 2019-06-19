Aqua America Says Hello To Gas In Search For Growth

Image Source: Aqua America Inc – IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Aqua America Inc (WTR) rose to prominence by aggressively acquiring water and wastewater utilities in the Midwest, East Coast, and down in Texas. By the end of 2018, Aqua America provided services to roughly three million people with its Aqua Pennsylvania subsidiary catering to about half of those customers. In this article, we will cover Aqua America's transformative acquisition, new growth outlook, and financial status as management seeks opportunities outside of the water/wastewater space going forward due to a lack of net operating cash flow growth at the company over the past several years.

Regulated utilities generate very stable cash flow streams during good and bad economic times, which is why the space is popular with income-oriented investors. As the prospect of a US FED rate cut continues to grow, we are monitoring the utility space for income and growth opportunities. Note Aqua America would be a majority beneficiary of a lower interest rate environment. Shares of WTR yield 2.1% as of this writing.

Buying Peoples

On October 23, 2018, Aqua America announced it was acquiring Peoples from SteelRiver Infrastructure Partners in a $4.3 billion deal when including the assumption of debt. Peoples consists of Peoples Natural Gas Company LLC, Peoples Gas Company LLC and Delta Natural Gas Company Inc. Those utilities combined have 1 million water utility customers and 740,000 gas utility customers.

When the deal closes sometime around the middle of this year, assuming regulators give the go-ahead, 77% of Aqua America’s pro forma rate base will be located in Pennsylvania. It’s important to note that while Aqua America would have regulated water, wastewater, and natural gas utility operations across ten states, the utility still possesses significant geographical concentration risk. Pennsylvania is usually considered a decent place for utilities to operate in given its regulatory structure.

To cover the cost of Aqua America’s Peoples acquisition, management had to turn to capital markets and a Canadian pension fund. On March 29, 2019, the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board announced a $750 million investment in Aqua America’s common equity. That deal is contingent on the closing of the Peoples acquisition, which we view as likely.

Image Shown: How Aqua America raised funds to cover its purchase of Peoples. Image Source: Aqua America – IR Presentation

Having a presence in both the natural gas and water/wastewater regulated utility space on top of greater economies of scale puts Aqua America in a better place revive cash flow growth. The pro forma company will have $10.8 billion in assets and a regulated rate base of $7.2 billion. Scale is huge in the utility space as that generally puts downward pressure on cost of debt and makes retaining access to capital markets easier.

Aqua America completed its divestment of various business units within its “market-based subsidiary,” Aqua Resources, in 2016 and 2017. That involved selling businesses that performed construction and maintenance work (specifically for water and wastewater networks), liquid waste disposal and inspection services, and other offerings in that realm. These divestments were fairly small, raising at most ~$10 million net from 2016 to 2018.

Going forward, Aqua America expects its rate base to grow by 7% annually from 2019 to 2021 while Peoples’ rate base is expected to grow by 8% - 10% annually during this period. Gaining access to a stronger growth trajectory was cited by management as a key reason for the deal. Peoples’ Pipeline Replacement Program will enable material capital expenditure increases through the early-2020s as you can see below. A growing rate base is how Aqua America expects to revive net operating cash flow growth.

Image Shown: A look at Peoples’ growth story, which will soon become a part of Aqua America’s growth story. Image Source: Aqua America – IR Presentation

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) recently rated Aqua America’s unsecured debt at investment grade with a Baa2 credit rating and stable outlook. That’s a strong vote of confidence that Aqua America will be able to handle its pro forma financials, but we caution that significant integration risks remain as the utility moves into new territory. Merging water/wastewater and gas utility operations is more straightforward than say, merging together the operations of mining and biotechnology companies, but there are always going to be hiccups as integration gets underway. Maintaining natural gas pipelines is much different than maintaining pipelines designed to transport water, and now Aqua America will need to consider its trading and resource procurement needs, particularly as it relates to sourcing natural gas for its customers.

Financial Overview

Like most utilities, Aqua America is usually not free cash flow positive. While the firm was marginally free cash flow positive in 2016, generating $396 million in net operating cash flow from continuing operations (all figures cited here are from page 27 of Aqua America's 2018 10-K) versus $383 million in capital expenditures, it was solidly free cash flow negative in 2017 and 2018. Last year, Aqua America generated $369 million in net operating cash flow from continuing operations while spending $496 million on capital expenditures, on top of $146 million in acquisitions and $151 million in dividend payments.

Note that Aqua America's net operating cash flows have stagnated over the past five years (the utility generated $365 million in net operating cash flow from continuing operations in 2014, on par with its 2018 performance), which is likely why management is turning to the natural gas space for growth. Aqua America's diluted EPS from continuing operations fell by 10% during this period.

Aqua America plans to invest $555 million this year on capital expenditures, which will probably outstrip its net operating cash flows. Management has a line-of-sight on $1.4 billion in capital expenditures through 2021 at Aqua America on a standalone basis.

By the end of the first quarter of 2019, Aqua America’s net debt load stood at over $2.6 billion (defined as cash & cash equivalents less short-term debt, long-term debt, and loans payable). That is set to grow once this acquisition is complete as Aqua America expects to take on ~$1.4 billion in debt from Peoples at the time of closing.

Aqua America’s diluted share count had been very stable from 2016 to 2018, rising by just a fraction of a percent due to stock-based compensation and other factors, as management has preferred to tap debt markets. Note that changed with the Peoples transaction in order to maintain a healthier capital structure.

From the fall of 2013 to the spring of 2019, Aqua America boosted its per share quarterly dividend by 44%. On a standalone basis, management expects the utility will generate $1.45 - $1.50 in adjusted non-GAAP EPS this year (versus $1.41 in 2018), implying a payout ratio of 59% for 2019 which is quite low and provides for a generous buffer in case the US economy worsens. Aqua America notes it has paid quarterly cash dividends for 74 consecutive years and has raised its payout 28 times over the past 27 years. We appreciate management’s commitment to ensuring income investors are rewarded.

Concluding Thoughts

It appears that Aqua America’s water/wastewater utility business model had hit a wall when it comes to growth, prompting management to seek opportunities elsewhere. Having a “diverse utility” reduces some of the unsystematic risk in Aqua America’s business profile, which we are supportive of, keeping integration risks in mind. We are actively monitoring the utility space as the prospect of a US FED interest rate cut continues to grow, but we aren’t buyers of Aqua America.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.