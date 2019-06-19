Trinity Industries Is Worth About $15 Per Share

That said "overvalued" doesn't mean "value free," so I suggest an options trade that offers the best of all worlds, in my view.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) are down about 20%. Given that I like the “rail space,” and given that I like buying companies on sale, I thought I’d spend some time to write about the company, as doing so helps me clarify my thoughts. In the following article, I’ll review the financial history. I'll also spend some time looking at a risk that the market seems to be ignoring. I’ll also look briefly at the dividend and its sustainability. Although I can’t recommend buying shares at these levels, I think there is an interesting options play available to investors.

Last November, the company completed the spin-off into two separate businesses: Trinity Industries Inc., and Arcosa Inc. The former focuses mostly on rail-related business, and now reports its financial results in three principal areas: Railcar Leasing, Rail Products, and “All Other” (which includes the highway products business). Trinity no longer includes the infrastructure businesses that Arcosa concentrates on, with the result that the company has recast its financial statements to present results on a comparable basis. To make comparisons to prior periods more clear, I’ve separated out the EPS figures into continuing and discontinued operations.

Financial History

After looking at the financial history here, it's immediately apparent that this is a cyclical company. For example, all of revenue, operating profit, income from continuing operations, and net income were significantly lower in 2018 than they were in 2014. In spite of the cyclical nature of the business, management has been consistent in treating shareholders well. Specifically, it has returned just over $1.14 billion to shareholders over the past five years ($786 million in the form of buybacks, the balance from dividends). The result of this buyback spree over the past five years has resulted in share count declining at a CAGR of about 3.3%. In addition, the first three quarters of 2019 showed impressive gains over the same period a year ago. In particular, both revenue and EPS from continuing operations were both up dramatically relative to the same period a year ago. Perhaps this is why management sounded so upbeat in the aftermath of the first quarter.

Source: Company filings

Risk to the Leasing Business

In my view, the market may not fully grasp the risks to the leasing portion of this business, which is troublesome in light of the fact that the leasing side of the business is so critical to Trinity as the following slide highlights. The leasing business obviously boasts the highest adjusted operating profit among the business units. In addition, we should not forget that the lease business is a significant customer for the rail products group.

Source: Trinity Investor Relations

Alongside the idea that the lease business is significantly important to Trinity is the fact that the overall lease market is rather soft at the moment. The following slide comes from a presentation by lessor GATX. According to GATX, as of late 2018, fully 17% of the North American lease rail fleet was idle. This has obvious implications for Trinity’s leasing business, and that should play a part in any buy-sell decision in my view.

Source: GATX Stifel Transportation and Logistics Conference, accessible here

The Stock

Successful investing involves more than simply finding a company that’s in a position to grow cash flows over time. As important as buying great businesses is the need to not overpay for them. Even a fast-growing company can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays for the future. For example, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) investors who bought shares around $415 might now have a visceral insight on the need to not overpay. For that reason, I need to spend some time looking at the shares, as distinct from the underlying business itself.

When looking at the price to earnings here, what stands out to me is the fact that it’s been a very long time (about 8 years) since the shares were this expensive on a price to earnings basis (see the hand scrawled circle, below).

Source: Gurufocus

The low P/E over the past several years may have been related to the drama around the 2012 guardrail lawsuit; the fact remains that the company is relatively expensive. This is odd to me in light of the risks from the leasing side of the firm. The current valuation also suggests to me that most, if not all, of management’s optimism is already “baked in” to the price.

The Dividend

In theory, I like the fact that management has decided to raise the dividend to $.68 per year. The problem is that I am concerned about coverage, per the following chart:

Source: Gurufocus

I'm troubled by the fact that the dividend payout ratio has grown at a CAGR of about 43% over the past five years. During the most recent year, for instance, the dividend represented about 74% of earnings from continuing operations. In light of that, I think it’s reasonable to be nervous about the future sustainability of the dividend, especially given the recent increase.

Options to the Rescue

Those who know me best know that I’m not known for my patience. It comes as no shock to them, then, to discover that I’m not emotionally equipped to simply wait for price to fall to $15 per share. Since I'm willing to own the shares at $15, I’ll be selling Trinity puts with that strike price. Specifically, I’ll be selling the October $15 puts, which last traded at $.30. I think this is a winning strategy because it presents a positive outcome no matter what happens. If the shares climb from these levels, I’ll simply pocket the premium. If, as I suspect, the shares drop in price, I’ll be obligated to buy at a price fully 24% below the current level. I consider this strategy to be a good one when you like a company, but feel it's currently overpriced.

Conclusion

There’s much to like about Trinity Industries, in spite of the fact that the railcar business is generally cyclical. Management is obviously very shareholder-friendly, and this company will always be an excellent proxy for rail traffic in North America. My problem relates to the fact that the shares are expensive relative to their past, and this is particularly troubling in light of a significant risk in the leasing business. For that reason I can’t recommend buying the shares at these levels. That said, I am comfortable making some premium in the short term, though, and will be selling the puts mentioned in this article over the coming week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I won't be buying Trinity, I will be selling the puts I reference in this article.