Covanta: A Quiet 5.5% Yield For Your Portfolio

Covanta Holding Corporation's (CVA) common stock offers a steady 5.5% yield. This company has seen steady market value growth since I first covered it while supplying a conservative pairing choice with my other higher volatility holdings.

CVA has seen 22% growth in share price alone - excluding all dividends.

CVA is a Energy from Waste and Recycling services company that is the largest WtE company in the United States and has a steadily growing presence in Europe.

CVA has hard-to-replace assets in markets where building new facilities would face potential push back.

CVA's facilities reduce trash going to landfills while simultaneously producing power generation. Large cities like Miami and New York City produce large volumes of trash that must be dealt with. Recycling can reduce the amount sent to landfills, but CVA offers an attractive alternative - burning it.

CVA also offers recycling services and medical waste destruction. These are secondary services to its primary service of Energy from Waste, EfW.

With only about 7% of all trash being converted to power, CVA has a large room to grow domestically. This growth is slow, however -building facilities capable to convert trash to energy is a costly and time consuming endeavor. With the large amount of land available to build landfills in middle America, CVA has found the highest degree of success in more densely populated areas.

EfW offers a great potential market as well. Municipal solid waste (MSW) is measured in tons - 1 ton of waste produces 2600 kWh. That means that four tons of MSW when burned produces the equivalent of 1.6 tons of coal. New York City alone sends on average 10,500 tons of trash to landfills daily. This means there is a phenomenal market for additional resources for this type of renewable energy. European countries are leading the way in waste to energy, burning a much larger amount of their waste. Pollution concerns regarding waste to energy conversions have been reduced greatly due to improvements in technology. Furthermore, emissions from landfills across the United States have been greatly reduced due to regulations requiring landfills to collect and burn gases being released. This burning of excess gases from the decay of waste in landfills often isn't used for energy but just burnt to follow regulations. What does all this mean? If CVA were able to contract and burn all of the daily landfill output of New York City, it would produce 27,300,000 kWh of power daily. According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, in 2016 the average household power usage was 897 kWh, so if CVA were to build and contract the output of New York City, that could effectively power 30,434 homes off of MSW.

CVA has turned its near-term growth plans overseas. Ireland and the United Kingdom offer fertile ground for EfW facilities. It is costly to transport the UK's waste to mainland Europe, meanwhile that trash is undesirable there also.

CVA initially developed their Dublin facility and it seemed that their growth plans had stalled due to the cost of developing the facility. This facility has been operational for a few quarters now and CVA's growth was supercharged by a joint venture with Green Investment Group, GIG. They agreed to purchase 50% of CVA's ownership of the Dublin facility as well as all future facilities in the United Kingdom. This infusion of cash allowed CVA to pay down debt that was looming over them as well as recycle capital back into their projects that are in various stages of development. In this joint venture agreement, CVA will still operate the facilities, ensure they continue to see revenue from their oversight, and operation of the facilities.

CVA's overseas growth will tie up their focus for multiple years. Two more facilities are currently under construction with an additional two in development. These projects in Europe normally see 50% adjusted EBITDA margins. These projects will continue to be a catalyst for future growth.

CVA's leverage ratio has seen steady decline over the past few years with a slight uptick this past quarter. CVA completed 30% of their annual maintenance and their guidance for free cash flow covers their dividend on an annual basis. One key to CVA's long-term success is that 75% of their revenue comes from long-term contracts.

CVA's contracts have an average time frame of 10 years remaining. I fully expect CVA to continue to be able to extend these various contracts. Why? Because they have very few competitors offering similar services and it is costly and expensive for counties/towns/cities to find landfills to accept their MSW and transport it there.

CVA aims to have $250 million in free cash flow by mid-next decade. This would more than cover their annual dividend of $136 million with room for additional growth spending.

Last time I touched on CVA, I examined their bonds. I stated:

Management has made reorganizing their capital structure a matter of importance. Companies have two means by which to secure their financial position - increase revenue or decrease expenses. CVA is actively constructing new facilities overseas and seeking new revenue growth drivers within the United States as seen by their revenue growth State-side. But their renewed focus on refinancing/restructuring their debt is encouraging. Debtors realize that the inherent "riskiness" of CVA is decreasing and allowing them to secure better terms.

The bond market has strongly accepted CVA's new bonds. Currently they trade at a premium. All of CVA's bonds trade at a premium, showing growing confidence in CVA.

Since being issued, CVA's newest bonds have seen steady appreciation.

This bond matures on 1/1/2027, callable on 1/1/2022 and trades under CUSIP: 22282EAH5.

CVA continues to see investor confidence in its bonds as common stock. CVA is in the middle of a long-term growth cycle. Their Rookery project will be completed in 2022 and various organic growth projects will provide incremental free cash flow and EBIDTA growth until then. Investors can look to CVA as a quiet performer as its financial strength continues to improve and their outlook is solid.

