Rheinmetall: Buy The Defense, Hold The Automotive

Based on analysts' opinion and the price discount from the 52-week high, the stock looks attractive.

The Defense segment is performing well, while Automotive is currently struggling.

Rheinmetall is a good company that has two segments with lots of potential.

Thesis

Rheinmetall (OTCPK:RNMBF, OTCPK:RNMBY) operates through two key segments: Defense and Automotive. While I really like the current condition and the future potential of the Defense segment, I feel that Automotive is struggling and will need time to start contributing to growth significantly again. Investors who invest in defense or automotive can buy Rheinmetall for either of its two segments and they will get the other segment as a bonus, which brings nice diversification benefits to their portfolios.

Business

Rheinmetall AG is a Germany-based company that operates two major businesses in two different industries at the same time. Below I have described the two segments based on the information available in the 2018 annual report.

The Defense business segment (52% of revenues, 7.9% operating margin) is the right arm of Rheinmetall's business and consists of three divisions:

Vehicle systems division (46% of Defense, 6.9% operating margin) includes all kinds of armored military vehicles, as well as nuclear and chemical protection and turret systems.

Weapon and ammunition division (30% of Defense, 11.5% operating margin) includes all kinds of weapons and ammunition.

Electronic solutions division (24% of Defense, 5.6% operating margin) develops air defense and different kinds of simulation systems.

The Automotive business segment (48% of revenues, 8.9% operating margin) is the left arm and also consists of three sub-divisions:

Mechatronics division (55% of Automotive, 10.3% operating margin) develops actuators, solenoid valves, systems for cutting emissions, as well as water, oil and vacuum pumps.

Hardparts division (33% of Automotive, 6.6% operating margin) currently manufactures pistons as well as engine blocks, cylinder heads and plain bearings and bushes.

Aftermarket division (12% of Automotive, 9.8% operating margin) comprises the global business of parts replacement.

Automotive Segment

The Automotive segment should benefit from the forming mega-trends in mobility despite the bumpy start in 2019. In Q1 2019, auto sales declined 4.9% yoy, but that was no surprise, as the global production of light vehicles declined by 5.7% in Q1 2019. Rheinmetall's Automotive segment managed to outgrow the industry yet again, which is a good sign of the strength of this segment.

The segment has been performing well over the years despite some recent industry problems, and has been able to constantly grow its sales and margins.

(Source: Company webpage)

Some of the mega-trends that will drive the growth of the Automotive segment include tighter emission standards, strong demand for fuel-saving components, the growing number of new cars produced and the downsizing of engines.

In Q1 2019, company management revealed their outlook for 2019. For the Automotive segment, they expect sales to continue to be stagnant or to turn slightly positive, which is a good forecast compared to the drop in revenues in 2018. But any positive or negative changes in the industry or the economy, as well as currency fluctuations, might yield different results than expected. I find the current and forecasted growth rates for that segment to be unsatisfying, but I expect the segment to significantly outgrow the industry in the long run as the industry transforms.

Defense Segment

I like the growth story that the Defense segment tells us better. First of all, the segment performed particularly well in Q1 2019, as its revenues increased 24% yoy, compensating for the declining growth of Automotive. Last year, the Defense segment managed to book several large orders from international customers, including the Australian armed forces and Germany. This resulted in a 33.69% growth in the order backlog.

(Source: Rheinmetall Annual Reports)

The performance of the Defense segment has been sound in the past several years, as it increased its revenues by CAGR 9.51% in the 2014-2018 period. At the same time, operating margins reached 8%, almost closing the gap between Defense and Automotive.

(Source: Company webpage)

The main growth thesis in this segment is related to increased Defense spending from NATO countries, as well as Japan and Australia.

(Source: Rheinmetall 2018 Annual report)

As you can see based on the picture above almost every country besides US can and will increase significantly their Defense budgets over the coming years putting Rheinmetall Defense in a good position.

The outlook for the Defense segment for 2019 is 9-11% growth meaning that Defense will most likely continue to drive the growth of the group.

The group

When we take a look at the group as a whole, we can see that it managed to increase its operating margin by 1% in 2018 and increased its revenues by 4%. The lower growth rate of revenues is because of the industry-related issues in the Automotive segment. Going forward in Q1 2019, management provided an outlook of 4-6% growth in revenues and operating margin around 8%. I feel that those numbers are a bit conservative given the strong momentum in Defense, and I expect numbers at the higher end of the range, if not above.

(Source: Company web page)

The company also pays a EUR 2.10 dividend, which is growing in line with earnings and currently yields around 2%. The payout ratio remains stable at around 30%, indicating a low risk for a dividend cut and much potential for further dividend increases.

(Source: Company web page)

Valuation

To see if Rheinmetall is overvalued, undervalued or fairly valued, I use a peer group approach as well as aggregated analysts' opinions.

In the peer group, I include some pure defense companies like Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) and Raytheon (RTN), and for the auto part, I include companies like Kion Group (OTCPK:KIGRY) and Leoni (OTC:LNNNF). Keep in mind that out of the four peers, not a single one has a Defense segment and an Auto segment.

P/E (TTM) P/S (TTM) P/B (MRQ) P/CF (TTM) Rheinmetall AG 19.47 0.73 4.87 9.05 Kion Group AG 17.98 1.75 40.01 14.70 Leoni AG 25.91 2.22 5.03 20.65 Lockheed Martin Corp. 28.55 1.35 3.11 10.77 Raytheon - 0.09 0.46 6.41 Median for Defense 28.55 0.72 1.79 8.59 Median for Auto 21.95 1.99 22.52 17.68

(Source: Reuters)

Looking at the peer group, it is hard to say whether Rheinmetall is undervalued or not, so let's see what analysts have to say.

(Source: Rheinmetall 2018 Annual Report)

Based on the ratings of analysts, who appear to be very positive, and the multiples, we might say that Rheinmetall is not significantly overvalued, and I will probably buy some shares considering that the stock price is trading 15% below its 52-week high and the company has so much potential.

Risks

The Defense business is a lumpy business by nature, and sometimes orders get canceled and then renewed. Also, Rheinmetall does not have much bargaining power considering that it provides products and services for countries and the competition in this sector is relatively high.

As far as the Auto sector is concerned, it can keep weighing on the group's results, as America can impose new auto tariffs on Europe any moment, further decreasing vehicle production. The picture is just too hard to predict at the moment.

This is how Rheinmetall sees the risk related to the group:

(Source: Rheinmetall 2018 Annual Report)

Recommendation

If you're interested in buying Rheinmetall, I would suggest that you buy shares from the most liquid exchange, which is Xetra (Germany). At Xetra, the shares are currently trading in the range of EUR 100-105, which is a price range that I expect will be a solid price support on the way up. I recommend buying at least some shares at this level, as the stock is still below its 52-week high and the P/S multiple of 0.73 looks attractive. Investors who decide to wait for a bigger discount might be disappointed, as recoveries can sometimes be as quick as corrections.

Conclusion

Rheinmetall is a high-quality business that combines two different industries into one. At this time, the Defense segment is performing better than Automotive, but both segments show great potential for the future. I will personally be looking to open a small position in Rheinmetall at Xetra, as the stock is trading at an attractive P/S multiple and at a significant discount from its 52-week high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RNMBF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.