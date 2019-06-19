Wirecard: The European Champion From Germany

The innovative payment processor Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) has been a perennial favorite in financial media in recent months. The Financial Times, in particular, with its critical reports on accounting issues, had provided downward pressure on the stock price and strained nerves in Aschheim, Germany. While between February and April the focus was mainly on irregularities in Wirecard's Asian partner network, during the last two months, the focus shifted back to the impressive business momentum and the overall strong earnings growth.

Source: Wirecard

At the balance sheet press conference in late April, the charismatic CEO Markus Braun had managed to refute the numerous doubts for the most part. After all, business in the highly competitive payments industry is developing very well for Wirecard. With more than 5,300 employees, both the expansion towards major customers and the greater penetration of the customer base with additional services are moving forward successfully. Sales of more than €2 billion were achieved in 2018, while the balance sheet total continued to grow to €6 billion. New business partnerships, product innovation, acquisitions and geographic expansion are expected to further accelerate business momentum.

At the same time, Braun promised a disproportionate expansion of the compliance department. Finally, the submitted audit report relieved the company as well as the financial statements 2018 audited by Ernst & Young (EY) in full. The recently announced entry of the Japanese SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), as well as the new partnership with the developers of the Telegram Open Network (GRAM-USD) ("TON"), also created a new fantasy. The share price of Wirecard, which had fallen by more than 57% within five months from its all-time high of almost €200 down to nearly €85, was able to recover significantly in April and May. The stock is currently stabilizing above the only modestly falling 200-day moving average around €150.

Again and again under attack from the shorts

Wirecard has been the victim of several short attacks in the past. In February 2016, over a billion euros of stock market value were destroyed in just a few minutes, when the relatively unknown company Zatarra Research might have manipulated the stock price downwards with the help of unproven fraud allegations. The public prosecutor's office at the district court of Munich has thoroughly investigated this process and the background to it, and has applied for a penalty order against the publisher of the seemingly incorrect analysis about Wirecard. If the judges follow the prosecutor's request, the controversial publisher Fraser Perring is likely to face a fine. Damaged investors may then hope for damage compensation. The verdict in Munich is expected later this year. And also afterwards, Wirecard was repeatedly attacked by large Anglo-Saxon hedge funds and the media. For example, rumors of a new attack were spread shortly before it was upgraded to the German Index DAX last September, causing the share price to come under considerable pressure in the meantime.

Strong growth figures

Source: Wirecard

With the strong growth figures and the continuous expansion of cooperation, however, Wirecard was able to take the wind out of the sails of these short-sellers. According to the financial data service provider IHS Markit, Wirecard's short interest in terms of market capitalization fell by 58% to 5.6% in May while back in April, a short interest of around 14% was recorded. A week ago, an article in the German financial newspaper Handelsblatt about the role of Wirecard as a service provider for dodgy trading sites on the Internet gave the short sellers new food. So far, however, more than a brief outcry has not come out, because Wirecard keeps very well to the general customer due diligence and subjects each new customer to a substantiated customer due diligence. That the legal department as well as revision, compliance and regulation must be further developed in the course of the rapid growth, however, seems to be clear to the top management.

Doka - A cooperation with one of the leading formwork companies

Only a few days ago, Wirecard announced its cooperation with Doka, one of the leading formwork technology companies based in Austria. Accordingly, Wirecard has already integrated a comprehensive payment solution into the online shop for the company and is supporting Doka in the implementation of its digitization and internationalization strategy. Currently, customers from around 14 countries are accessing Doka's online offer. Every year between six and eight countries will be re-connected. All current payment functions, including credit cards, are available for concluding the transaction. Wirecard handles the payment processing here.

Source: Doka

The new customer, Doka, is one of the world's leading companies in the development, production and sale of formwork technology for all areas of construction. With more than 160 sales and logistics locations in more than 70 countries, it has a strong distribution network, ensuring rapid and professional delivery of material and technical support. Doka is a Umdasch Group company with more than 6,700 employees worldwide.

Wirecard and SoftBank intend to form large-scale strategic partnership for digital payment solutions

At the end of April, Wirecard already announced the entry of the Japanese SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY). With the purchase of a convertible worth €900 million, the Japanese company will probably become a strategic anchor investor at Wirecard for a conversion price of €130 in the medium term. The 6.9 million converted shares after five years correspond to around 5.6 percent of Wirecard's share capital. With this broad-based cooperation, Wirecard could succeed in entering the Japanese and South Korean markets, thereby significantly expanding its market position in Asia.

