Did Bailout 'Lyft' General Motors Back Up To 'Uber'-Elite Status, Or Brew A Perfect Storm?

GM faces fierce competition, but has the benefit of political force behind it.

Congressional staffer weighs in on Committee and Legislative Agenda, and how it may affect ride-sharing, General Motors, and GM's new Cruise platform.

It's been 10 years since General Motors was bailed out, and it appears they may have ridden a tailwind created not only by online ride-sharing apps, but also federal incentives.

To begin, we must go back to just over a decade ago, when CNN Money reported that General Motors (NYSE: GM) had achieved the valuation requirements necessary to be deemed a "penny stock." Only four days later, June 1, 2009, General Motors proceeded to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. President Bush initiated a bailout of GM as part of the TARP package. He then passed the baton, shortly thereafter to our newly elected President, Barack Obama. Obama, according to the Oklahoman, preferred that GM transform, and downsize to:

a smaller, more efficient fleet to help end the country’s reliance on foreign oil and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

With all due respect to the leader of the free world, as a de-facto investor in General Motors (by being a taxpayer), I would prefer to simply: make money.

While reducing emissions and energy independence sound phenomenal, was it a sustainable way to ensure GM's survival, job growth, and role as a staple on the American road?

GM would enjoy short-term gains, but three years of stagnation in sales, and a market cap that has appreciated only four points in a decade that includes the bull market should provoke concern. Meanwhile, GM plans to enter the ridesharing world in an attempt to master automation. Automation appears to be the only chance that the ridesharing industry has available in order to achieve a mere profit.

Ironically, further analysis has found that ride-sharing may have been the culprit responsible for GM's short-term resurgence, and the political influence, as well as ridesharing that supported its growth, could seal its fate once again. The direct correlation with the ride-share boom certainly speaks to GM's growth, analysis shows. Then as Americans abandon new purchases due to ride-sharing's status as a staple of modern society, they just don't need as many new cars.

Regulator Love Affair

Many remember the Democratic National Convention when Vice President Joe Biden (D-DE) said, (in self-praise of his former administration's first term)

...Osama bin Laden is dead and General Motors is alive.

The Tweet and clip are both below...

Joe Biden's speech in 2012. Source: CBS News/YouTube.

Now, GM is shutting down US-based manufacturing plants and keeping jobs overseas to offset tariffs, according to Politico. Also, our recent investigation reveals that the emergence of ride-sharing options, compounded with 2008's Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) provisions for struggling automakers, may have created a perfect storm.

Indeed, politicians, the American taxpayer, and bailout skeptics all have been impressed by the quick resurgence of General Motors. However, growth has slowed in recent years. In hindsight, it's fair to make the argument that Joe Biden's claim of GM being "alive" is very vague. Evidence suggests that a "vegetative state with ample life support," may be a more appropriate nomenclature.

That said, the growth issues leave a few more critically important questions investors should consider to determine where GM may be headed, in what appears to be a new era of stagnation and tumultuous decisions facing the company.

President Trump (middle) with the CEOs of Chrysler and GM. Source: Vox.

The following set of questions for investors in GM and other (recently bailed) automakers reveal a commonly known problem, embodied by the term Joseph Heller coined (as the title of his book): a "Catch-22."

The Questions

I. Is the rise of ride-sharing responsible (directly or indirectly) for GM's resurgence? II. Were the politicians/regulators giving Lyft and Uber the easy path in the hyper-growth stage (in part) due to the government intervention in General Motors? III. Will GM's "Cruise" program, along with the company's intent to compete with ride-sharers, benefit from the American politician's love affair with GM? IV. Is this truly a Catch-22? E.g., is this merely one bubble repaying another older bubble? Could it be a case of "robbing Peter to pay Paul," for short term political gain?

The Bailout

An investment debrief issued by the U.S. Treasury Department provided taxpayers with a highlight of the sovereign investment in GM (as seen below).

1 2 Click to enlarge Notes:

An article in The Balance offered the following data exhibiting the level of success the federal government saw in its bailout of Detroit.

Company Invested Sold For Profit/Loss Date Bailout Ended GM $51.0 billion $39.7 billion -$11.3 billion Dec. 9, 2013 GMAC (ALLY) $17.2 billion $19.6 billion +$2.4 billion Dec. 18, 2014 Chrysler (FCAU) $12.5 billion $11.2 billion -$1.3 billion May 2011 TOTAL $80.7 billion $70.5 billion - $10.2 billion

The same article noted that:

The main purpose of the bailout was to save jobs at GM. But GM had to slash its employment and production anyway. Toyota and Honda continued to increase its U.S. factories, providing jobs for American auto workers.

Well, it did more than that, it mainly got the company back in the green in terms of sales, year over year (as seen below), albeit in lesser volume.

