Sentiment Speaks: Hide This Article - It Discusses A Taboo Investment Subject

At some point, you need to raise cash in order to take advantage of buying opportunities in the market.

I am told that one cannot divine how the market will move. I am also told that Elliott Wave analysis is akin to voodoo, and that “squiggly lines” cannot tell you what will happen in the “real world.”

Well, let’s be honest for a minute. The “real world” was shocked when the market rallied 9% last year during the China trade wars, as we said it would. The “real world” was shocked when the market rallied strongly after the Trump election, as we said it would. The “real world” was shocked when bonds bottomed and started a very strong rally while the Fed was still raising rates, as we said it would. And, I can provide you many, many more examples over the last few years alone where the “real world” and the market action did not make sense.

So, by the end of this article, you may recognize that one can probabilistically divine the direction of the market, that Elliott Wave analysis is quite an effective tool, and that the “real world” will tell you less of what happens in the market as compared to “squiggly lines.”

Now, while we will never be able to be perfect in our analysis of the market, I would say we have done better than most, and have certainly outperformed those that advised to “stay the course” and who held during a 20% market decline in the fall of 2018. These analysts are now patting themselves on the back. And, for the life of me, I could not understand why until commenters to my articles reminded me of the reason.

We all know that financial markets offer opportunities to “buy the dip” during a bull market. However, if one is “staying the course,” then can you explain to me how one can have cash to “buy the dip?” Yet, it would seem that anyone patting themselves on the back for “staying the course” over the last 9 months must believe investors have unlimited funds in order to “buy the dip.” Do you have unlimited funds?

To suggest both “staying the course” as well as “buying the dip” seems to be quite disingenuous, and probably quite confusing to many readers and investors. To be honest, this is not really advice at all. Do you need to read an article or subscribe to a service to tell you this?

When I pointed this out in the comment section to one of my recent articles, a commenter posted this response:

Thank you, thank you. For so long in my investment journey I hear “ it’s a bull market, be 100% invested.” Then in same breath “if we get a pull back or correction we can take advantage of great buying opportunity”! With what? Where’s their cash holdings… home equity?

If you take a step back and think about why this is the case, it will shock you. I am going to say something that many of the professionals in the field will not appreciate. I know it is taboo to discuss. But, sadly, it is the truth. Financial advisors have no incentive to be accurate.

You see, if they step out on a limb and raise cash in the expectation of a pullback, and the market continues to go higher, their clients get very upset with them, since they feel they are “losing money.” However, if they keep their clients invested all the time - or, as some put it, “stay the course” - and the market then declines, all they have to do is explain to their clients that no one saw this coming, and all investors are in the same boat.

As another commenter to my recent article put it:

Better to err with the herd as a professional. Much easier to explain how "omg literally Noone saw that coming" than having to defend a decision contrarian to broad sentiment.

For some reason, investors are more comfortable with remaining with the herd that is losing money. And, this is exactly why financial advisors have no incentive to accurately predict the market. And, this is also why they tell you it cannot be done. For if it can be done, then they will lose clients.

I know this is not discussed in financial articles. I know it is taboo to mention. But, it is the truth. And, this is why you so often hear authors and financial advisors talking out of both sides of their mouth when they tell you to “stay the course” and then “buy the dip.”

Let’s face it. Investors do not have unlimited funds. Most people have to free up cash at the highs to be able to “buy the dips.” So, one must be able to determine, with a greater probability, where those highs will strike. Simply suggesting to “stay the course” means you have no clue where a decline will occur, so you are unable to take advantage of those opportunities. “Staying the course” means one does not have the tools to be able to identify changing market conditions before they occur. But, they should at least be honest about it.

Over the last nine months, there have been some wonderful opportunities for investors. But, you needed cash to take advantage of those opportunities. So, as I noted to my members of The Market Pinball Wizard back in the fall of 2018, I was raising some cash when the market broke 2880SPX. Thereafter, I noted that I was putting most of that cash in TLT once we broke 113.

Now, let’s see how we did compared to “stay the course.”

