Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Binary Catalyst In Sight, Potential Participant In Lucrative Targeted Oncology Theme

Management seems optimistic on analysis of overall survival data for entinostat in hormone receptor positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with hormone therapy. I still think it's a coin toss.

The company's Menin inhibitor is of most interest to me, but it has yet to enter the clinic. Targeted oncology theme has been on fire past few years.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) have fallen by 12% since my article from January of last year stated that the company was in for a potentially transformative 2018. So far in 2019, the stock has posted a 95% gain as optimism returned to the name as Wall Street focuses on renewed prospects for lead program entinostat and the company's participation in the lucrative targeted oncology theme.

This last point has prompted me to revisit this name, given that the targeted oncology theme has been especially good to us lately (recent $11.4 billion buyout of Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has boosted the biotech sector and especially stocks of companies participating in this theme).

Chart

Figure 1: ARQL daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see some volatile price action with a major correction in Q4 2018 (including October's gap down on news that entinostat failed to achieve PFS benefit in patients with HR+/HER2- breast cancer). 2019 was another story however, as the company turned the page starting with management's corporate outlook reminding investors of a key result in Q2 and IND filing for lead Menin-MLLr inhibitor SNDX-5613. Recent strength and breakout appear related to the acquisition of Array BioPharma by Pfizer, boosting most stocks of companies participating in the targeted oncology theme.

Overview

In my 2018 update piece, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

Lead program entinostat (class I selective HDAC inhibitor) had very promising phase 2 results in hormone receptor positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with hormone therapy. As a result, it was granted the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA. I noted that it was currently the subject of a phase 3 pivotal study under SPA with burden of proof on the company to replicate prior success. If primary objective was achieved with overall survival significantly extended, a large opportunity awaited in second-line hormone receptor positive breast cancer (around 34,000 patients) in which it could potentially replace Afinitor as standard of care. Another way to win was via combination studies with Merck's Keytruda and Genentech's Tecentriq.

Perhaps even more importantly, I stated that management made a brilliant move when the company entered into a global license agreement with Vitae Pharmaceuticals to gain control of preclinical small molecule inhibitors of the interaction of Menin with the MLL (Mixed Lineage Leukemia) protein. It was believed that a clinical candidate could be generated to treat a genetically-defined subset of acute leukemia with chromosomal rearrangements in the MLL gene (thus participating in one of my favorite themes, targeted oncology). Chief Medical Officer Michael L. Meyers, M.D., Ph.D., pointed out that despite intensive chemotherapy regiments employed in AML patients, 5-year survival rate remains significantly below 50% due to lack of effective treatment options. Thus this program could prove useful in treating pediatric and adult patients with MLL-r-driven leukemia.

Lastly, I stated that a previous secondary offering appeared to be a clear Buy signal in my opinion, given that the company sold over 2 million shares directly to Biotechnology Value Fund.

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

In CEO Briggs Morrison's presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference, there were a few updates and nuggets that stood out to me:

- In 2019, the company is focusing its attention on two key opportunities, the first being the combination of entinonstat plus exemestane in HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer (currently in fully enrolled phase 3 trial where we are simply waiting for final survival data). Management has stated that we´ll get another look at that data in Q4 2019 and if necessary final analysis in Spring of 2020. If data is positive (language used reminds us that a phase 3 win is far from guaranteed), NDA filing would occur in 2021.

Figure 3: Promising phase 2 data for entinostat in HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer (Source: corporate presentation)

Keep in mind that this company did not meet the high hurdle for progression-free survival benefit in November of 2018. At this point the study is essentially an overall survival trial. Management commentary from its modeling suggests that the November look could be sufficient for trial to end, but it could drift into the first half of 2020.

- As for work in the immuno-oncology space, management is examining whether entinostat could enhance the efficacy of PD1 inhibitors based on hints of efficacy in preclinical work. Again, per Morrison's commentary, this program does not appear to be high priority for them and it will either remain in stasis or be progressed via collaboration (company does not wish to expend resources here).

- The second opportunity (of more interest to me) is the company's Menin inhibitor SNDX-5613, which has much potential in treating ALL in children and AML in adults. Preclinical data in xenograft models has shown impressive single agent data including significant extension of survival. Dose-dependent effect was demonstrated on tumor growth and survival across a variety of xenografts harboring MLL-r fusions.

Figure 4: Promising preclinical data for SNDX-5613 (Source: corporate presentation)

Market opportunity here is sizeable, in pediatric population MLLr-ALL global incidence is around 1,000 patients per year (10-15% of ALL, 80% of infant ALL). In the adult population, MLLr-AML accounts for around 4% to 10% of AML or incidence of around 3,000 patients per year. However, preclinical data has also shown efficacy in the NPM1 class of AML which accounts for around 30% of AML cases or 20,000 patients per year.