YEAR GM U.S. NEW VEHICLE SALES YOY DELTA 1999 5,017,150 9.00% GM'S FALL FROM GLORY 2000 4,953,163 -1.30% 2001 4,904,015 -1.00% 2002 4,858,705 -0.90% 2003 4,756,403 -2.10% 2004 4,707,416 -1.00% 2005 4,517,730 -4.00% 2006 4,124,645 -8.70% 2007 3,866,620 -6.30% 2008 2,980,688 -22.90% 2009 2,084,492 -30.10% BAILOUT 2010 2,215,227 +6.30% RIDESHARE BOOM 2011 2,503,820 +13.70% 2012 2,595,717 +3.70% 2013 2,786,078 +7.30% 2014 2,935,008 +5.30% 2015 3,082,366 +5.00% 2016 3,042,773 -1.30% 2017 3,002,241 -1.30% 2018 2,954,037 -1.50%

I. Did Ride-sharing Save GM?

As seen above and below, the ride-sharing phenomena, notably led by Uber Inc. (Nasdaq: UBER) and Lyft Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) surfaced during the bailout. Did the ride-share boom fuel the near-profitable realization of investment by (many skeptical) American citizens?

GM President Dan Ammann, center, Lyft Inc. co-founders Logan Green, left. And John Zimmer, right. Source: Forbes.

In 2012, after the San Francisco Marathon, my dead legs prompted my host and close friend, Margot Wampler, a San Francisco entrepreneur, to introduce me to what she called an "UberCab."

We hailed the "UberCab" via an app, and a black Lincoln Town Car (luxury sedan produced by Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F)) arrived (albeit at a price much cheaper than 'Carey,' or other chauffeur services) and transported us, in style, to meet friends for the post-race brunch.

Impressed, I immediately proceeded to download the app, and, over the next decade, actively observed this new concept of "ride-sharing" transform the American transportation industry. Then, in April of this year, we published an in-depth dive into the business model of ride-sharing.

Quantification of Uber's growth. Source: SharesPost Research.

In 2015, SharesPost research released data quantifying the boom, as far as ride-sharing is concerned; this report also quantified its impact on automobile sales. The Sensitivity Analysis (seen below) and other analyses essentially concluded that automobile makers saw tremendous growth early on as ride-sharing grew. The boost in sales is mostly due to requirements placed by Uber and Lyft regarding the integrity and age of vehicles used on the platform.

Sensitivity Analysis. Source: SharesPost Research.

As economics dictate, in unison with the Sensitivity Analysis: the boom plateaued, and the report suggests the industry could soon see diminishing sales. The study noted:

The headline conclusion here is that ride-sharing services could earn up to $100B in incremental revenues every year, if 5-6% of incremental car buyers decide to use ride-sharing instead of buying a car. In other words, if a company generates $100B in savings due to its products, the company probably provides $100B in economic value to its consumers, and, thus, can stake a claim on those savings of $100B as a payment for the economic value created by its services.

So, while it can be argued ride-sharing may have saved GM, it's tough to be certain, as only time can answer that question. However, perceived success is used as a positive track record for many politicians. Both points offer a great segue into our next point.

II. A Surplus Of Regulatory Hall-Passes

Regulatory crackdown fears have cautioned investors in recent months as ride sharing's most significant players went public. However, aside from the letter below, from the very early days of Uber, the companies have grown stealthily and quickly. Somehow, they've remained categorized as "technology" companies as opposed to "transportation" companies. We discussed how this classification might not be sustainable in a previous article that also highlighted significant regulatory crackdowns. These have occurred in domiciles such as the five boroughs of New York City.

Cease & Desist letter. Source: State of California.

Presently, GM owns a stake in Lyft, Inc., but is exploring (and appears intent on) exiting. Upon that exit, they intend (and have already begun) moving into the area of ride-sharing.

This shift comes well after Uncle Sam's exit. However, the political capital earned from GM's success may have been offset by the hazards of allowing the ride-sharing duopoly to grow so large that it is seemingly too grand to fail, too underpriced to make money, and too juicy to regulators.

These are the same regulators (that appear to have turned a blind eye) in light of hopes of being regarded as esteemed, qualified stewards of investment capital. Thus, their production-boosting, ride sharing friends could become foes.

Data by YCharts

Above Chart: Since emerging from Chapter 11, GM has seen only a 4.36% increase in market cap. Data current through June 15, 2019.

A late 2018 article in The Street stated that

Big, established sectors of the global economy are being overrun by agile digital predators. And it is only going to get worse.

At the surface, it can seem logical that Washington may flip in favor of supporting GM's venture. This can be backed up by GM's tenure as a household brand and their track record.

