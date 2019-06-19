More Upside For Gold And Treasury Bonds

The Fed uses bond sales to control the FFR and it will fall if no more treasuries are allowed to be created over the debt limit.

The treasury drought goes on and leaves the federal government about six weeks of funding at its present burn rate.

Last week I wrote this article about the impact of the treasury drought on tier 1 assets such as treasury bonds and gold.

Since that time, I have calculated that at its present seasonal burn rate, the Federal government has about six weeks of headroom between regular spending and the self-imposed debt ceiling limit. The debt ceiling and its legal background are discussed in detail in this article.

It takes an act of Congress to suspend or lift the debt ceiling to legally allow federal government spending to flow again. There is no practical, functional limit to federal government spending given that as the sole manufacturer of the US dollar, it is not revenue- constrained.

Alan Greenspan: “A government cannot become insolvent with respect to obligations in its own currency.” St. Louis Federal Reserve: “As the sole manufacturer of dollars, whose debt is denominated in dollars, the U.S. government can never become insolvent, i.e.,unable to pay its bills.”

For investing and taking advantage of this situation, the broad guideline is that an asset that profits from lower interest rates will rise during a federal liquidity bottleneck.

The lower interest rates are caused by the slowdown or complete stoppage of new treasury creation beyond the statutory debt ceiling limit.

One can see from the chart below that government debt has not increased since December of this year.

This coincides with the statutory debt ceiling limit set out in table III-C of the Daily Treasury Statement shown below.

When the federal government is experiencing a liquidity bottleneck such as this the Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) is unable to maintain the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) at its designated target level. For this reason, the FFR falls, and this causes the bond curve generally to fall along its entire length from 30-day bank bills to 30-year treasury bonds.

While inefficiencies of this kind are regrettable, they do present investment opportunities in various asset classes that profit from low interest rates. Such assets include:

1. Gold - Gold (UGLD) is classed by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) as a tier 1 asset and in the absence of the tier 1 asset of the first choice (treasuries) banks have been buying gold to meet their legal requirements for tier 1 assets with which to meet statutory requirement for leverage ratios and stress tests. This rally will continue and intensify as the treasury squeeze continues. Further, a debt ceiling standoff and a federal government shutdown will escalate the gold rally given that it will be the only tier 1 asset available in quantity. Also, a liquidity drought brought about by a cessation of federal government spending will cause an economic slowdown and possible recession and investors will turn to gold as a safe haven asset in what appears to be recessionary times.

The Trump administration is so damaging and unpopular that both sides of politics could well use a prolonged government shutdown to damage the Trump presidency in the lead up to the Presidential elections to seek either a change of government or change of President.

Politicians may well hold the belief that the short-term pain of a federal government shutdown, stock market plunge, and mini-recession is a small price to pay to remove a President that is damaging America's international reputation and bringing the office of the President into disrepute.

2. Treasuries - TBT, TYD, TMF, UBT, TYO, TMV, and TYO.

As treasuries become more and more scarce, the face value will rise, and the yield will fall. As previously discussed, the Fed uses treasuries to maintain the FFR, and if it has its hands tied the FFR must fall.

One can see from the chart below that each time there has been a treasury shortage, the FFR has fallen.

The blue line is the stock of treasuries. The flat spots on the blue line are times of a treasury shortage. The shortage is caused by either a government shutdown or in the lead up to a government shutdown where the US Treasury engages in 'extraordinary measures' to restrict the supply of treasuries to try to stay under the debt limit for as long as possible to keep the essential functions of government operating. During such times the Fed is unable to maintain its FFR correctly, and the rate falls as excess bank reserves put downward pressure on the interbank rate. Extraordinary measures are in place at the moment.

When the treasury shortage ends, one can expect this trade to reverse.

3. REITs - MORL, MRRL, REML and NLY. REITs profit from low-interest rates as interest on mortgages is their main cost of production. The REITs I have listed are particularly useful as they are constructed to take advantage of low interest rates and spreads. Again these trades reverse when conditions change.

4. Corporate Bonds - HYD and JNK. Any corporate bond on the secondary market starts looking better and better during a time of lower interest rates such as those caused by a temporary treasury shortage. Some investors might take the view, given the current news flow, that the Fed might even lower the FFR in which case the face value of all existing bonds, whether government or corporate will rise. Again the reverse is true when treasuries become available again and if rates rise and the trade reverses.

The above chart produced for this report by Mr. Robert P Balan of the Predictive Analytic Models service shows there is a NEGATIVE but lagged, correlation between Total Debt and US long bond yields. This is because as bank reserves from government spending hit the payment system, the rates tend to fall, and the Fed sells more bonds to drain the excess liquidity and so debt rises.

US GDP is POSITIVELY correlated with the long bonds (10yr yield) because higher yields mean higher net interest income to the private sector from the federal government and although devoid of actual real production is counted as income and GDP.

GDP may well fall shortly because of the reduction in treasury income, and this is discussed in more detail in this article.