Source: Handelsblatt

Due to this new cooperation, Aschheim expects additional profit growth of at least €200 million over the next five years. The entry of the Japanese name also creates further growth potential and, of course, has strengthened investor confidence during a very difficult and challenging phase. It would also be conceivable, for example, that SoftBank's holdings such as Uber (UBER) and Alibaba (BABA) could use the services offered by Wirecard in the future.

Source: SoftBank Group

The Japanese SoftBank Group and its Korean founder Masayoshi Son, in particular, grew especially as a result of Son's early investment in Alibaba (36%). Although his deals were usually hard at the edge of affordability, Masayoshi Son, for example, turned his acquisition of Vodafone Japan into the largest and most profitable mobile operator in Japan. With his US$ 100 billion Vision Fund, Son has become one of the most influential investors in the world. The entry into Wirecard will be done through a subsidiary of the SoftBank Group, although the Vision Fund has remarkably barely made any fintech investments in Europe so far.

The only criticisms of this quite promising deal with Wirecard are the relatively high debts of the Japanese company and the fact that the conversion price of €130 was probably chosen too low. However, at the time of the "Memorandum of Understanding", Wirecard share price was trading clearly below €100. On June 18th, the Annual General Meeting will have to agree on the convertible bond deal with SoftBank.

New partnership with TON Labs

Source: Telegram

Also very exciting is the new partnership with TON Labs, the developers of the Telegram Open Network. The WhatsApp Alternative Telegram is a free, cloud-based instant messaging service for use on smartphones, tablets and PCs. Telegram is especially popular with the younger generation and has long been widely used by crypto fans around the world. In particular, the secure encryption and very advanced features as well as the large range of functions have given Telegram a clear lead in terms of technology. WhatsApp is still clearly ahead in terms of user numbers.

The goal of the partnership with Wirecard is to build a common platform for digital financial, payment and banking services based on blockchain technology. The resulting digital products will then be added to the Telegram Open Network and used by over 200 million Telegram users. In this way, Wirecard could gain access to a huge user base in one fell swoop and also accumulate a wealth of technical know-how as part of the partnership, which can then be used in other products.

Technical analysis - Uptrend intact

Source: TradingView

Technically, and despite the recent price swings, Wirecard remains in a clear upward trend. This big-picture uptrend began in October 2008 at a price of just under €3.50. Since then, shares have increased almost sixty times over the past 10 years (+5,585%). From this very long-term perspective, the setback from the all-time high at €199 seems quite ordinary and healthy. The low of this correction was at €86 at the beginning of February and corresponds to a 57.5% retracement of the previous huge upswing. In the long term, the upward trend must be questioned only at prices below €86. However, Wirecard shares are currently trading way above this low from February.

Source: TradingView

On the daily chart, the stock now seems to be finally able to free itself from the downtrend channel that has been in place since the beginning of February. At the same time, Wirecard is finding its way back into the upper half of the long-term uptrend channel. Within this uptrend channel, theoretically a price around €250 is already possible. Should the bulls be able to clear the January high at €170, the correction is definitely over. But until then, the uptrend might remain a bit uncomfortable, since the 200-day moving average is still slightly moving down and, therefore, needs more time to really provide a solid foundation for higher prices.

At the same time, the rapidly rising 50-day moving average protects any level below €133 already, while the stochastics oscillator strengthens the bullish case with a new buy signal on the daily chart. Overall, the momentum is currently bullish, which should lead to further rising prices. In the very big picture, everything speaks for new all-time highs within the next 6-18 months. A theoretical price target based on Fibonacci trend extensions projects the stock towards €327.

Conclusion: A European Champion From Germany?

At a time when calls for a German or European champion are legitimately becoming louder, unfortunately, there are only very few stocks in Germany that could even begin to live up to this claim. In any case, Wirecard fits that rating, as the company is one of the world's fastest-growing digital platforms in the field of financial commerce. The strong growth is breathtaking and is being watched suspiciously abroad. Not surprising in this context should be the constant attacks of the Anglo-Saxon short-sellers on Germany's "largest bank".

In addition, there is little experience in Germany or Europe with such fast-growing companies. In the US, there are comparable values ​​with Internet giants such as Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY), Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG). In Germany, however, self-mortification is currently hip. If the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on June 18th confirm the convertible bond with SoftBank as well as Thomas Eichelmann (former CEO of Deutsche Börse) as the candidate for the Supervisory Board, the waves in Aschheim should continue to smooth out.

In the coming years, due to cash inflows and opportunities from the cooperation with SoftBank, the profit could annually increase approximately 30% per share. Medium- to long-term price targets above €200, and later also above €300, appear realistic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.