Make Your Portfolio Smokin' Hot: Buy Imperial Brands, Dump Altria

Imperial Brands Plc (OTCQX:IMBBY) is a little-known entity here in the US. While the smoking giants of Phillip Morris (PM) and Altria (MO) get tons of coverage, Imperial Brands slips under the radar. We have looked at the business challenges that cigarette manufacturers are facing, and concluded that the past may not necessarily predict the future. That said, our baseline mentality is that at the right price almost anything becomes purchase-worthy. That was the same thought process that made us suggest a purchase of MO stock on January 24, followed by recommending that investors exit on April 26, netting about 20% returns in 4 months. With Imperial hitting multi-year lows, we looked to see if this warranted a shorter- or longer-term investing case. In this piece, we will make our case for buying the beleaguered cigarette producer and dumping Altria if you are long that company.

The Business

Imperial Brands is a large global company headquartered in UK with about 30,000 employees, and has multiple brands it leverages to sell cigarettes around the globe.

Its revenues are split across the globe, with Europe forming the lion's share.

While cigarettes form the bulk of its revenues, cigars, smokeless products like chewing tobacco and the rapidly expanding category called next-generation products complete Imperial's portfolio.

The current picture

Imperial Brands' 10-year chart is not pretty.

Current investors are obviously upset, as the company has faced multiple challenges as smoking rates decline. To add salt to the wounds, Imperial has been struggling to even maintain market share in a declining market.

We have so far given you the rocky side of the story, but Imperial does have some substantial merits and we look at those next.

What is working

For starters, the company has stabilized market share versus the previous years.

Imperial has also focused heavily on shareholder returns and has almost tripled its dividends from a total 63.2 pence paid in 2009.

In 2018, it paid 187.8 pence.

Adjusted earnings per share were at 272.2 pence, giving it a payout ratio of 69%. This translates into a 9.6% yield on its shares, assuming Imperial just maintains its dividend and does not grow it at its stated intention of 10% a year. There are very few companies that we can think of that offer 9%-plus yield with a sub-75% payout ratio. Usually, that extreme bargain look is what precedes dividend cuts.

How safe is the dividend?

Looking at Q1-2019 results, we see that Imperial's profits barely moved, while the finance costs decreased a lot as a result of lower interest rates and deleveraging in the back half of 2018.

This hardly looks apocalyptic as a near-10% dividend yield suggests, but there are some underlying issues here. The key one is the drag by falling volumes.

The company's global sales volumes dropped 6.9%, but a full 6.5% was offset by price hikes. We can work backward to conclude that Imperial put through price hikes of nearly 7% to prevent constant currency revenues from falling too much.

The NGP segment growth (over 250%) was also breathtaking, and the brand has awareness on par with JUUL (JUUL).

This segment will likely will continue to offset revenue pressures in the cigarette smoking department. But at the same time, as we have previously pointed out, it remains vulnerable to heavy regulation, so investors should not extrapolate past growth rates for the next decade.

When we look at the debt, we see that Imperial has reduced net debt rapidly after the acquisitions in 2015.

At its current trajectory, the company could reduce about $0.75 billion pounds of debt a year, assuming it does not hike the dividend further. Considering its debt maturity profile, we do not see this as an issue.

Our overall assessment here is that the dividend is very safe for now but the 10% growth rates may be a bridge too far. Imperial should stop promising that, as current earnings are likely to be flattish at best.

Why Dump Altria for Imperial

Now, Imperial Brands makes a great standalone investment, but investors may want to consider trading in Altria for Imperial as well. We explain our rationale below. Imperial is extremely cheap, and at about 8 times earnings, its valuation appeal easily overshadows that of Altria, which trades at close to 12x.

While P/E is a great starting point, it is not all one should look at. One of our favourite indicators is EV/EBITDA, which adjusts for debt. Imperial is again cheaper here and by far. We would also note that the two traded at identical valuations less than a year ago.

That catch-up could provide investors with a very juicy return.

One other set of fundamentals that we want to touch upon is the decline rates of smoking. These are the strongest in the US currently, and Altria is exclusively exposed to the US. Imperial, by virtue of its global reach, is well-diversified and less vulnerable to the US market, which is shrinking extremely fast.

We are also bearish on the US dollar, and as the price of Imperial rises on the London Stock Exchange in pounds, over time we expect that to translate into even bigger gains in terms of US dollars.

One point we would like to emphasize here is that there are zero withholding taxes on British dividends (other than from British REITs), so this is likely to be a stellar option for investors from that angle as well. Imperial's dividend yield dwarfs that of Altria, and all of that will be landing in your hands.

Conclusion

Imperial Brands offers a very large dividend that appears safe to us for the immediate future. The company's global reach is a big plus, and its British pound-denominated debt is a hedge against a bad Brexit outcome. The 10% growth rates in the dividends should stop, but we see no reason why the dividend cannot be maintained alongside deleveraging to hedge against a continued steep drop-off in smoking volumes.

Altria also has a what we consider a safe dividend, but the relative valuation appeal here is just too compelling. In addition, we think Altria has blown away a lot of money buying the JUUL stake at a ridiculous price valuing the company at about $36 billion. Imperial bought BLU for a much smaller price tag. While the exact number is hard to determine, as Imperial bought multiple brands for a total of $7.1 billion from R.J. Reynolds, it is clear that Imperial got a much better deal than Altria by moving into this market earlier.

So, the choices are clear. Buy Imperial. Sell Altria (if you own it) and buy Imperial. Or go long Imperial and short Altria for a compression of their multiple differentials.

