5 Future Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

But never forget that all investing is probabilistic so always use good risk management and the proper asset allocation for your needs, such as my example of a properly constructed and optimized income portfolio.

FDX, MSM, ALB, TJX, and TIF are the most undervalued dividend achievers you can buy right now. They should be capable of 14% to 25% long-term total returns from their current 18% to 50% undervaluation.

These can be thought of as "future aristocrats". But in order to earn great total returns you still need to buy these companies at fair value or better.

But plenty of quality companies have proven themselves capable of delivering great payout growth, including dividend achievers, companies with 10+ years of consecutive dividend growth.

Dividend Aristocrats have proven to be a great source of safe and rising income, plus market-beating returns.

(Source: imgflip)

Dividend Aristocrats are beloved by income growth investors and for good reason.

(Source: Ploutos Research)

These boring but beautiful blue-chips have delivered 25+ consecutive years of rising dividends in all economic, market and interest rate environments. They've also managed to outperform the market by 25% annually since 1990 and with 18% less volatility, making them even better sleep well at night or SWAN stocks. They achieved this mostly by declining less during downturns and keeping up with market rallies (the best offense is a good defense).

But while you can certainly just stick to dividend aristocrats and kings, (my Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio is a 100% pure aristocrat/king portfolio) why not cash in on great companies that are likely to join this famous club in the coming years?

Dividend achievers, companies with 10 to 24 years of consecutive dividend growth, have proven they are stable businesses (by raising during the Great Recession) and thus likely future dividend aristocrats. Which is why I'm presenting for your consideration the five best future dividend aristocrats you can buy today.

How I Built This List

I'm a big fan of Warren Buffett's investing advice including his warning that there are two primary rules to good investing "Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1."

Minimizing permanent losses of capital by avoiding value/yield traps (who can't sustain safe and growing dividends over time) is thus the first thing income investors should focus on. This is why all my articles follow the maxim "quality first, valuation second, and patience and discipline always."

This is why I've used my 5.5 years of experience as a professional analyst/investment writer to construct a three-factor, 11 point quality score designed to minimize the chances of recommending (or buying) riskier stocks that might not be able to sustain dividends during a recession.

dividend safety (1 to 5 points): based on payout ratio, balance sheet, and cash flow stability

business model (1 to 3 points): based on disruption risk, ability to sustain returns on investment above cost of capital (accretive growth), long-term growth potential

management quality (1 to 3 points): capital allocation track record and long-term dividend friendly corporate culture

This 11 point quality scale can be applied to any dividend stock.

Dividend Sensei Quality Score Classifications

3 to 6 points: high to ultra-high risk: avoid no matter the price

7 points: "dirty value", only buy at STEEP discount to fair value (to compensate for higher risk) and limit position size to 1% to 2.5% of the equity portion of a portfolio

8 points: blue-chip, seek to buy a modest discount to fair value or better, and limit to 5% to 10% of the equity portion of a portfolio

9 to 10 points: SWAN stock (higher caliber blue-chip, describes most dividend aristocrats and kings), buy at fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of the equity portion of a portfolio

11 points: Super SWAN (as close to a perfect dividend stock as you can find on Wall Street), buy at fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of the equity portion of a portfolio

I personally only recommend (or buy for my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings) level 8 or higher blue-chips and SWAN stocks.

However, you'll note that even for the level 11 quality Super SWANs I still recommend buying only at fair value or better. That's because valuation always matters and overpaying for even the highest quality company can significantly reduce forward returns (and increases the risk of a permanent loss should the thesis break).

This is where my favorite blue-chip valuation method comes in, dividend yield theory or DYT. This compares a stock's yield to its historical yield and assumes that, unless the thesis breaks, the yield will return to its historical norm, which approximates the fair value the market has usually paid for the company.

This is the valuation method asset manager/newsletter published Investment Quality Trends has used exclusively since 1966 (and only on high-quality dividend stocks) to achieve market-beating total returns and with about 10% less volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

According to investment newsletter tracker Hulbert Financial Digest, over the last 30 year's IQT's entirely blue-chip DYT driven strategy has resulted in the best risk-adjusted total returns of any newsletter in the country.

