Fluor Corp. Not A Buy Unless It Proves So

When the world's three largest asset management companies and one of the hedge fund biggies are piling up on a particular stock, it’s time to take notice. The Vanguard Group, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and State Street (NYSE:STT) recently upped their stake in Fluor Corporation (FLR), accounting for over 20% of the outstanding shares floating in the market. But does that make FLR a buy? No, not at the moment.

What concerns me as an investor

As per the company website, “Fluor’s expertise extends from front-end engineering and design (FEED) to procurement, fabrication, construction, and through ongoing maintenance and operations.” In other words, FLR is all about efficient execution in its business niche. However, with a consolidated backlog standing at $39.3 billion compared to $29.1 billion a year ago, this does not seem to be the case. This is proved by pre-tax charges of $53 million for forecast revisions on an offshore project and $31 million for the resolution of close-out matters with a customer in the last quarter.

Not to mention the fact that half of FLR’s projects are on a fixed cost basis. So, the longer the fulfillment of a project, the higher the cost for the company.

Add to that, a new interim CEO who has to deal with existing backlogs and has a lot of work to do to tighten up the EPC model for better execution. Change is tough in heavy industries, and expecting a drastic improvement in the next quarter might not be wise.

As Bruce Stanski, Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer of FLR, said: “Our current revenue forecast for 2019 is relatively flat compared to 2018. In 2020, we expect to see good revenue growth as we see some of our larger projects to ramp up.”

It must be added though that the technological investments made earlier have started to bear fruit and our concerns regarding efficiency might be relieved in the next two to three quarters or by the next time this year, if not in the next quarter.

Let’s look at the fundamentals

The consolidated Q1 revenue stood at $4.2 billion compared to $4.8 billion in the same period a year ago. This is due to the fact that the company has seen lower revenue in all segments except Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Power segment.

Corporate general and administrative expenses were recorded at $61 million compared to $57.3 million in Q1FY2018. However, it must be noted that works performed in the last quarter were $4.1 billion compared to $4.7 billion in the same period last year.

With an additional $27.4 million in restructuring costs, FLR is not operating well.

FLR has seen a loss in operating cash flow per share of (16.9%), (14.7%) and (73.1%) in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively. Its operating margins have been declining for the last few years.

Yet, its 5-year operating margin of 3.44% seems decent compared to KBR, Inc.’s (KBR) 1.13%, Jacob Engineering Group’s (JEC) 4.35% and McDermott International’s (MDR) -9.50%.

The diluted earnings per share dropped to $1.28 in 2017 from $3.40 in 2015 before slightly improving to $1.69 in 2018. However, before you start thinking that this stock is toxic, let us take a look at the 5-year ROE of 11.97% compared to the industry average of 9.47%. If we consider the current scenario, it might look bleak but FLR has been profitable in the past.

FLR’s total debt-to-equity ratio stands at 57.20, lower than KBR’s 70.5, MDR’s 530.34 and industry average of 70.77. With a current ratio of 1.49, in line with the industry average of 1.53, and cash in hand of $1.81 billion, FLR seems to be in a good financial position.

However, current P/E at 18.3, although declining for the last few quarters, is still considered to be high. It is expected to go down a bit.

Again, its price to sales ratio (TTM) of 0.22 and price to book value (MRQ) of 1.39 are both below industry averages. The almost flat revenue line and a low bill to book ratio are affecting the price even if other fundamentals are not that drastic.

My alpha conclusion

I do not have a negative view of FLR, to be honest. I believe it is going through a rough phase. And the whole business needs a lot of tweaking before it can become investment-worthy again.

With severe backlogs, lower operational efficiency and a new ship captain, it is time to wait and watch. At least for the next couple of quarters.

