Zai Lab: A Pearl In The Healthcare Market

Future progress of in-house R&D will drive up the valuation, the company wants to focus on in-house R&D in the long term, and the in-house R&D is not currently baked into the valuation.

Zejula and Optune (TTFields) could be marketed in China by 2019 (Zai Lab says), Omadacycline and Margetuximab could be potentially marketed in China by 2020.

The company has expertise in bringing in the frontline research resources from the US and China.

Zai Lab has built one of the most experienced leadership teams in China, which is currently significantly underrated by the market.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) is a biopharmaceutical company founded by Samantha Du in 2014, who was voted as Fierce Biotech Top 12 woman in Biopharma in 2015 and was also the founder of Hutchison China Meditech (HCM).

The company is based in Shanghai, China, and has one small and one large molecule facility in Suzhou, China, and an R&D center in San Francisco. As a 5-year-old company, it has accomplished many things: licensed in very high-potential drugs from various overseas companies (see pipelines) - currently, five products are in phase 3 in China; built its molecule facilities in Suzhou; and did its IPO in 2017 and completed two rounds of financing post the IPO. In my opinion, Zai Lab has expertise in bringing in the frontline research resources from the US and China, and the team demonstrated strong execution capability. As US and China are the biggest healthcare market in the world with the fastest-growing healthcare research resources, a company with the ability to bring in the best research resources from these two countries could quickly grow up. From some of my analysis, the downside for ZLAB is limited and the potential upside is enormous.

Company Strategy

The company strategy is to focus on licensing in innovative overseas drugs in the short term and in-house R&D in the long term. As Chinese NMPA requires extensive regulations for the approvals of new medicines in China, it usually is about a three years' delay for an innovative oversea drug to be marketed in China, so the small overseas biotech companies could bear the huge cost when entering the Chinese market. Zai Lab’s current strategy is to license in high-potential and late-stage drugs from oversea companies and to conduct the necessary clinical trials (mostly Phase 3) for the drugs to be approved in China. Also, the company designs and initiates new clinical trials for licensed drugs in China. As China has the largest patient pool in the world, the recruiting of specific type of patients for trials (for example, gastric cancer) is much easier, and as China joined ICH in 2017, a company like Zai Lab could bring the clinical trials results back to overseas countries and help the licensor get approvals for new indications in their countries.

The company is also actively involved in collaboration with top research institutes in China, such as Tsinghua University, Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica and Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and also building an R&D center in San Francisco. The company’s pursuing a strategy to focus on in-house R&D in the long term.

Licensing in the Short Term

The company specializes in cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases, with nine drug candidates. Out of these, Niraparib and Optune are commercialized in Hong Kong, and five candidates are in Phase 3 in China - Niraparib, Optune, Margetuximab, Omadacycline and EXT2514. Niraparib, Optune and Margetuximab are for cancer diseases, and Omadacycline and EXT2514 are for infectious diseases. I think Niraparib, Optune and Margetuximab are currently the most important three candidates, so I’ll further elaborate on these below:

Figure 1: Current Pipeline. Source: Company website

Niraparib

Zai Lab licensed Niraparib from Tesaro (TSRO) in 2016, for the China, HK and Macau right; Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF) also licensed Niraparib from Tesaro in 2017, for the Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Russia and Australia right. Here is a chart comparing the deal details:

Zai Lab Takeda Upfront Payment $15 million upfront $100 million upfront Milestone Payment $50 million milestone payment $240 million milestone payment Royalties Royalties in the mid-to-high teens on net sales of Niraparib in China. Double-digit royalties Rights owned China, HK and Macau right Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Russia and Australia right Indications All indications excluding prostate cancer. (Janssen owns the prostate cancer indication in China.) All indications in Japan, and all indications excluding prostate cancer in Korea, Taiwan, Russia and Australia.

Zai Lab licensed in the product in September 2016, only three months after it released the pivotal phase 3 trial, and the FDA approved it in March 2017. According to the chart, Zai Lab pays a much lower price comparing with Takeda.

Niraparib has already shown its real data on the Phase 3 trial in China and proved that it did not have any differences in the efficacy between China and US. Niraparib has been approved as a Category 1 drug by the NMPA (Category 1 means the most innovative drugs category, and thus, the drug would benefit from faster approval in China), and it will be produced in China, with the large molecule production factory already set up in that country. Currently, the company is also doing the trial for NSCLC, and is also exploring breast cancer potential and the combined effects of Niraparib with immune-oncology drugs.