In other words, the historical evidence for the superiority of DYT based blue-chip dividend investing is very strong, which is why I've made it the cornerstone of my own recommendations, portfolio buys and my long-term, valuation-adjusted total return model.

That's based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, which has proven relatively effective at estimating long-term dividend stock total returns since 1954. It's what Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and NextEra Energy (NEE) use as their official total return models.

The GDGM says that over time total returns approximate yield + long-term cash flow/dividend growth. That's because yield represents current income while, assuming a constant payout ratio, dividends grow in-line with cash flow, from which stock prices are ultimately determined. The model assumes that valuations cancel out over time, because of mean reversion.

While over 10+ years valuation changes tend to cancel out, over five to 10-year periods (my preferred time horizon, since that tends to neutralize the effects of short-term sentiment and are mostly fundamental driven), valuation shifts can have a significant impact on returns.

I add a valuation boost/drag to the GDGM to get a long-term valuation-adjusted total return potential of yield + long-term cash flow/dividend growth + valuation returning to the historical norm (CAGR over 5 to 10 years). My backtesting of this model, across roughly two dozen blue-chip stocks and ETFs, has found that it has a historical margin of error of 20% (which is actually very good for long-term forecasting models).

For example, say a dividend blue-chip historically pays 4% but today yields 5%. This means that it's about 20% undervalued and the share price would have to rise 25% to get back to its historical fair value. While the market can remain bearish on stocks for very long stretches of time (the most I've seen is six-year bear markets) ultimately stock prices are always a function of fundamentals (specifically earnings and cash flow).

That's because, in the words of Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor, the father of value investing and the 3rd greatest investor of all time (about 20% CAGR total returns from 1934 to 1956 vs market's 12%)

"In the short run, the market is like a voting machine--tallying up which firms are popular and unpopular. But in the long run, the market is like a weighing machine--assessing the substance of a company." - Benjamin Graham

If that stock has grown cash flow at 5% historically and is expected to continue to do so then its valuation-adjusted return potential is 5% yield + 5% cash flow/dividend growth + 2.5% to 5% valuation boost (depending on how long it takes) = 12.5% to 15% (10% to 18% including margin of error).

That's compared to the market's historical 9.1% CAGR and 8% that the S&P 500 is likely to deliver in the coming five to 10 years, assuming historical earnings growth and factoring in today's valuation.

So now that you understand how I build these watchlists, let's take a look at the five best monthly dividends stocks you can buy today.

The 5 Best Future Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Stock Ticker Dividend Growth Streak (Years) Quality Score (Out of 11) S&P Credit Rating Yield (Regular Dividend) Fair Value Yield Discount To Fair Value Expected 5 Year Annualized Cash flow Growth (analyst consensus or management guidance) 5 to 10 Year Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential FedEx (FDX) 16 8 (Blue-Chip) BBB 1.6% 0.8% 50% 13.0% 18.3% to 28.2% MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) 16 9 (SWAN) NR 3.5% 2.4% 31% 10.7% 18% to 21.9% Albemarle (ALB) 25 (Dividend Champion) 10 (SWAN) BBB 2.0% 1.5% 25% 13.7% 18.5% to 21.4% TJX Companies (TJX) 23 9 (SWAN) A+ 1.7% 1.4% 18% 10.0% 14.1% to 16.6% Tiffany (TIF) 16 9 (SWAN) BBB+ 2.5% 2.0% 20% 10.6% 15.4% to 17.7% Average 19.2 2.3% 1.6% 29% 11.6% 17.4% to 21%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Morningstar, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, analyst estimates)

Now some people are understandably skeptical of my estimates that these stocks will deliver roughly 19% CAGR total returns over the coming five to 10 years. While I stand by my BAM/NEE inspired model (which has proven more reliable than most others on Wall Street) it's certainly true that there are no guarantees on Wall Street. The 20% margin of error adjusted expected returns on these five stocks 13.9% to 25.2%. But that assumes these companies will be able to deliver the growth analysts currently expect (and that's roughly in line with their historical norms).

