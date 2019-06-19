Rising Geopolitical Risk Bears Watching In The Oil Market

Tensions with Iran are likely to escalate further as the leadership there seeks to build a position of strength from which to engage with the U.S.

By Dimitry Dayen, CFA

Latest Attacks On Oil Tankers Could Threaten Global Crude Flows

Geopolitical tensions are being ratcheted up in the Middle East with another attack on two tankers this week in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital trading route through which about 20% of global crude oil passes daily. The latest attacks make for six tankers targeted by what is widely believed to be Iranian forces over the last several weeks.

With tensions rising, it is reasonable to see some geopolitical risk premium priced into oil after the pullback over the past month. However, we are not seeing a major disruption in global crude flows, yet. The supply-demand differential is not very tight and the impact on prices is likely to be muted by the ongoing weakness in demand and rising inventories. If tensions escalate to the point of meaningful disruption of physical flows of crude from the Middle East, then the impact on oil prices and energy share prices would be significant.

On June 13, OPEC revised its 2019 demand growth forecast down by 70,000 barrels per day (BPD) to 1.14 million BPD. The International Energy Agency is still modeling 1.3 million BPD growth for 2019, but we would not be surprised to see a downward revision to this forecast considering that demand growth slowed to 0.7 million BPD in 4Q18 and 1Q19, requiring a substantial ramp up for the balance of the year to get to the current forecast. To highlight this, copper prices - an indicator of industrial activity in China which accounts for about one-third of demand growth in a typical environment - have slumped near 52-week lows. At the same time, U.S. crude, distillate and gasoline inventories have loosened, with the potential for U.S. shale supply to step up following a slow start to the year.

The situation with Iran needs to be watched as tensions could continue to escalate considering that the failure of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, and the resulting pressure on the economy, with inflation as high as 50% likely giving more voice to the hardliners. Gradual ratcheting up of actions would not be surprising especially if Iran and its partners do not see a path to increasing crude exports in avoidance of U.S. sanctions. The concern around this strategy is that it lends itself to miscalculation on the part of Iran or the U.S., which in turn can have a more meaningful impact on the oil markets.

Dimitry Dayen is Senior Research Analyst for Energy at ClearBridge. Dimitry joined ClearBridge in 2014 and has 14 years of investment industry experience. He is also a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society New York.

Prior to ClearBridge, Dimitry worked as a Senior Research Analyst for Oil Service & Trilling at Surveyor Capital; Research Analyst for Oil Service at Goldman Sachs; and Investment Banking Analyst for Global Energy & Power at Merrill Lynch.

Dimitry’s key ESG considerations for the energy sector include environmental management systems; health and safety; geographical exposure; repressive regimes; waste disposal; labor shortages; alternative energy; climate legislation; and board independence.

He has a BA in Economics from New York University.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Copyright © 2019 ClearBridge Investments. All opinions and data included in this document are as of the publication date and are subject to change. The opinions and views expressed herein are of the author(s) and may differ from other managers, or the firm as a whole, and are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. This information should not be used as the sole basis to make any investment decision. The statistics have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of this information cannot be guaranteed.