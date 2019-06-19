Electronic Arts Is Poised For Growth Despite Apex's Weakness

The unexpected release of Apex Legends at the beginning of February greatly improved Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ:EA) stance in the gaming industry. After being hated for its business practices of coercing players to buy loot boxes to enhance their gameplay experience, Electronic Arts managed to successfully integrate a subscription business model into Apex Legends by providing the game for free and making money from it by selling season passes that are the bread and butter of battle royale titles. While the game’s momentum was quickly declining at the time of writing this article, the company overall showed a solid performance in FY19 and set ambitious goals for FY20. Unlike its competitors, Electronic Arts has a diverse library of content and a broad base of active players that continue to buy the company’s products, despite the criticism from hardcore gaming fans. Considering the current state of affairs, I would say that Electronic Arts is trading relatively close to its fair value and the real opportunity for growth will present itself in Q3, when two major AAA titles of the current fiscal year will be released.

The Story So Far

In March, I’ve said that despite failing to sell enough copies of Battlefield V due to a poor marketing campaign, Electronic Arts still has the ability to improve its performance in the months to come if it manages to keep Apex’s momentum and continues to launch engaging content that players are interested in. FY19 earnings results that were released at the beginning of May showed that while some game launches were unsuccessful, Electronic Arts managed to show a solid performance thanks to profits from sports franchises and live services. According to the company, live services net bookings were a record $2.41 billion, up 10 % year-on-year, which accounted for nearly half of the overall bookings of $4.94 billion. Also, more than 45 million unique users played games from the FIFA franchise on PC and console during the year, while 100 million additional players tried the company’s mobile and free-to-play versions of the game. Overall, Electronic Arts had a good financial year, even though it could have been better had they changed Battlefield 5's marketing strategy and released a better version of Anthem.

When it comes to Apex Legends, the story doesn’t look as good as it was a few months ago. According to SuperData, the title’s revenues declined by 74% to $24 million in April against $92 million in February. One of the reasons for such a decline is the inability of the company to retain its major influencers, who were the ones to market the game in the first place. The viewing data from Twitch proves that Apex’s momentum is disappearing, and in order to improve the situation and retain its players, Electronic Arts needs to release much better content for Season 2 later in June that should fix all of the mistakes of Season 1. In addition, Electronic Arts plans to launch Apex Legends in China in the foreseeable future, while it also explores options of releasing the title on mobile devices. Both of those decisions make sense, considering that China is now the biggest gaming market in the world and mobile battle royale titles are still popular amongst Android and iOS users.

Long-Term Opportunities

Right now, the gaming business is going through a major transformation, which will result in a disruption of the overall industry. As publishers shift to digital gaming and retail chains like GameStop (NYSE:GME) are slowly going out of business, big tech companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Sony (NYSE:SNE), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and others are planning to be at the forefront of this transformation by successfully launching their own streaming platforms that will make gaming hardware irrelevant in the long run. This opens up new doors for publishers like Electronic Arts that are in the business of making high-quality content and selling it through various platforms, as they will be able to optimize their expenditures by dumping physical disk costs and cutting out retail stores from the distribution chain. With more than 500 million active players in Electronic Arts ecosystem, the company should have no problems adapting to the new streaming reality in the next few years and benefiting from this disruption.

For FY20, Electronic Arts expects to make $5.38 billion in revenue, most of which will come from digital. In addition, net income is forecasted to be $2.6 billion, which includes a one-time tax benefit of around $1.5 billion due to the company’s decision to transfer various intellectual property rights to its international headquarters in Switzerland.

While Apex momentum fades away, Electronic Arts as a whole is in a much better position than it was last year. Unlike Epic Games, which is the publisher of the most popular battle royale title Fortnite, Electronic Arts doesn’t need to rely on one major product to secure a constant stream of revenues, as it’s diversified enough to not have to worry much about the poor performance of one of its titles. At the same time, I don’t share the view of a lot of authors here who say that Electronic Arts is in some sort of a serious problem and it will have a tough time establishing a stronger presence in the industry. It’s true that in Q4, the company took a hit mostly due to its inability to successfully monetize Battlefield V and Anthem. However, on an annual basis, Electronic Arts showed great performance, even though its main AAA title of the year Battlefield V under delivered. With a P/E ratio of ~25x, I would say that at the moment, Electronic Arts is not overvalued at the current market price and it trades close to its fair value.

In addition, as I’ve outlined in this article, sports franchises continue to attract more gamers around the globe, while live services start to play a greater role in the company’s business model. The launch of EA Access on PlayStation 4 and the upcoming implementation of game streaming in the next few years is beneficial for the company, as it has one of the biggest libraries of titles among other publishers in its portfolio. At the same time, the industry continues to innovate and grow on an annual basis, as millennials and Gen Z adapt to digital gaming.

The only thing that could destroy shareholder value is the overall market collapse that will leave no chance for almost any stock to show considerable gains in the short to near term. Also, there’s a possibility that ‘The Protecting Children from Abusive Games Act’ might be passed in the US Senate this year. The goal of the legislation is to prevent gaming publishers from giving minors the ability to use various forms of microtransactions in their games. Entertainment Software Association already said that the legislation does not reflect the way the video gaming industry works. And at this stage, it’s hard to model a possible impact of the Act on Electronic Arts, considering that the company does not report the number of minors that play its games. But with a cash-to-debt ratio of over 5x, Electronic Arts will have enough resources to fund its operations for a considerable amount of time and adapt to new rules, if the US Senate decides to vote on the issue some time soon.

Going forward, Electronic Arts should have a smooth FY20, if it manages not to repeat its past mistakes and successfully launches its major titles of the year, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Need for Speed, in Q3, as those games are expected to bring more than 30% of the annual revenues. Because of that, I believe that the stock trades close to its fair value and I don’t expect the company to make considerable gains in the first half of the fiscal year, as only during the holiday season we would be able to tell whether Electronic Arts is on track to achieve its fiscal goals or not.

