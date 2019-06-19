TJX Companies: A Resilient, Fast-Growing, And Fairly-Priced Blue-Chip Retailer

Between the 1.7% starting yield, very conservative 8-9% annual earnings growth, and 0.2% valuation multiple expansion, TJX Companies is likely to deliver meaningful alpha over the next decade.

Bolstering the case for an investment in TJX Companies is the fact that the company is trading at a 2% discount to fair value.

Despite the risks associated with retailers, TJX Companies isn't your typical retailer and I believe it is positioned well to continue its growth in spite of the changing retail environment.

Anyone that has paid any attention to the changing retail landscape over the past decade and counting would know that many retailers such as J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Toys "R" Us failed to adapt to the changing landscape.

Given that 96% of consumers conduct at least some shopping online, it's important for companies in the retail sector to offer a differentiated customer experience that can't be replicated through e-commerce.

One such company that I believe is particularly effective at offering a unique customer experience is TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). The company's ability to offer a unique customer experience, in addition to its industry-leading supply chain and relationship with vendors are strategic advantages that make TJX Companies the clear leader of its industry. I'll be exploring the dividend safety and growth profile of TJX Companies, as well as the resiliency of the business, savvy management, the strong balance sheet, key risks to consider, and the company's stock price with relation to its fair value.

I'll then conclude with my estimated annual total returns over the next decade for the company.

A Very Safe And Rapidly-Growing Dividend

In order to establish whether a company is an appropriate investment, I examine a company's dividend safety both independently and using Simply Safe Dividends. Provided a company's dividend is reasonably safe (the vast majority of the companies in my portfolio possess 60+ dividend safety scores from Simply Safe Dividends, and the ones that don't are opportunistic income plays weighted appropriately in my portfolio, for those wondering), I then examine a company's dividend growth potential.

During FY 2019, TJX Companies generated diluted EPS of $2.45 against dividends of $0.78 (accounting for the $0.39 in dividends paid in the first two quarters of the company's last fiscal year, which is really $0.195 accounting for its 2 to 1 stock split announced in September 2018 and executed in November 2018). This equates to an EPS payout ratio of 31.8%, which is an admirable payout ratio for a retailer, leaving plenty of capital to fund the continued expansion of the business, and share buybacks for when the company's stock price is appropriate to justify such buybacks.

With a midpoint diluted EPS figure of $2.585 ($2.56-2.61 company guidance), and dividends per share slated to be $0.92 for FY 2020, the company's EPS payout ratio will rise to a still very safe payout ratio of 35.6%.

Referring to page 51 of TJX Companies' most recent 10-K filing, the company generated $4.088 billion in operating cash flow against $1.125 billion in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $2.963 billion during FY 2019. Compared to the $922.6 million in dividends paid, this equates to an FCF payout ratio of 31.1%, which is roughly similar to the company's EPS payout ratio for FY 2019.

FY 2020 should equate to a FCF payout ratio similar to the expected EPS payout ratio for this fiscal year, which suggests a very safe dividend.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given the above conclusion that I arrived at, it should come as no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends also believes that TJX Companies' dividend is very safe.

Having addressed that, the next logical inquiry we could make as investors is to question what sort of growth we can expect in TJX Companies' dividend going forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given the company's payout ratio and the fact that I don't believe it will expand much further (the company has proven itself to be a reasonably conservative allocator of capital and has plenty of opportunities to expand its business), it seems reasonable to conclude that dividend growth will roughly mirror whatever TJX Companies can achieve in terms of long-term earnings growth.

When we consider that analysts at Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are expecting TJX Companies to grow its earnings by 8.6% and 10.9% annually over the next 5 years, respectively, I also believe it is likely to expect dividend growth averaging 10% per year over the next 5 years, conservatively speaking.

Having discussed my expectations of the company's dividend growth going forward, we'll now transition into TJX Companies' highly durable business model, and how that translates into the above-earnings growth we previously discussed.

A Resilient Business Model And A Strong Balance Sheet

TJX Companies is the largest off-price retailer in the world, selling discounted brand name and designer fashions for 20-60% below department and specialty store retail prices. The company's primary target market is the middle class to upper middle class.

The company's stores operate under the T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Winners, Marshalls, HomeSense, T.K. Maxx, Sierra Trading Post brands, and three e-commerce sites.

The company ended its previous fiscal year with over 4,300 stores in nine countries, and holds the distinct credit of being the only off-price retailer to expand overseas and be successful in doing so.

While the company has recently expanded into international markets, it's worth noting that 76% of the company's revenue was derived in the US as of its most recent fiscal year. Last fiscal year, the company grew its comp sales by 6%, which is incredible in a retail environment where many retailers are experiencing sales declines or flat sales. And before one thinks these strong results are just an isolated incident, the company has posted positive comp sales growth in 34 of its last 35 years.

