Life Storage: Elevated Supply In Several Markets Will Weigh On Its Results

Life Storage (LSI) delivered mixed Q1 2019 as the company saw its occupancy rate decline due to rental rate increases. The company’s long-term growth outlook is still positive thanks to favorable demographic trends. However, elevated supply in many of its markets will likely weigh on its result in the near-term. We think investors may want to patiently wait on the sidelines until better visibility.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Life Storage delivered mixed results in Q1 2019. Its total revenue increased by 2.6% year over year while its operating expenses increased by 3.%. This resulted in a modest increase of 2.3% in net operating income. In the past quarter, Life Storage increased its rental rate by 3.5%. This has resulted in a 110 basis points decline in average occupancy as many customers decided to switch to their competitors as a result of the price increase.

What we like about Life Storage and its business

A diversified portfolio in 28 states

Life Storage has a diversified portfolio of 780 locations in 28 states (and Ontario). As can be seen from the map below, the company has 563 wholly owned locations, 114 joint venture locations, and 103 managed locations. The company’s portfolio of properties are in good position to grow its business as they are located in 16 of the top 20 fastest growing markets in the United States.

Long-term Favorable demographic trend

Life Storage should benefit from several demographic trends in the United States. In the United States, homeownership rate has been on a declining trend since 2005 (see chart below). PwC, a research organization, believes that this has to do with many people, whether retired or millennial, who prefer to live in “high-end, highly amenitized, connected, urban-chic communities.” Because these urban communities that they prefer to live have limited home spaces available, self-storage spaces are needed to store many of their personal items.

Another demographic trend that is favorable to Life Storage is the ageing population in the United States. As populations in United States continue to age, more and more seniors opt for senior residences and downsize their homes. This should result in higher storage demands. Together with those who prefer to live in urban communities, we have seen an increasing utilization for self-storage spaces. As can be seen from the chart below, the percentage of U.S. population using self-storage has increased to 8% in 2018 from less than 3% in 1987. We believe this trend should continue well into the next decade.

Management fee for third-party owners is growing at a rapid pace

Life Storage’s properties include wholly-owned, joint venture, and managed properties. We particularly like its management business for third-party owners as this part of its business is capital light. In the past quarter, Life Storage added 6 third-party managed stores in the Greater Toronto Area (include 2 joint venture investments). The company currently manages 217 properties for third-party owners (include 114 joint venture properties). The advantage of this business is that it is a capital-light business. As can be seen from the chart below, its management fee income has been increasing at a compound annual growth rate of over 20% since 2015.

Investment grade balance sheet

Life Storage has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of Baa2 (Moody’s) and BBB (S&P). The company has no debt maturities until 2021. Therefore, refinancing is not an issue in the near-term. Its debt service coverage of 4.5x is solid and is better than Extra Space Storage’s (EXR) 4.4x. Its debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.8x is also better than EXR’s 6.0x. This sound balance sheet should allow the company to pursue future acquisitions to increase its scale (and thus improve the operating efficiency and grow its sales).

Valuation: Fairly Valued

Life Storage expects its adjusted funds from operations to be in the range of $5.55 ~ $5.63 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of the guidance, we have a price to AFFO ratio of 17.5x. This significantly below Extra Space Storage’s 22.5x and Public Storage’s (PSA) 21.9x.

An attractive 4.1%-yielding dividend

Life Storage currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.1%. The REIT has increased its dividend 4 times in the past 5 years. As can be seen from the chart below, Life Storage’s dividend yield of 4.1% is in the middle of its yield range in the past 5 years.

Risks and Challenges

Risk of new supply

Life Storage faces the risk of elevating supply in several of its key markets. In the latest conference call, management indicated that Houston, Dallas and Miami markets continue to be impacted by new supply. Management appears to be more concerned about Dallas as there are still a lot of ongoing constructions. This elevated supply in many markets may continue for several years as the market gradually absorb these new properties. In such an environment, it will be challenging for Life Storage to increase rents in these markets.

Investor Takeaway

We like Life Storage's long-term growth outlook due to favorable demographic trend. However, we believe new supplies in many of its key markets will continue to weigh on its rental revenue growth. This is already evident in the past quarter as the company saw a setback in occupancy rate. Hence, we think investors should patiently wait on the sidelines.