In the global sales comparison, Olaparib > Niraparib > Rubraca. As it is shown in the chart, Olaparib owns about 67% of the market, and it grows faster than the other two, since the drug got the approval on the first-line treatment of ovarian cancer in Q4 2018. The PARP inhibitor has potential in other diseases, and Olaparib also demonstrated surprising results in ASCO of 2019.

Figure 2: Niraparib (Zejula) sales compares with competitors. Source: Bloomberg

Zai Lab submitted the Niraparib’s NDA to NPMA (the FDA in China) in December 2018. If it goes off without any accidents, the Niraparib could be approved within 12 months after submission.

In China, Niraparib currently has only one competitor, Olaparib from AstraZeneca (AZN), which was launched in Q3 2018 in China. In 2018, Olaparib had $600 million global sales, which grew at 118% YoY. Besides Olaparib, BeiGene’s (BGNE) PARP BGB-290 is in Phase 3, and it is going to announce the result in late 2019 or early 2020. Based on current approvals or Olaparib and Niraparib, I forecast that Olaparib would have 3x sales compared with Niraparib. I further predict that Niraparib would have a peak sale of $120-220 million in China, which indicates a PV of $360-660 million (3x peak sales), given the assumption that ovarian cancer is approved and small cell lung cancer is approved, respectively.

Optune

Optune utilized its TTF technology to disrupt cancer cell division to cure cancer. If you search the keyword “Optune” on the YouTube channel, it is fascinating to see how the Optune functions and how they review the devices. The device is very portable, wearable and not disruptive for patients doing their own thing. The current main indication is GBM (Glioblastoma), but according to its slides, GBM only represents a tip of the iceberg - the most important indications would be brain metastases from NSCLC and NSCLC:

Figure 3: Optune’s potential indications. Source: Corporate Presentation

Also, Zai Lab is working on the clinical trial of gastric cancer in China, a new type of trial which NovoCure (NVCR) hasn’t tried before. China takes 50% of the world gastric cancer patients, and the annual incidents are ~680,000 in China. Thanks to ICH, Zai Lab’s clinical trial in China could help bring valuable research results back to the NovoCure and could help accelerate the approval of this indication in the US.

The price the company pays NovoCure (as disclosed in the Form 20-F):

Upfront payment $15 million Milestone payment $78 million Royalties Ten-to-mid-teens on net sales Others Zai Lab purchase the device at full cost, which is currently 27% of the price

I would suggest to read Jonathan Faison’s research on Optune to gain further insights: "NovoCure: Updates To Thesis And 2019 Outlook."

The highest milestone payment for Optune is $78 million, which is very likely based on the approval of NSCLC-related diseases. As China represents roughly 40% of the world’s NSCLC patients, with annual incidents of ~800,000, the product could potentially generate enormous sales if it is approved for this indication.

In terms of the potential sales forecast in China, the range is wide, as the upside of NSCLC and gastric-related diseases is significant. Given the current price of $21,000 per month in the US, and the fact that it is the only player in this market, it is likely to be priced at around 70-80% of the price in the US, which would be $15,000 per month. Taking out the production cost and the royalties, Zai Lab could potentially get ~$9k gross per patient per month. That is still a very high gross profit, as this price is similar to an imported cancer drug in China. I further forecasted that the product has about $150-350 million in peak sales, giving it $450-1050 million in total valuation in gross (pre-milestone payment).

Margetuximab

In Q1 2019, Zai Lab licensed Margetuximab from MacroGenics (MGNX). Margetuximab is a human/mouse chimeric IgG1 anti-HER2 antibody. According to how Zai Lab describes Margetuximab, “With optimized Fc domain, margetuximab binds different CD16 variants with similar affinity, leading to stronger ADCC than trastuzumab. A Phase III trial known as SOPHIA compared margetuximab in combination with chemotherapy with trastuzumab in combination with chemotherapy in HER2+ breast cancer after 2 or more lines of treatment with other HER2-targeting agents including trastuzumab and pertuzumab. The study reported a positive outcome indicating that margetuximab is superior to trastuzumab (Herceptin) in a heavily pretreated HER2+ metastatic breast cancer.” Zai Lab is also working on the gastric cancer clinical trial of Margetuximab.