However, logic can be extracted from the conclusion of lumping GM into that treacherously risky 'bet' that automation will someday eliminate humans from the equation, theoretically allowing ride-sharing companies to reach maximum profitability, thereby creating the high potential to breed one of two near-inevitable beasts:

1. The bankruptcy of a significant ride-sharing company (Lyft or Uber)

This would undoubtedly invoke government intervention to avert economic shock. A non-operating Uber or Lyft would undoubtedly result, at the very least, in short-term labor market shortages. This could be ineffective as these companies are not structured nor regulated, have no unionized labor, and lack the allegiance that, for example, an airline would have.



2. Another GM devaluation, or bankruptcy

This would be the more apparent fear to a politician that supported the bailout that likely wouldn't evaluate how #1 could be far more catastrophic to the American public.

Furthermore, both are the "special effects" of the short-term decision process within a vote-seeking mentality that appears to support the theory of my fellow native Oklahoman, humorist, Will Rogers. Rogers once quipped,

There is no more independence in politics than there is in jail.

Some could argue the same may be said for independence as an investor in a ride-sharing company, or even GM, for that matter!

In this case, inorganic boosts of short-term value don't equate to long-term success. Thus, lending further credibility to a fellow Culver Military Academy alum and Hollywood actor, Hal Holbrook. In character as Lou Mannheim in the iconic hit 1988 movie, 'Wall Street,' Holbrook urged young broker Bud Fox (played by Charlie Sheen) to

Stick to the fundamentals. That's how IBM and Hilton were built. Good things, sometimes, take time.

Well, with all due respect, Mr. Mannheim, the maximum time between elections (albeit for just U.S. Senators) is only six years.

III. Cruise

Despite a bearish outlook on the entire situation, it's crucial to have a section serving as a side note to explain GM's new ride-sharing venture, "Cruise," and how it plays in.

A BMO Capital Markets analyst, Richard Carlson told Barron's that

A key catalyst we see for GM in 2019 will be a brighter spotlight on GM Cruise... ...We believe Cruise isn’t appropriately priced into the shares.

The GM "Cruise" - GM's Ride-sharing Concept. Source: Business Insider.

The same Barron's report said:

That spotlight will come as a result of the expected flood of tech companies’ initial public offerings this year, including ride-sharing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft. Cruise will eventually compete with those two companies in the autonomous ride-sharing market.

On the plus side, the regulators want GM to succeed; they want GM to look good. So, with no need for the ride-sharers, it's logical to suggest GM's Cruise platform of automated cars holds more propensity to receive love from Capitol Hill. So, if there's one hope for resurgence, it's in a perfectly executed strategy, superior fleet, and competitive platform. This could be one chance GM has due to its status with Washington and a group of grassroots political stakeholders in a battleground state such as Michigan.

IV. Trade-In: Creating A Bigger Problem Down The Road

GM faces troubling issues, and some out there aren't afraid to state the nature of the problem that faces the automaker.

According to a confidential source, a staffer for a member of the majority working in the office of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; the left has dug a political hole. The source stated that,

most members are trying to keep this issue at the state level. So it will likely not be this congress, but the next one that tackles Uber and Lyft. They are not organizations that constituents are particularly fond of, especially in small communities.

The source added, that in terms of GM,

Senator Biden seemed to love GM, until he noticed the downsizing wasn't the long term solution. This, and the government's role in rebooting the automaker was managed with a political agenda, not like a true company. Like his former boss on healthcare, is out to lunch. (Biden) isn't seeing that the Obama administration simply drained one reservoir to fill up GM's.

The source also believes,

the waters are reversing course, and the flood of regulatory problems with ride sharing companies will come back to haunt the veterans on the hill who still tout GM as a golden notch in their belt of political accomplishments.

The source believes the proof is in the pudding, in that

if (GM being considered a success) is truly the case, then why did a Republican (Presidential candidate) win in Michigan (in 2016) for the first time in 28 years?

A 'Harvard Business Review' article suggests several reasons that led to GM's previous failure, stating:

There have been several opinions put forward as to why this all happened: GM makes cars people don’t want

GM is too slow to innovate because of its size

GM is too bureaucratic and unable to adjust to changing markets

GM’s dealer network is too large

GM sold off its formerly profitable financing business GMAC To us the problem with GM is very simple. GM stopped making a profit.

Fast forwarding to today the company is smaller, however, it faces a different American transportation system in which people don't want cars in general, nor do they need them. Now they want to jump into a ridesharing pool in which profit has been, clearly, unattainable?

In a more recent article, Achilles Research asserts that today, GM is not overvalued, however, too many concerns loom. In short, to keep it simple: Americans just still don't get jazzed up about a brand new Chevrolet - especially not one made in China!

It remains to be seen if one with a robot at the helm will change that viewpoint. However, much like Achilles, these points add to the concerns. It's becoming clearer that the incentives are geared politically, and not with profit in mind. In conclusion, while we can undoubtedly admit (or at least hope) Osama bin Laden is dead, it appears GM's situation could have genuinely been just another remake of "Weekend at Bernie's."

Only time will tell...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.