Pfizer-Array Deal: Growth And Pipeline Addition

I see the rationale behind the deal as Pfizer could use some growth to create excitement.

While very large in dollar terms, the deal is just a bolt-on deal for Pfizer, adding some growth potential and pipeline to the business.

Pfizer (PFE) made a big move as it announced the acquisition of Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) in a +$11 billion deal in order to rejuvenate top-line growth, a deal which did not spark a major reaction from its shareholders despite a huge premium. This more or less suggests that shareholders gave approval to the deal as it brings growth, albeit at a very steep multiple, but more importantly adds significant research results and a pipeline to Pfizer as well.

Deal Terms and Rationale

Pfizer has reached a deal to acquire Array BioPharma for $48 per share in cash which amounts to a $11.4 billion deal on an enterprise value basis. Array is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development of targeted small molecule medicines to treat cancers and other diseases.

Array has a portfolio which includes combined use of BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) and MEKTOVI (binimetinib) for treatment of mutant unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The combination is currently investigated across 30 clinical trials across many solid tumour indications, including Phase 3 BEACON trials for metastatic colorectal cancer.

This type of cancer is the third most common among both men and women, with an estimated 140,000 diagnosed with colon or rectum cancer of which 50,000 are estimated to die. So-called BRAF mutations cause up to an estimated 15% of these cases, with poor prognosis.

Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla notes that this deal reinforces the commitment of both effective deployment of capital for patients' lives and shareholder value, while it is complementary to expertise of the business in breast and prostate cancer.

Pfizer expects that most of the deal will be paid for with debt and the remainder with existing cash holdings. Dilution is seen at four to five cents per share in 2019 and 2020, the deal is seen neutral to 2021's earnings per share and accretive thereafter. A major reason behind the "late" accretion is the premium paid for the shares, of course. Shares traded around $20 in early May, rose to nearly $30 in June following favourable research results, as Pfizer paid a +60% premium on top of that, representing about $4 billion in actual premium being paid.

Pro-Forma Impact

Note that the combination of BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI obtained approval in the US at the start of July last summer with European approval being obtained in September.

In May, Array reported its third-quarter results which is the third quarter in which product sales were recognised. These product sales came in at $14 million in the first quarter, grew to $22.7 million in the second quarter and hit $35.1 million in Q3, with these being US product sales. While the company obtained some licensing and collaboration revenues as well, these product revenues are the focus of the investment community with operating expenses trending at around $100 million a quarter. This suggests a current burn rate to Pfizer at around a quarter of a billion, and that is before interest costs incurred, of course.

Sales come in at a run rate of $140 million a year, suggesting that with a +$11 billion price tag Pfizer has high hopes on the fortunes of the combination and the remainder of the pipeline.

Despite the large deal investors in Pfizer hardly reacted to the news, which is more or less a nod of approval. At the end of the first quarter, Pfizer ended with cash, equivalents and short-term investments worth of $14.5 billion, which makes that in theory it could pay for the deal with these holdings. Total debt amounts to $45.1 billion, for a net debt load of $30.6 billion ahead of the deal, or about $42 billion following the deal. This even excludes $6.5 billion in pension-related liabilities.

With adjusted earnings trending at around $16 billion a year, before the latest deal, it is needless to say that leverage is very manageable, although Pfizer has been a steady dividend payer of course, which makes that quite some cash flows are earmarked for that purpose.

Checking The Assumptions

Alongside the first-quarter earnings report, Pfizer reiterated the full-year sales guidance at $52-54 billion, as Array hardly makes a dent to that number with $140 million in annualised sales, albeit growing rapidly. The company guided for adjusted earnings of $2.83-2.93 per share. With 5.7 billion shares outstanding and seeing dilution at 4-5 cents, this comes in at roughly $225-285 million in dilution. This can easily be explained by additional interest expenses incurred alongside the deal, as well as forfeited interest on cash being used in connection to the deal, and perhaps some operating losses as well.

Actually the 4-5 cents dilution seems rather modest, although it only applies to less than half a year for 2019, as Pfizer undoubtedly assumes a healthy increase in product sales in 2020 to come up with the 4-5 cent dilution number for next year. It should furthermore be said that this is a responsible bet, with Pfizer operating with an enterprise value of roughly $280 billion ahead of the deal. This suggests that the deal is equal to about 4% of the enterprise value of Pfizer, and while the impact to pro-forma sales amounts to just about 0.2%, it could be the case that a real growth engine has been acquired.

What Now?

Based on current performance, Pfizer is paying a steep yet manageable amount for Array which is showing rapid growth but more importantly has a pipeline with many trials in there. Catching up in the cancer space is important as Bristol-Myers (BMY) and notably Merck (MRK) have been leading in this space. Buying a big addition to the pipeline at a price equivalent to 4% of the enterprise value therefore seems reasonable, especially as there is an approved product/combination.

The valuation remains very reasonable with leverage still very much under control, yet on the increase. Trading at $43, Pfizer trades at just around 15 times adjusted earnings; and while most adjustments are made to non-cash amortisation charges, there are some non-one-time costs being adjusted for as well.

The last time I checked upon the prospect for the business was late December of last year as the company was combining its consumer healthcare business together with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in a multi-billion deal in which Pfizer obtained more than a fair share, at least based on initial deal terms.

I noted a solid financial state, dividend track record and non-demanding earnings multiples, yet at the same time recognised lack of organic growth for quite some time. Shares continue to trade at the same level and more or less multiples currently, as investors look forward to the new initiatives of the incoming CEO including the latest deal and split-up of the business, designed to bring some growth and excitement into the business.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.