The company reports its results in four segments, which include the following:

Marmaxx: This segment operates in the US and accounted for about 62% of revenue in the previous fiscal year, while also achieving 7% comp sales growth last fiscal year, according to page 3 of the company's most recent annual report.

HomeGoods: This segment also operates in the US and accounted for about 14% of revenue in the previous fiscal year, while achieving 4% comp sales growth.

TJX Canada: This segment operates Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls in Canada and accounted for 10% of revenue, while achieving 4% comp sales growth.

TJX International: This segment operates T.K. Maxx and HomeSense stores and spans six European countries and Australia. The segment delivered 3% comp sales growth and accounted for 14% of revenue.

Image Source: TJX Companies Investor Handout

The company possesses a number of distinct advantages that position it for continued growth, and should allow the company to maintain its status as the largest off-price retailer in the world.

Image Source: TJX Companies Investor Handout

The first advantage of TJX Companies is that the company has an industry-leading buying organization, with 1,100 associates on 12 countries stretching 4 continents.

Unlike most competitors to TJX Companies, the company has built its relationship with thousands of vendors for decades. The sheer size and scale of TJX Companies allow it to buy merchandise from vendors at prices that other retailers simply cannot.

In the likely event that manufacturers produce too much of products, it's a safe bet that TJX Companies will be right there to scoop up what it believes to be fashionable merchandise and high-quality products at a bargain price.

Image Source: TJX Companies Investor Handout

Adding to the company's tremendous relationship with a variety of vendors is a global supply chain and distribution network, which allows the company to masterfully buy the right product at the right time of the season, and to distribute those products to the right stores. Although no off-price retailer is able to accurately predict the preferences of consumers every time, TJX Companies comes about as close as possible to achieving that elusive milestone.

Image Source: TJX Companies Investor Handout

The company also continues to position itself well for the future in a number of ways. Due to its broad assortment of brands and goods, the company has found that it is able to succeed across just about every demographic, and has been the beneficiary of the especially important Millennial demographic. The company's continued focus on merchandise presentation and special buys should keep Millennials coming back for more.

The TJX Rewards loyalty program will help engage its members and drive increased spending, which will also be buoyed by the fact that TJX Companies is constantly seeking to enhance its customer experience.

Image Source: TJX Companies Investor Handout

While the retail environment has been very difficult for many retailers for years now and many retailers are closing down stores, TJX Companies is constantly adding stores, and predicts that it can grow to 6,100 stores, adding another 1,800 in the years ahead. In 2019 alone, the company expects to add another 230 stores, which would represent 5% store growth, on top of low to mid-single digit sales growth at existing stores.

When we take into consideration that TJX Companies also recently announced its plans to repurchase $1.75-2.25 billion of shares this fiscal year (2.7-3.5% of outstanding shares at the current price), has demonstrated fairly steady mid-single-digit sales growth over the years, and expects to open another 1,800 stores in the long term, it's easy to see why TJX Companies is poised to continue upon its success this year and beyond.

Only bolstering the case for an investment in TJX Companies is the fact that the company maintains an impressive investment grade credit rating of A+ from S&P, which is among the strongest in the retail industry.

Between the unique and resilient business model, runway for growth through the launch of additional stores, and a strong balance sheet, TJX Companies is a compelling company to consider an investment in.

Risks To Consider:

Now that we've discussed why I believe TJX Companies is a dynamic company I believe will continue to thrive in spite of the changing retail environment, we'll discuss the key risks one must consider before investing in TJX Companies.

The first risk involved with investing in TJX Companies is that the company operates in a highly competitive industry as a discount retailer. As stated on page 8 of the company's most recent 10-K, it's no secret that the company depends upon its opportunistic buying strategy and inventory management, and increased competition within the discount retail space could complicate or compromise its ability to secure brand name goods at a price favorable to TJX Companies.

As evidenced by the company's aggressive physical store growth on page 6 of the recent 10-K, it's also no secret that with this continued expansion in the number of stores and the company's potential customer base, there is the potential that an increased competitive environment in the discount retail space and a possible inability to secure an adequate amount of brand name goods could negatively impact public perception of the company.

While TJX Companies is one of the oldest competitors in the space, it's worthy to note that many once-revered retail companies have gone the way of the dinosaur in the past few years.

Expanding upon this risk, the common denominator in most of these retailer bankruptcies of late is that retailers have often failed to evolve to changing consumer preferences and the rise in online shopping in recent years. Page 9 of the company's most recent 10-K makes an appropriate mention to the fact that the company is dependent upon adapting to shifting consumer preferences to ensure its continued success.