I would suggest reading Tim Erickson’s article on analysis of Margetuximab to gain further insights: "By Besting Herceptin, The Future Is Bright For MacroGenics."

The price that Zai Lab pays to MacroGenics:

Upfront Payment $25 million Milestone payment $140 million Royalties mid-teens to 20% for net sales

The breast cancer treatment is ~279,000 cases per year in China, similar to the United States. Herceptin treatment is ~$30,000/patient per year in China; I further forecast that the Margetuximab would have $150-250 million in peak sales. Given that, it would indicate a total PV of $450-750 million for Zai Lab in gross (pre-milestone payment).

One of the difficulties that Zai Lab faces is the production of this antibody, as we know that the antibody involves a higher level of sophistication in production. The large molecule production factory in Suzhou was built in 2018, which hasn’t received GMP certification, and when I checked its disclosure, I did not find it mentioned whether this antibody will be produced in China or overseas.

In-house R&D or Co-developing in the Long Term

Zai Lab is currently building a drug discovery hub in San Francisco, and it is also working on its pre-clinical drug discovery and development with ~180 R&D people. This isn’t the first time that the core team including Samantha is doing the in-house R&D, as she started to do it in Pfizer US (PFE) (see "Interview with Samantha Du, CEO, Hutchison Medipharma"), and her team also help developed the Fruiquitinib and Savolitinib of Chi-Med together with Eli Lily (LLY). The Shanghai and Suzhou area is a rising hub for biotech innovation with large talent pools, and in recent years, we've seen more and more co-developing deals between China and US, such as Incyte license the PD-1 from Hengrui, or Eli Lily license antibody drug from Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY).

Co-developing seems to be the trend. As the majority of the leadership team has oversea working experience, and the team has done co-developing deals before, including Fruquintinib with Eli Lily and Savolitinib with AstraZeneca, the team could very likely initiate co-developing deals with overseas large pharma companies in the future. Zai Lab also recently recruited Valeria Fantin as CSO based in its San Francisco R&D center, aiming to bring out innovative drugs through utilizing local research resources.

According to the disclosure, the company is targeting to produce up to two global INDs per year starting 2020.

Figure 4: Disclosure related to in-house R&D, Source: Form 20-F

Figure 5: Disclosure related to in-house R&D, Source: Form 20-F

Talented and Passionate Management Team - Rare to Find at the World Level

The management team really matters for a small biotech company. Before I start to describe the Zai Lab team’s backgrounds or expertise, I want to share some simple stories about founder Samantha Du below, because I think these stories could demonstrate that she is a very passionate and resilient entrepreneur, and her rich experiences from different sides of pharma business could help lead Zai Lab to success.

It was 2001, when Samantha Du had been working in Pfizer, based in Cincinnati for seven years, and was working as the leader of the Global Metabolic R&D and licensing department. She received a call from the HR person working under the Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, asking if she would want to come back to China to build a pharma company. Back at that time, the Chinese medical business was very underdeveloped, patients were significantly relying on not-easy-to-afford imported drugs and the country's biggest pharma company focused on developing generic drugs. The biggest challenges came from lacking R&D talents and clearly defined regulations for new drugs approval.

Despite all of this, she decided to take the challenge and moved back to China. In the beginning, things were not easy. She searched but could not find one ideal target to acquire. She came up with a bold idea of building an innovative pharma company from scratch in China. As it was said in the interview with Nature Review Drug Discovery, she “went a whole week without sleeping, and wrote a proposal to set up an R&D company called Hutchison MediPharma.” Samantha was appointed the CEO and CSO of this company. Through years of effort, the VEGFR-inhibitor Fruquintinib and the C-met inhibitor Savolitinib were discovered in her lab. (Fruquintinib and Savo are the two most valuable drugs of HCM).

In 2010, she left the company and became the Head of Healthcare Investment of Sequoia Capital in 2012, and demonstrated excellent investing capabilities through her investment in the early-stage BeiGene, Beta Pharma (300558) and Huada (300676). However, she still wanted to build a pharma company and started Zai Lab in 2014, and many of her co-workers followed her to this new company. The company's core team has already worked together for many years.