First, I want to show you the set up I outlined to the members of The Market Pinball Wizard for the bigger drop we experienced in December of 2018 (which many of us shorted). For those of you that were following my public articles, you know I expected to see a 20-30% decline once we broke 2880SPX, with an ideal target of 2200SPX. However, in early December, I revised my immediate downside bottoming target from 2200 to 2250-2335 – which is the green a-wave primary target you see on this chart:

As we now know, the market bottomed when the futures struck a low of 2316. As you can also see from the attached chart above, we expected the market to rally from that bottoming target back to at least the 2800 region, with the overhead target box providing an ideal target of 2865-3011. And, please take note, this target box was put on the chart not only before the market bottomed, but even before the market declined to that bottoming target. Now, come on, wasn’t that impressive? (smile)

Now, to be completely honest and transparent, this was not a “perfect” analysis. Rather, I had expected to see a pullback on the way up to the 2800+ region. In fact, based upon our analysis, we would see that type of pullback 8 times out of 10 with such a rally. But, this time, we did not get that pullback. So, like I said, we were not absolutely perfect in this analysis. And, because I tried to get too cute with my trading, I was not able to garner all the points this rally had to offer.

Also, please take note that none of this was supported by any narrative of what China would do, or what Trump would do, or what the Fed would do, etc. This analysis was purely based upon the sentiment patterns we identify within the market. Eerily accurate (but not 100% perfect) for someone who does not care about the news, no? It almost makes you believe the substance of any news really does not matter. (smile)

Now, let’s move on to what we did with most of the cash we raised back in the early fall of 2018. (Keep in mind, I left some of the cash I raised out of the TLT trade to be able to trade the downside and upside in the market during the drop to 2316 and back up again).

As you can see in this chart of TLT, once we broke down into our “bottoming target,” I noted to the members of The Market Pinball Wizard that I was going long TLT. Moreover, I also outlined the target for the rally I expected by the blue box in the upper right-hand corner of the chart. I was specifically looking for a minimum target of 131 from the 113 region, with an ideal target of 135/136.

Again, please take note that I placed the upside target on the chart before we even bottomed. Not only did the news not matter to me, but I was suggesting a long position in bonds while the Fed was still raising rates. So, again, our analysis was eerily accurate even though there was no narrative of “news” or Fed action which supported my expectation for the rally to our target. Does it not make you wonder whether any of it really matters? (smile)

So, with the market moving through the next resistance level I noted over the weekend, it opened the door to the 2965-90SPX region in the coming weeks – but only as long as we continue to hold over 2890SPX. A break down below 2890, with follow through below 2870 is the initial indication of a top being struck and the potential for a larger degree decline beginning.

But, as I also noted in my last update, I still think there is more downside potential in the market than there is upside potential. And, since I have gained over 17% in my TLT position (not to mention the money earned from shorting and longing the market between October 2018 until today), I have enough cushion to allow the market to prove itself in its ability to rally to our long term target of 3500-4100SPX in the coming 3-4 years. And, of course, this is compared to the “stay the course” crowd which has not earned a penny of gain (even unrealized) over the last 9 months.

Over the coming weeks, I still see the market potentially setting up for another larger degree decline. The manner of the decline is not entirely clear just yet. But, out of 5 patterns I am now tracking, 4 are pointing much lower in the coming months, whereas only one is pointing towards a direct move to 3500+. And, this market has not been able to prove its ability to thread a bullish needle in a year and a half.

For now, I am seeing a ceiling to this market action in the near term of 2965-90SPX. I think we can see a bigger pullback from below that region.

So, as the market action clarifies the next larger move (300+ points), I will be alerting all our members once we are able to identify it. For now, my expectations remain that the 300+ point move will be to the downside. But, I have my parameters set to know when I am wrong very quickly so that I am still able to join in the rally for the next 25%+ move in the market, even if it is to the upside.

Now that you have completed this article, it will self-destruct in 10 seconds. Good luck on your new mission.

Housekeeping Matter

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

THE MARKET PINBALL WIZARD "After over a year here I am still blown away by the accuracy in what you do!" "Too accurate not to believe" "Joining your group has been the most profitable decision I have made in many moons." "Avi is amazing, accurate and cares about his subscribers. He provides a great deal of real time feedback and provides a great resource" CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.



Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.