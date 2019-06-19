Eli Lilly Looks Into The Foray Of Developing Its Own NASH Drug

Eli Lilly (LLY) presented some diabetes data at the American Diabetes Association's 79th Scientific Sessions. This data deals with a drug known as tirzepatide to treat patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The company has seen good results to date in this indication, however, like many others it is looking to explore Tirzepatide in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH). There was some initial compelling data to move to this large market, but it won't be easy because of the amount of competitors that are in this space.

Data For Diabetes Study Shows Various Improvements

Tirzepatide is a dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist being used to treat patients with T2D. What makes this molecule so important for this patient population is that it tackles two aspects of the disease to achieve efficacy. This first item to note, which this drug affects, is beta cell function. In order for proper insulin levels to be generated in the human body by the pancreas, beta cell function has to be normalized. That's because these beta cells are responsible for producing and releasing insulin.

The other affected item is insulin sensitivity. This is another important item to impact, because insulin sensitivity involves how cells in the body react to insulin. It was noted that GIP had a major impact on insulin sensitivity in prior reported data. That is GIP may have been contributed to meaningful blood glucose control in a 26-week Phase 2b study. There was a clinically meaningful blood sugar reduction of 2.4% for those who took Tirzepatide.

In addition, there was an average weight reduction of up to 12.7%. This is very good data and it wasn't an anomaly either. That's because results from another 8-week study in Japan, showed that treatment with tirzepatide achieved a significant reduction in blood glucose of 2.05%. Yet again, the drug provided the ability to also allow significant weight reduction as well (5.1kg weight loss).

Another Target Indication Makes Tirzepatide Valuable

The ability for tirzepatide to achieve significant weight loss and reduction in blood glucose is ideal, however, a more important finding is that this drug can be applied to other metabolic disorders. Most notably, Eli Lilly is looking into developing Tirzepatide for another target indication known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). With the significant impact of the drug on T2D, the company intends to initiate a Phase 2b study for NASH later this year. That's because some metabolic parameters of NASH can be tied to T2D.

Matter of fact, steatosis and NASH is quite frequent for those who have T2D. Insulin resistance creates an environment of a patient developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. NAFLD comes about because of hepatic lipogenesis (metabolic formation of fat) and adipose tissue lipolysis (breaking down of triglycerides stored in fat cells and release of fatty acids). The global NASH market is expected to reach $13.38 billion by 2026. By no means is this going to be an easy target, because there are so many pharmaceutical companies looking to get their foot in the door for this market.

The furthest along is Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), which has managed to already report upon results from its Phase 3 study using its NASH drug ocaliva. However, there is room for improvement because ocaliva was only able to achieve one primary endpoint which was for fibrosis improvement ≥1 stage with no worsening of NASH. On the other hand, it failed to achieve statistical significance for the other primary endpoint known as NASH resolution with no worsening of liver fibrosis.

Ocaliva was a bit higher than placebo for this endpoint, but the difference wasn't statistically significant. My take here is that it's going to take strong combination studies to achieve both fibrosis improvement and NASH resolution. I don't believe one single drug alone is going to be the holy grail treatment of being an effective NASH treatment. Especially, after several failures that have been seen throughout the years in this space.

Conclusion

Eli Lilly obtained some good results using Tirzepatide in patients with type 2 diabetes. Specifically, treatment with this drug was able to show a statistically significant reduction in blood glucose and weight loss for these patients. However, like many companies out there, it wants to test out Tirzepatide for NASH treatment. It is wasting no time to do so either, because a Phase 2b study for the treatment of NASH using tirzepatide is expected to initiate later this year.

The biggest risk here is that while tirzepatide appears to be strong for treating type 2 diabetes, there is no guarantee that it will achieve a positive outcome for NASH. A second risk is the competition that exists in place from many other biotechs that are targeting this sector. Especially, Intercept Pharmaceuticals which is ready to file an NDA for FDA approval of Ocaliva for NASH treatment in Q3 of 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.