Figure 5: Large slice of AML market being targeted (Source: corporate presentation)

For preclinical models of NPM1 AML in patient-derived xenograft, treatment with SNDX-5613 resulted in all mice being cured versus those untreated dying. IND filing for SNDX-5613 should occur very soon.

- As for the company's anti-CSF1R antibody, the company licensed it from UCB (OTCPK:UCBJF) a couple years ago and is pursuing monotherapy and combination studies. Single agent study in chronic Graft versus host disease should read out initial data later this year. The rationale here is that preclinical models have shown convincing efficacy signals.

- Lastly, it was pointed out that all three molecules mentioned were licensed to the company. Management continues to look for IND-ready molecules to license in and believes their expertise plus relationships in the industry should aid in those efforts. Again, a green flag was BVF plus other key investors approaching the company to buy stock (warrants exercisable at $12 and $18 as well, common in such sweetheart deals). Keep in mind that these warrants expire on the earlier of E2112 positive overall survival data plus 3 months or December 31, 2020. Cash and short term investments totaled $92.7 million as of the end of March, with management guiding for runway into key milestones.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported research and development expenses of $11.3 million and G&A expenses fell to $3.9 million. Net loss also decreased to $14.3 million. Management guided for full-year research and development expenses of $46 to $50 million, with total operating expenses of $60 to $64 million.

As for future catalysts of note, I touched on those above and they can be observed in the graphic below. Again, the one I'm most interested in is initial data for Menin inhibitor SNDX-5613, given large market opportunity and participation in the lucrative targeted oncology theme. That said, perhaps acceptance of IND filing and initiation of enrollment in the clinic could spur upside as well, given the high profile of the asset.

Figure 6: Upcoming milestones (Source: corporate presentation)

On the quarterly conference call, management seemed optimistic on prospects for a positive readout of the E2112 phase 3 study of entinostat in hormone receptor-positive breast cancer (and the blockbuster opportunity being targeted). For SNDX-5613, management projects a rapid development path in the clinic similar to that taken for patients with NTRK fusions or IDH1 mutations (allusion to Loxo Oncology). Reading further into commentary regarding cash runway, if the phase 3 study is not stopped and analysis continues into Q2 2020, I wouldn't be surprised to see a financing prior (perhaps year-end 2019 or early 2020).

As for institutional investors of note, BVF and Adage Capital Partners both own significant stakes. Small insider buying in Q1 and Q2 is good to see (though not convincing in and of itself).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, we've identified a promising oncology idea with multiple programs approaching inflection points. Despite management's optimism on the outcome of the E2112 phase 3 study, I adopt an attitude of "hope for the best and plan for the worst." I hope for the sake of patients (and based on signal in phase 2 data) that results are overwhelmingly positive - at the same time, I consider the risk involved in the case that overall survival is not significantly extended. The company's Menin inhibitor is fascinating to me given my interest and prior track record in the targeted oncology space - however, it still hasn't entered the clinic.

As a Speculative Buy, a position here could make sense for aggressive investors who limit it to a small weighting in their portfolios. For my purposes, I require more derisking and downside cushion and will thus await further developments in the second half of the year before revisiting.

Risks include disappointing results for phase 3 study (binary catalyst with potential for a high % move one way or the other), dilution in the near to medium term and competition in certain indications targeted and disappointing regulatory guidance.

For the company's Menin inhibitor, keep in mind they may be required to pay to Allergan (NYSE:AGN) up to $99 million in milestone payments plus low single- to low double-digit royalties on sales (plus $70 million one-time sales-based milestone payment).

For SNDX-6352, the company could be required to pay UCB up to $119.5 million in milestone payments plus up to $250 million in one-time sales-based milestone payments plus low double-digit royalties on sales.

For entinostat, the company paid Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) just $2 million upfront (future milestone payments could total $150 million).

Given low upfront payments for assets in-licensed, playing devil's advocate could make you wonder how much conviction these partners had on the prospects of these drug candidates.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, cash position accounts for only a third of market capitalization and other assets are too early stage to be valued. Thus, in the event of phase 3 failure, downside potential is very high (perhaps 70% plus). If the market gives a premium to the Menin inhibitor, lower that downside figure to about 50% or so.

For our purposes in ROTY, I need further derisking before considering this one despite my interest in the targeted oncology space. If analysis of overall survival gets extended to 2020, that could provide some time for Menin inhibitor to enter the clinic and progress some (I'd like to see initial proof of concept results).

I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.