Mind you even the low end of that margin of error return range (14%) is still far above the market's historical 9.1% CAGR return and a heck of a lot better than the roughly 4% consensus asset managers expect from the S&P 500 over this time frame.

Asset Manager 5 to 10 Year Stock Market Forward Return Expectations

(Source: Morningstar Asset Manager Survey)

To see whether even 14% total returns is reasonable it's useful to take a look at the historical data to see if such returns are possible. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, well-established blue-chips such as these tend to have relatively stable growth rates and thus a backtest can give a rough confirmation of whether my model's returns are realistic.

Equally Weighted Portfolio Of These 5 Stocks (January 1996 to May 2019)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) - no rebalancing, all dividends reinvested

These five stocks have certainly done well for investors over the past 23 years, as one would expect from future aristocrats. They outperformed the market pretty much the entire time and even achieved a smaller peak decline during the Great Recession. Overall they proved 27% less volatile than the S&P 500 and their Sortino Ratio (total returns - risk-free return)/negative volatility (i.e. "reward/risk" ratio) was 64% better than the broader market's.

But we can't forget that all investing is probabilistic which is where good risk management and asset allocation comes in.

Never Forget About Risk Management And Asset Allocation

Peter Lynch, the famed value investor who delivered 29% CAGR total returns at Fidelity's Magellan Fund from 1977 to 1990 (second best investor in history) once said: "In this business if you're good you're right six times out of ten."

By which he meant that all investing is based on what's most likely to happen, but you still need to protect yourself in case some of your companies' thesis break.

Failed Dividend Aristocrats Over The Last 10 Years

Even the famous aristocrats, the bluest of blue-chips, have had 29 members lose their status due to dividend cuts or freezes. Which is why I'm frequently reminding readers of the importance of good risk management and asset allocation.

These are some rules of thumb I've developed after consulting with several asset managers, including some with decades of experience in the mutual fund/private equity/hedge fund industries.

But there's another reason to consider asset allocation/portfolio construction. The historical returns of these five future aristocrats are impressive, but at times they were still extremely volatile. It doesn't matter how great potential returns might be, what matters is what kind of returns you can personally achieve, including riding out grisly downturns that can challenge your discipline.

As Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor, the father of value investing and the 3rd best investor in history (20% CAGR total returns from 1934 to 1956 vs 12% for S&P 500), said in this famous book "The Intelligence Investor"

“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market, but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.”

In other words, don't try to swing for the fences, but rather just play a smart game that has the highest chances of achieving your long-term goals.

Most people simply can't stand the volatility inherent in a 100% stock portfolio, even a low-risk blue-chip one. Which is where the power of lower/negative volatility bonds comes in.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY): 2.6% yield (monthly payout), 0.25% expense ratio (cash equivalent)

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND): 2.8% yield (monthly payout), 0.04% expense ratio - Morningstar 4 star silver rated ETF

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL): 2.6% yield (monthly payout), 0.06% expense ratio

Here are three low-cost bonds ETFs that serve important purposes, GSY as a good cash equivalent, BND as a proxy for bonds in general, and SPTL as a low cost/risk way of hedging against bear markets (negatively correlated to stocks). I don't mean to imply these are the hands down best bond ETFs in the world. But the nature of ETFs is that they basically track the same index so these are good choices (and they have sufficient history to backtest).

Bonds tend to remain stable or appreciate during bear markets, due to a flight to safety, plus falling interest rates (and likely Fed bond buying in future recessions). This makes them very useful for retirees using some form of the 4% rule because it gives them something to sell at a profit (or flat) to pay the bills rather than liquidating undervalued stocks.

So let's take a look at what a portfolio equally weighted between these five future aristocrats and these three bond ETFs would have done historically.

