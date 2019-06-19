Denbury Resources: Shareholders Pay Yet Again

Nonetheless, the stock price could be very volatile during the next oil price rally to offer trading opportunities only for very experienced and disciplined traders.

The "leveraged to the price of oil" theme never dies despite several logical holes in the theory when it comes to leveraged companies. Denbury Resources (DNR) is the latest company to discredit the "leveraged to the price of oil" theory, means a home run if oil prices rise. As shareholder losses continue to pile up over time, one would think that this saying would go the way of dodo birds.

However, financial leverage and rising oil prices appear about as addictive as opiates to many investors. The latest exchange offer helped depress the stock price. But fans continue to tout the company and mention the free cash flow as a sign of health. Any "free cash flow" or any cash balance for that matter, will be used as suggested by lenders until the debt comes down to more reasonable levels. This company will not have free cash in any reasonable sense as long as cash flow remains very low compared to the long-term debt level.

Stock Price Volatility

All it takes is just one home run from a large appreciation move and everyone piles into the stock or in this case Denbury Resources common stock, hoping for that second chance.

Mr. Market was celebrating as the stock went from a low in 2017 near $1 per share to a high of more than $6 per share in the summer of 2018. That got the speculators excited that the next pullback, which is the current situation, would provide an opportunity for a repeat performance on the next oil price rise. Such repeats rarely happen. This stock will rally with the price of oil. But a second spectacular rise is unlikely.

Normally, disciplined traders make their money and then walk away from a stock like this. If they bet a second time on a price rise, then it will be with a disciplined amount and stop loss orders.

My mailbox fills with people telling me that I missed a great profit opportunity and a second one is in the making. Many times with a stock like this one and others in the past, I get emails and comments about backing up the truck for the next sure thing. The problem is that when the spectacular rise does not happen, many are still holding all the way to a very sad end.

My personal focus is on the long term. What has happened since before 2015 is important for long-term holders (non-traders). Many oil industry stocks took a nasty hit when oil prices crashed during the end of 2015 into 2016. Those with decent balance sheets and reasonable costs are now on the road to recovery. Some have hit new highs. Denbury Resources stock is not close to mounting a recovery except for some brief periods of favorable volatility.

The chart above should warn potential speculators that a thorough and objective investigation into the circumstances surrounding the price action shown above is warranted. This stock is now down about 90% from its high back around 2014. That generally does not happen when a company has decent prospects and a reasonable balance sheet. Usually if such an event did occur, the stock was a market darling that was overpriced back in 2014.

Exchange Offer

This stock was clearly overpriced in the past. There were too many fundamental problems before that spectacular rally began. The company emerged from that rally with the problems intact. The company may still be overpriced now. The key signal is the issuance of common shares by management to pay debt.

Management has initiated yet another exchange offer for some debt. This is one possibility when a company cannot pay its debts from cash flow. Enough exchange offers will allow a significant debt decrease. These exchange offers do decrease debt. The latest offer dilutes common shareholders with the issuance of potentially 90 million more shares outstanding. These exchanges, if they are significant enough, also give management more time and flexibility to pay down debt. The problem is that after this exchange offer there is still a whole lot of long-term debt outstanding (roughly $2.5 billion).

The latest exchange offer features debt convertible at $2.70 per share the minute the stock trades over $2.43 with the specified conditions. Forced conversions such as this one are usually a sign of financial stress by the offering company. Notice the conversion is not optional. Instead, it is mandatory once the conditions are met. Clearly, this company needs to decrease the debt amount now rather than later.

The other big idea is the value that management attaches to the stock. Clearly, management believes that $2.70 is a great price for the stock issued. All those investors who think that this is a home-run stock at higher oil prices need to look at that conversion price.

Management, for its part, clearly should have taken advantage of higher stock prices last year to convert more debt into equity. If $2.70 is a great price to issue common stock to pay down debt, then what was management doing when the stock price soared above $6? Clearly, this management needs to be far more aware of the opportunities to lower debt during periods of favorable stock pricing.

