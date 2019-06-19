Provention Bio May Offer New Hope For People With Type 1 Diabetes With Latest Clinical Data

Provention Bio (PRVB) announced positive results in a study known as "At Risk" to delay patients from gaining Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Such substantial results were presented at the Scientific Sessions of the 79th Annual American Diabetes Association (ADA) meeting. The bottom line is that treatment with PRV-031 (teplizumab) was able to have a significant impact on delaying the onset of Type 1 diabetes for patients. The biotech has made an impact on prevention of onset to T1D and is also currently exploring another aspect. This involves a phase 3 study for newly diagnosed T1D patients, where PRV-031 can potentially offer a solid disease-modifying effect.

Massive Interest In A Small-Cap Biotech

One of the most important things I like to see in biotech is innovation. Provention Bio did not disappoint in this regard. That's because it posted some really positive results for its At-Risk study to prevent patients from progressing to T1D. In other words, consider that these patients were at severe risk to advance to disease. This was noticeable based on two aspects observed. First, there was abnormal glucose metabolism also known as dysglycemia. What does dysglycemia mean for patients? In essence, this describes a patient who can either have high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia) or low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia). In addition, tests showed that these patients had 2 or more T1D autoantibodies that were in the blood. Patients for this study were either treated with PRV-031 or placebo. PRV-031 is an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody that is quite unique. That's because it offers an advancement of two approaches for T1D. One approach is to intercept and have a disease-modifying effect for this patient population and the second is to prevent the progression of patients to T1D. I find it quite fascinating that PRV-031 offers two approaches to treating the very same disease. There were a total of 76 patients that were recruited into the study. It was shown that those treated with PRV-031 were able to delay the onset of T1D by as much as 2 years in both children and adults. To be more specific and accurate it's important to paint a picture to understand the impact of statistical significance. Patients in the placebo arm were diagnosed on average of just a bit over 24 months. However, those in the PRV-031 arm had an average time of clinical diagnosis of about 48 months. This comparison was achieved with statistical significance with a p-value of p=0.006. Okay, this all sounds good in terms of numbers, but what kind of impact will it have for patients' lives? It will have a major impact, because one treatment of PRV-031 stopped 60% of patients developing T1D over the course of a few years. I believe the most significant impact for the therapy is the fact that a patient can delay the onset of T1D for a few years, which is a major accomplishment for people at risk for developing this disease.

Not A One Trick Pony

This At Risk study has some amazing clinical findings. The prevention of patients progressing to T1D is quite amazing. However, Provention Bio has another program for PRV-031. This involves a phase 3 study known as PROTECT. This is a study that was initiated in April of 2019 and it offers hope for those already with onset of T1D. That means these patients in this late-stage study are newly diagnosed with the disease. PRV-031 has the potential to become the first therapeutic option to achieve disease-modifying potential since the development of insulin. Wait a second, how is that possible? That's because this anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody is able to preserve functional beta cell mass. Both T1D and type 2 diabetes (T2D) are caused by a reduction in beta cell mass. With PRV-031 being able to preserve beta cell mass, in turn insulin production remains normal. Having said that, there is an ability to reduce the need for patients to even need to take insulin for their diabetes. I believe that if this theory is proven in the phase 3 PROTECT study, it would have a significant impact on treatment for T1D. Unfortunately, the phase 3 study has a bit of ways to go to for trial completion. It is estimated that enrollment may not be completed until the end of 2020. That would likely put a release of results in the 1st half of 2021. The biotech even has mid-stage programs for using drugs to treat ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Provention Bio has cash and cash equivalents of $51.2 million as of March 31, 2019. It expects that it will spend about $35 to $45 million in 2019. Being that this was not enough cash, it had to enact a cash raise. The biotech posted last week that it would offer to sell stock. However, a few days later something out of the norm happened. It stated that it had decided to terminate a public offering, because market conditions were not adequate. I must commend management of this biotech, because it chose not to dilute shareholders at this time. My take is that it probably was offered terrible terms for a deal to raise cash and chose not to move forward. On the flip side, this doesn't mean that it is in the clear either. One way or another it will need to raise cash in a few months. Therefore, a public offering could possibly be on the table again. The only way to avoid such an event would be if the biotech can find a partner willing to foot the bill for some of the programs.

Conclusion

Treatment with PRV-031 is able to reduce the risk of onset for T1D. Besides tackling the issue for those who are at risk of progressing to T1D, Provention is running a late-stage study that is recruiting newly diagnosed patients that have onset of disease. The ability to use PRV-031 for this alternate population, patients who already have T1D, is an opportunity to expand the possible target market. The market opportunity for Type 1 diabetes is expected to reach $25.52 billion by 2024. I believe that this company offers a great risk/reward scenario because of its current market cap. The current market cap for the biotech stands at $398 million. When you consider the massive market opportunity at stake, it is severely undervalued. On the flip side, there is a major risk. There is an ongoing phase 3 study using PRV-031 in patients with a recent onset of T1D. That means there is no guarantee that this late-study will end up meeting the primary endpoint necessary for FDA approval. Having said that, the biotech has a diverse amount of products targeting a few other diseases like Interception of Lupus, interception of Crohn's disease, gluten dependent celiac disease and a few others. Another risk-reducing item, specifically for the type 1 diabetes program along with the lupus program, is that they were licensed from MacroGenics (MGNX). Provention obtained the rights for both PRV-031 for T1D and PRV-3279 for lupus. For consideration of this deal, MacroGenics will receive future milestone payments and royalties for net sales of products derived from this license agreement. In addition, MacroGenics will have the ability to purchase a minority equity interest in Provention. I believe that Provention Bio is a solid biotech now that it has proven its acquired product to work in T1D.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.