While TJX Companies has been able to tantalize customers with discount prices on its brand name products, there is always the possibility that consumer preferences shift, and the rapidly changing selection of merchandise or "treasure hunt" experience that TJX Companies offers proves to be simply a fad. If the preference toward e-commerce continues and consumers move toward valuing convenience more than the shopping experience that TJX Companies provides, this could prove to be detrimental to the company's long-term prospects, eroding shareholder value in the process.

Yet another risk to TJX Companies is that as a massively successful retailer, it could find itself under continued political pressure to increase its wages, and among the 270,000 mostly part-time employees the company employs (according to page 6 of its recent 10-K), the pressure of wage increases is a costly proposition. If other competitors of TJX Companies raise their wages or a notable increase in state or federal minimum wage occurs, this would leave TJX Companies with no choice to raise its wages.

While the above risks are certainly not exhaustive, I believe they do offer insight into the key challenges the company will face in the future, and an inability to appropriately respond to these challenges could break my bullish investment thesis. I would encourage interested readers to refer to pages 8-17 of the company's most recent 10-K for a complete listing of all the risks that accompany an investment in TJX Companies.

TJX Shares Are Moderately Undervalued

Since we've established that TJX Companies is a stock we would like to own for our dividend growth portfolio and we've analyzed the fundamentals of the company, the next logical step would be for us to assess the fair value of the company's shares against its current stock price.

The first valuation metric we'll use to do so is the 5-year average yield. While I typically would use the 13-year median yield, that figure is 1.15% because the payout ratio has steadily expanded in the past decade.

While it isn't likely TJX Companies stock will ever revert to a 1.15% dividend yield, the company's current yield of 1.72% is well above its 5-year average of 1.37%, per Simply Safe Dividends.

Even in a scenario under which TJX Companies stock establishes a new fair value yield of 1.6%, this would imply a fair value of $57.50 a share against the current stock price of $53.34 (as of June 14, 2019). From the current price, shares of TJX Companies are trading at a 7.2% discount to fair value and offer 7.8% upside.

The second valuation metric we'll use is the forward P/E ratio. According to Simply Safe Dividends, the current forward P/E ratio of TJX Companies of 19.9 is in line with its 5-year average forward P/E ratio of 19.9. This implies that TJX Companies is trading precisely at its fair value of ~$53 a share and comes with no upside or downside from its current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation metric we'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. In the case of TJX Companies, that amount is $0.92.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is otherwise referred to as an investor's required rate of return. While this input can vary significantly from one investor to another, I tend to use a 10% rate of return as this has proven to be a bit higher than the historical returns of the broader market.

The third and final input into the DDM is the dividend growth rate, which is always the most difficult input to estimate.

There are a variety of factors we need to take into consideration to estimate a probable dividend growth rate for TJX Companies going forward, including the company's dividend payout ratio and if there is room for any expansion in it (which I believe could realistically be expanded a bit to 40%), the likely long-term earnings growth rate, industry fundamentals, and the company's financial strength from a balance sheet perspective.

When I take these factors into consideration, I believe a dividend growth rate of 8.25% is a realistic expectation over the long term. The next 10 years will see continued strong dividend growth, with an eventual leveling off to the 6-7% dividend growth rate range.

This gives us a fair value of $52.57, which means shares of TJX Companies are trading at a 1.5% premium to fair value and pose 1.4% downside.

When we average the three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $54.36 a share. This implies that shares of TJX Companies are trading at a 1.9% discount to fair value and offer 1.9% upside.

Summary: TJX Companies May Not Be A Bargain, But It's Still A Buy

TJX Companies is a tremendous company with a history of dividend increases dating back to when I was a mere newborn. The fact that the company has been able to raise its dividend regardless of economic conditions, military conflicts, and a rapidly changing retail environment is a testament to the company's quality.

While many retailers are struggling among the coveted younger demographic, TJX Companies is thriving, and the unique shopping experience it provides to customers is something that can't be overstated. I believe the company will continue to execute and leave customers coming back for more. Add to it that TJX Companies has a rock solid balance sheet, and it's any wonder this company very rarely trades at a discount.

Although TJX Companies is roughly trading at fair value, investors could do much worse by buying inferior retailers at cheaper valuations. If Warren Buffett is satisfied with buying great companies at fair value, then I believe other investors should be satisfied doing the same.

Between the 1.7% starting yield, a highly conservative 8-9% earnings growth rate, and 0.2% valuation multiple expansion, TJX Companies is likely to deliver returns of 9.9-10.9% over the next decade, which isn't bad considering the company's safety relative to other retailers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.