This author has many times pointed to the distressed company accounting noted in the notes to the financial statements. The latest exchange offer appears designed to skip at least some of the necessary distressed accounting procedures and notices because the amount of debt offered in face value appears roughly equal to the face value of the amount of debt tendered. Accountants really do not like distressed companies to show large gains on debt exchanges for new debt or equity (hence the accounting notes and relatively new rules).

Nonetheless, until cash flow is greater than one-third of debt on an annual basis, investors in the common stock should expect periodic dilutive offers such as the one above. The stock price rise last year allowed the company for forced conversion of some convertible debt issued earlier in the year with a previous exchange offer.

Source: Denbury Resources First Quarter Ending March 2019, 10-Q

As shown above, shares outstanding increased about 60 million over the latest 12 months. There was a previous conversion of debt to equity in the previous fiscal year that resulted in the additional issuance of shares. The latest proposal will add about another 20% to shares outstanding.

Investors wondering why the authorized share proposal was still voted upon even though the merger with Penn Virginia (OTC:PVAC) fell apart need to look no further than the latest exchange offer. The company already has second lien notes outstanding. That limits management flexibility in dealing with the amount of debt.

The mandatory (GAAP) distressed company accounting totals long-term debt to about $2.8 billion. In the meantime, first-quarter cash flow of $64 million was financially miniscule in comparison to the long-term debt amount. Even accounting for the unfavorable change in assets and liabilities, the cash flow from operating activities was not close to properly servicing the debt load.

Most lenders would want a minimum of about $950 million in annual cash flow from operating activities. Since oil prices are no longer near the 2016 nadir, the requirement would change to closer to $1.5 billion, so that there is downside room for the next inevitable cyclical oil price downturn.

Clearly, management has made some debt progress. Progress alone does not make a viable investment. This company still has a long ways to go until it has a reasonably predictable future. Since the bank line is relatively clean and no debt is due yet, management has time to straighten out the balance sheet.

But at some point, the lenders will require more significant progress. Denbury Resources has long been a very high-cost oil producer. The projects to grow generally have a significant startup cost. Then the production costs of a secondary producer using carbon dioxide gas flooding can be very high. That places Denbury Resources in a very uncomfortable spot.

No buyer wants high-cost production properties. The competitive disadvantage in the new low price environment is simply too much. As some oil executive relatives repeatedly have told me, the prices of the 1990s have disappeared. The new price range appears to be from the WTI $20 to WTI $60 range (with occasional short periods above that). If that opinion holds, then Denbury is in a tight spot until the debt load decreases considerably.

The Future

Management is telling Mr. Market loud and clear that it believes $2.70 is a great price and good value for the common stock. Investors need to plan accordingly. That price appears to leave some room for high-risk appreciation potential.

A lot more stock dilution appears to be a reasonable future occurrence. The cash flow does not come close to properly servicing the debt load. Rarely do leveraged companies such as this one provide adequate risk-adjusted long-term appreciation. The "leveraged to the price of oil" assumption unhinged when Denbury made an offer for Penn Virginia. That offer opened the eyes of Mr. Market to the reality that deleveraging needed to happen. This follows several other companies covered by the author that attempted to delever through a merger. Therefore, a spectacular stock price rise during the next oil price rally may not happen. Instead, there could be a far more muted or limited participation in common stock price rally.

A fantastic rally like the one that occurred last year appears to entice more investors to buy on the pullback in the hopes of another great rally. If my mailbox traffic is any indication over the years, those hopes frequently are not met. There are simply too many total losses from bankruptcy to compensate for that one "lottery ticket" home run. Worse yet, the company emerges from the rally with its financial challenges intact. The market becomes similar to a casino and investors go home when their money is gone.

The sad fact is that low debt companies that regularly hit financial goal and production goal singles and doubles are far more likely to provide that long-term home run that investors seek. Many of the great investors invest in just such stocks with considerable success. The problem is that those big gains come slowly over time instead of a dramatic rally. On the other hand, those gains are usually sustained.

This stock could prove to be very volatile in the next oil price rally. Disciplined traders may make a profit from that volatility (either up or down). Long-term investors should give this stock a lot of distance as they watch from the sidelines. Chances are very good their wallet will thank them.

