PSK: Not A Good Time To Hold This Preferred Stock ETF If An Economic Recession Is Near

ETF Overview

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) focuses on preferred stocks in the United States. The ETF tracks the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index. PSK has a high exposure to the financial sector and therefore its fund price may be at risk in an economic recession. Its fund performance can also be impacted by the rise and fall of interest rates. Since a significant portion of its portfolio contain hybrid preferred stocks, its fund performance can also be impacted by the share price of the issuers’ common shares. The fund registered an annualized return of 5.8% in the past five years. However, given the fact that the fund may not perform well in an economic recession, investors may want to consider other investment grade bond ETFs especially because we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Diversified portfolio with 162 holdings

PSK’s portfolio consists of 162 preferred stocks. The fund limits any single issue or issuer to a 5% weighting. This reduces its exposure to any individual company.

Source: PSK Fact Sheet

A high exposure to financial sector

Despite its effort to reduce exposure to any individual company, PSK has a high exposure to financial sector. As can be seen from the pie chart below, financial sector represents 65.1% of PSK’s portfolio. This high exposure to financial sector makes the ETF more vulnerable in an economic recession as companies in the financial sector generally underperform many other sectors. Since the fund’s inception date was in late 2009, we do not have any historical data on the fund’s performance in the financial crisis in 2008. Fortunately, we do know how well PSK’s peer, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), performed in 2008. Like PSK, PFF also has a high exposure to financial sector. In 2008, PFF’s fund price declined by nearly 30%. Therefore, if another recession similar to the scale of 2008 happened, we expect PSK’s fund price to decline by the same degree (e.g. 30% decline).

Source: SPDRS.COM

Interest rate risk

Most preferred stocks are either perpetual or extremely long-dated. Therefore, their stock prices can be impacted by the rise and fall of interest rates. As interest rates rise, preferred stocks’ attractiveness declines. Investors may think that the opposite is also true for preferred stock in a declining interest rate environment. Unfortunately, this is not always the case because issuers have more incentive to call preferred shares and reissue them at lower or more favorable rates. Therefore, when interest rates decline, PSK’s fund price may also fall.

Comparable management expense ratio to its peer

PSK has a management expense ratio of 0.45%. This is comparable to its peers. For example, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF’s (PFF) MER is 0.46%. Its trailing 12-month dividend yield of 5.9% is slightly higher than PFF’s 5.8%.

Macroeconomic Analysis

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. Nevertheless, there are already many signs that we are in the late cycle environment. For example, treasury yield (10-year minus 2-year) is now near the point of inversion (see chart below). As can be seen from the chart below, economic recessions often precede with yield inversions (when the 10-year yield minus 2-year yield falls below 0%).

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Besides yield inversion, we are also seeing signs of investors rotating from riskier assets (e.g., energy, industrial, etc.) towards defensive sectors (e.g. telecom, utilities, REITs, etc.). This equity rotation is often a sign of a late cycle environment. In an economic recession, interest rates will likely decline. This may result in PSK’s declining fund price. In addition, in an economic recession, equities tend to decline in value. Since many preferred stocks allow holders to convert the shares into common shares of the issuer, their market price can be sensitive to changes in the value of the issuer’s common stock. Therefore, we think investors should be conservative investing in PSK if an economic recession is imminent.

Investor Takeaway

PSK offers an attractive yield of 5.9% for income investors. However, its average annualized return since the inception is only 5.8%. This is lower than S&P 500 Index’s average annualized return of 10.9%. Since we hold the view that a recession may be imminent, we think investors may want to hold on to funds that invests in investment grade bonds (either corporate or government bonds). These investment grade bond funds typically outperform in an economic recession than funds that invest in preferred stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.