Equally Weighted Portfolio (37.5% bonds) January 2009 to May 2019

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) - annual rebalancing, all dividends reinvested

This portfolio is essentially the classic 60% stock/40% bond portfolio that's a good rule of thumb for most people (and what the 4% rule is based on). As you can see, for most of the past decade it was outperforming a 100% S&P 500 portfolio and even after stocks got red hot (and these five fell out of favor) it still managed to achieve 87% of the market's returns but with 17% less volatility, a smaller peak decline, and an 8% better reward/risk ratio.

Of course, 60/40 stocks/bonds is just a rule of thumb, and your ideal asset allocation will be different based on your time horizon/risk tolerance (i.e. "capacity to suffer") and target returns.

So let's think like a pension fund manager and assume you started out in January 2009 designing a portfolio and wanted to

achieve the market's historical 9.1% CAGR total returns

minimize peak declines (to sleep well at night and minimize the risk of panic selling into a correction)

OR maximize your total returns/volatility (risk-adjusted returns, i.e. Sharpe Ratio)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

As you can see the optimal allocation for someone seeking market historical returns with minimal declines over the past decade was actually 73% bonds and owning the rest in TJX and MSM. While ultra-conservative investors, seeking maximum risk-adjusted returns would have been best off being pretty much entirely in cash and bonds.

While the 98% bond portfolio pretty much only matched inflation (as one would expect from a good cash equivalent) it also delivered a maximum decline of just 0.33% and a risk/reward ratio of 7.1.

The bond heavy optimized portfolio underperformed the market but still delivered that historical 9% return, while suffering a max decline of 3.7% and a fantastic reward/risk ratio of 3.6, 133% better than the S&P 500.

Of course, in reality, you can't know ahead of time what asset allocation is going to optimize your goals. But the nice thing about blue-chips and bond ETFs is that historical data can give us a rough idea of what they are likely to do over long time periods.

Remember that our goal isn't perfection, but following a sensible strategy that's most likely to meet our needs. Close enough is good enough if your strategy is sound, risk management appropriate, and discipline unwavering.

The point I'm making is that you should strive to achieve the best realistic total return, based on your risk tolerance and temperament.

Over the last 20 years the S&P 500, despite two 50+% market crashes, still delivered 5.6% CAGR total returns. The average investor, prone to panic selling and poor market timing (not even Wall Street pros can do this well so don't even try) achieved 64% worse annual returns and didn't even keep up with inflation.

Meanwhile, a buy and hold investor in the standard 60/40 stock/bond portfolio managed to nearly match the market, and their portfolio recovered far faster from the Great Recession crash (about 18 months quicker). An ultra-conservative 60% bond/40% stock portfolio managed to recover from the second worst market crash in US history by November 2009, just eight months after the S&P 500 bottomed on March 9th.

1.9% CAGR total returns over 20 years mean that you actually lost purchasing power, squandered half an investing lifetime (far more for many people) and prosperous retirement is much harder to achieve.

This highlights how achieving your financial goals requires understanding risk tolerance (maximum capacity to suffer during declines) and then swinging for singles and doubles and not trying to hit grand slams. As the saying goes, offense wins ball games, defense wins championships.

Bottom Line: FDX, MSM, ALB, TJX, and TIF Are Strong Future Dividend Aristocrat Buys Today BUT Never Forget To Use The Right Risk Management For Your Needs

There's nothing like buying a quality dividend growth blue-chip at a nice discount to fair value. And fortunately, no matter what the broader market is doing, something great is always on sale (thus the reason I write all my articles).

Today, FedEx, MSC Industrial Direct, Albemarle, TJX Companies and Tiffany represent the five most undervalued future aristocrats (or dividend champions) I can recommend. All of them are quality companies that offer safe or very safe dividends, that kept growing even during the worst economic calamity since the Great Depression and are thus likely dependable sources of income for even conservative income investors.

But don't forget that no stock is a bond alternative and you need the right asset allocation that's most likely to achieve your personal financial goals.

While stocks are great for generating great returns (which is why I'm personally 100% in stocks because I'm 32), most of my readers need sufficient cash/bonds to not just moderate portfolio volatility, but also give them something stable/appreciating to sell to pay the bills during the market's inevitable declines (such as retirees on the 4% rule).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.