Figure: Samantha Du (on the couch) with her team

After her stints at Pfizer US, Chi-Med and Sequoia, Samantha Du had developed an extensive range of connections across the US and China, which made it much easier to recruit top talents, bring in capital and bring in research resources. The majority of the leadership team has overseas working experience, which is the cornerstone for building Zai Lab.

In 2018, the company recruited the top salesperson William Liang and brought the Immuno-Oncology pioneer Chen Lieping onto its scientific advisory Board. Both of them had more than two decades of experiences in their respective fields. Mr. Liang had helped launched the best-selling cancer drug in China, including Herceptin, Tagrisso, etc.

From looking at the background of the company’s management team, I can say the level of experience of this team could possibly rank among the top 5 in China.

The Company’s Risk

The company built a small molecule factory in 2017 and a large molecule factory based in Suzhou in 2018. From the Form 20-F disclosure, it is clear that Zai Lab hasn’t received the GMP certifications. As the company has minimal experience in commercial production of the drug candidates, it may fail in complying with GMP standards in a certain period. Plus, some of the drugs that Zai Lab has licensed involve a sophisticated production process, such as the antibody. The company hasn’t disclosed whether the antibody would be produced in China or overseas, and the quality of the commercialized antibody needs to be watched.

Another risk comes from competitors’ catch-up. There are competitors with a similar in-licensing business model in China, primarily Cstone Pharmaceuticals and CANbridge Pharmaceuticals. Cstone has in-licensed Avapritinib from Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) and Ivosidenib from Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO); CANbridge has licensed in Neratinib from Puma Biotechnology (PBYI). As more and more companies enter in the field of in-licensing, the margin would decrease, but as Zai Lab currently has the most licensed-in drugs in China and could gather the successful cases over time, it will still have negotiating power over its counterparties.

The future shares issuances are very probable. As of 3/31/2019, the company’s cash is $215.7 million. On May 2, 2019, it raised $200 million in an equity offering. Zai Lab has $120 million of R&D expenses and $22 million of administration expenses, and given the cash of ~$400 million on hand, it has cash burn of approximately 2.5 years. Niraparib and Optune are highly likely to be launched in 2019, and the sales may not be significant in the beginning, so company management may initiate another round of financing in 2020 or 2021 to accelerate the R&D process. If so, new shares issued will create a dilution effect and will be offered at a discount (maybe a 10-15% discount, according to its offering history).

The last risk that needs to watch is the lifespan of small molecule drugs. The company has many small molecule drugs, and if other types of drugs (such as immune-oncology drugs) demonstrate better effects in future clinical trials, the current pipelines would not achieve 3x peak sales in total valuation.

Final Thoughts

To use a sum-of-the-parts valuation, the three drug candidates could yield $992-2192 million in total:

Niraparib, $310-610 million (post milestone payment)

Optune, $372-972 million (post milestone payment)

Margetuximab, $310-610 million (post milestone payment)

Niraparib and Optune have been approved in Hong Kong, and the probability of success in China is 95-100%; and Margetuximab is currently not approved in any country, and the probability of success is about 70-80%.

After taking into account the probability of success, these three candidates have a total valuation of about $896 million-2192 million. I haven’t added other drugs that could come up. Given the Enterprise Value of $1.3 billion, the margin of safety is high. The market currently seems to price in these three drug candidates.

However, the current pipeline is just the tip of the iceberg, as this only a 5-year-old company and has licensed about three drugs in each year. It has nine candidates as of now, so does this mean that ZLAB will double after three years? I think that the existing pipeline is not key to how we look at this company; instead, the management team is. The management team is the most valuable asset of the company. As China and the US are the biggest healthcare markets in the world and have the best research resources, a team with the capability to take in the best of these research resources and the ability to commercialize drugs in these two markets would have a promising future.

Besides that, the strategy is a good fit in the Chinese healthcare market - which is to focus on licensing in the short term and in-house R&D in the long run, as it is less risky and more time-efficient for an early-stage biopharma company to come out of the competition. Moreover, Zai Lab has a deep bench of scientists, and the company is putting efforts into building its R&D center in the US. The future progress of R&D would probably be the biggest catalyst in the long run.

Lastly, Zai Lab is a small-sized company which is underfollowed, and I think its growth is comparable with that of Hutchison China Meditech. It will grow bigger and draw more attention in the market, so the best trading strategy is a long-term holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZLAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.