Zynerba's Zygel Can Beat Epidiolex, But Investment Case Still Dubious

Zynerba (ZYNE) may be on to something with its transdermal CBD patch Zygel. The medication, if approved, could supplant GW Pharmaceuticals’ (GWPH) Epidiolex in the market. Zynerba has jumped 17% since news was released of its new patent on Zygel for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder. The news was not entirely unexpected, as the company already holds Zygel patents for the treatment of other diseases. So given the expected nature of this announcement, it’s unclear why the stock jumped so much on the news. More importantly though than the justifiability of a short-term jump, the claims and logic behind the patent suggest that it may trump GW Pharmaceuticals.

There’s a paradox here, due to Zynerba’s claims. These claims need to be true in the real world sense - meaning not just on paper in a data release - for Zygel to have uniqueness in the market that would steer patients towards it over unregulated CBD or competitors like GW’s Epidiolex. The patent for Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol (CBD) gel patch, is based on the transdermal method of administration. The theory behind transdermal administration is sound, at least theoretically. The company conducted research into the molecular stability of CBD back in 2016. The company suggests, based on this 2016 data, that ingesting CBD orally causes the molecule to degrade into tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid that would not be ideal for treating epileptic disorders.

Zynerba basically placed CBD in what it calls “simulated gastric fluid,” meant to mimic the environment of the stomach after oral ingestion. Results showed that indeed, CBD does degrade to THC in such an acidic environment, but then why are there no reports of substantial psychoactive highs when CBD is ingested? With GW’s Epidiolex, orally administered CBD, already approved and on the market for some of the same diseases that Zygel is aiming to treat, why aren’t we hearing reports of stoned epileptics all over the place, a backlash against Epidiolex or something similar? Nothing of the sort has occurred.

What we do hear about though is somnolence, or drowsiness, which is quite common in Epidiolex, and some issues with impaired liver function. The incidence of somnolence, according to the drug’s label, is actually quite high at 32%, compared to 11% on placebo. Zynerba’s in vitro CBD research addresses this specific concern, one of the impetuses for the research being done in the first place. More seriously, elevated liver transaminases more than 3x above normal were detected in 13% of Epidiolex patients. Less than 1% showed levels more than 20x above normal, in some cases requiring hospitalization. In most cases though, these symptoms were resolved, but they remain an issue for GW, especially if a competitor can bypass them.

Zynerba is hoping that it can, and its data do support its claims that its transdermal patch solves these problems. In terms of liver damage, ingestion through the digestive system first degrades the CBD into THC in the stomach, and then from there it is absorbed through the small intestine through the portal vein and metabolized by the liver. This may be the reason for elevated transaminase readings in some patients. With Zygel, no THC is detected in the blood, and there have been no reports of elevated liver transaminases. The data we do have, released late last year, showed that the most common side effects were gastroenteritis (14%) and upper respiratory tract infection (12%). No clinically meaningful trends in liver function tests were detected, so maybe Zynerba is on to something.

Below are the graphs showing how CBD transforms into THC in the simulated gastric fluid that Zynerba used to test its hypothesis.

Source, page 110

This data also explains why we aren’t seeing symptoms of a typical THC-induced high in Epidiolex patients. That is, the CBD is breaking down into Δ8-THC as well as Δ⁹-THC. According to the National Cancer Institute, Δ8-THC is much less potent than Δ9-THC as a psychotropic substance. The two compounds are produced in about the same quantities upon the breakdown of CBD, but it is possible that the less psychoactive compound may be moderating the effects of the Δ9, leading to drowsiness rather than a typical high.

Additionally, the fact that transdermal administration bypasses the liver means that the drug is not metabolized there, which is why no impaired liver function or elevated transaminases have been detected in the liver so far.

If we assume that Zynerba now has the only CBD drug that doesn’t degrade into THC, and that Zynerba has also solved the liver function side effects issue, then Zygel trumps Epidiolex. Analysts are estimating that Epidiolex sales will peak at about $1.7B by 2025, crossing the blockbuster threshold by 2022. If these estimates are correct, then one would expect Zygel, if approved, would have similar potential especially because it doesn’t carry the dangerous liver side effects, at least from what we know so far.

GW has the advantage of being the first to market for a CBD product for epileptics, but Zynerba has the advantage of being ahead on the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) front. Phase II data for Zygel on ASD are scheduled for release by the middle of 2020 (see image below), whereas GW only has data due by mid-2021. The ASD market is much larger than the epileptic seizure market, giving Zynerba the opportunity to leapfrog GW if it can get to market first in this much more common disorder, about 1 million patients in the US versus the estimated 45,000 patients in the rare seizure disorders market.

Source (page 18)

Caution

While Zynerba theoretically has a way forward in leapfrogging GW, it’s not as simple as saying that Zygel is better, therefore sales will be higher, therefore Zynerba’s valuation should be closer to GW’s at roughly $5.4B. Pinning valuations to either company is very risky since both stocks are extremely volatile, attracting speculators and cannabis enthusiasts blinded by emotion. Keep in mind that GW’s market cap plunged by nearly 50% in three months during the late 2018 Wall Street decline, as speculative capital was being pulled back amid fears of a protracted bear market. Zynerba declined nearly 70% over the same time period. This indicates that the share prices for these stocks are much more dependent on investor sentiment at this point than anything fundamental.

Another issue is what kind of prices the products can command long term, given that the active ingredient cannot be patented. Yes, standards are higher on regulated CBD, and Zynerba’s transdermal patent should protect that particular method of administration. Still though, the ubiquitousness of the active ingredient, even taking into account that unregulated CBD is inferior, still caps the price that these drugs can command in the market and what insurance is willing to cover long term. Could an unregulated sublingual CBD spray achieve similar results to Zygel? Sublingual absorption also bypasses liver metabolism and the digestive tract. If it can, then this naturally limits Zygel’s market.

Meanwhile, Zynerba still has years to go before it gets Zygel approved and starts raking in significant revenues. GW has been at this for much longer as a public company than Zynerba has, and delays are not out of the question, as are possible wider bear markets by 2021, Zynerba’s estimate for a possible New Drug Application for Zygel. Zynerba also readily admits that significant financings are in the future beyond its cash runway set to run out two years from now at current burn rate. Here is from its latest 10-Q:

Substantial additional financings will be needed by the Company to fund its operations, to complete clinical development of and to commercially develop its product candidates. There is no assurance that such financing will be available when needed or on acceptable terms.

How negatively these expected financings may affect the share price depends on broader market sentiment and how that will affect these speculative sectors. The patent news for Zynerba is good news, but cannot pin a floor on the share price at this point. While the company appears on to something with its transdermal CBD absorption technology and could eventually beat Epidiolex in the market, there are just too many uncertainties in this sector to pin any fundamental valuation on Zynerba at this point. It’s a stock that should be followed by cannabis sector investors for certain, but can’t be considered a buy at this point for conservative investors.

