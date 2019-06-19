Alphabet's Buyback Program Is A Flop

Alphabet Inc. has very little to show for the large amount of capital it has spent in the last five years on buybacks, over $22.4 billion.

Alphabet Inc Has Had an Ineffective Buyback Program

Buyback History. Alphabet Inc created three classes of shares in 2014, two of which have traded since April 3, 2014. The Class A common stock shares (GOOGL), which prior to April 3, 2014, were trading under the symbol GOOG, have one vote per share. The Class C "capital" shares (GOOG), with no votes per share, started trading on April 3, 2014. The Class B common stock shares, with 10 votes per share and which are mainly founders shares, have no trading market. They must be converted into Class A shares to be sold unless they are sold privately. The Class B shares represent just a small portion of the total market capitalization, while the Class C shares are the largest portion. Alphabet's buyback programs started in Q4 2015 and have focused on Class C capital stock GOOG shares:

Source: Hake

In the past 5 years, Alphabet has authorized about $33 billion in buyback programs for its Class C capital stock. This started with a $5 billion program in October 2015, $7 billion in October 2016, $8.6 billion in January 2018, and $12.5 billion in January 2019. Here is the net result: $22.4 billion of Class C shares have been repurchased over this four year period. But the number of Class C shares have actually increased from 337.1 million in March 2014 to 348.11 million in March 2019, a gain of 3.43%. In fact, the total number of Alphabet shares have actually increased 3.0% over that five year period. This can be seen below in the charts and table below:

Source: Hake

So the bottom line is that all this money spent has not resulted in a reduction of shares. How did this occur? Mainly from stock compensation given to employees. The amount of shares given employees has overwhelmed the amount bought back by the company. To give you a sense of this, in the most recent quarter alone Alphabet spent $5 billion on R&D, and $2.2 billion in capital stock repurchases, plus $1.2 on an item in the cash flow statement called "Net payments related to stock-based award activities." This latter amount might include tax payments related to its share purchases in order to fund stock compensation. But it also includes repurchases for Class C shares that it has to buy first in the market before it can award restricted shares to employees or shares that underlie any options awards. In any case, there was a total of $3.4 billion spent on stock repurchase related payments. What did Alphabet get for those purchases, which are very high relative to the amount it spent on R&D? It got a slight decrease of 0.11% in the percent of shares outstanding, as you can see in the table above. Shares outstanding decreased slightly from 695.55 million shares to 694.78 million. On an annualized basis, this is less than one half of one percent. That is not a very good result.

Comparison with other companies. Alphabet's peers have had much better use of their free cash flow in terms of their stock buyback programs. For example, as can be seen in the table below, some of Alphabet's large-capitalization peers have reduced their share counts by greater amounts in the past five years, with similar amounts of capital spent, as a percent of the free cash flow available:

Source: Hake

This table shows that the average of its peers produced a 3% reduction in their shares outstanding from their share buybacks. But Alphabet increased its shares outstanding by 3% in that period. The peer group spent an average of 38% of free cash flow on buybacks, whereas Alphabet spent a similar amount of 41%. That is another indication that Google's buyback programs have been particularly ineffective. Maybe in its current $12.5 billion buyback program, Alphabet can better reduce its share count. I suspect that the issue lies in the fact that its stock-based compensation is much higher than its peers and that is the major contributing factor to why its buybacks haven't reduced the share count as much as its peers. Or maybe Alphabet is simply just buying the stock when it is as its highs, and not on a regular basis, as most other companies tend to do. Lastly, it is possible that Alphabet might want to consider increasing the amount it contributes to their buyback program, in order to make sure that they get an effective reduction in the share count over the next five years.

Google is Relatively Undervalued to its Peers

Despite this relatively poor performance in the use of its cash flow in terms of its buyback program, Alphabet looks to be slightly cheap compared to its peer group, as can be seen in the table below:

Source: Hake estimates

Based on these numbers, Alphabet's valuation appears to be slightly undervalued in terms of P/E, EV/Sales, and the EV/EBITDA ratios, but about on par in terms of free cash flow yield (i.e. FCF/market value). Based on these numbers, we can estimate Alphabet's true value:

Source: Hake estimates

This table shows that stock is between 10 and 14% undervalued as of today, June 18, 2019, depending on whether the P/E ratio metric is included. Based on these calculations, GOOG is worth about $1,267 per share.

Summary and Conclusion

Google has spent a good deal on its buyback programs in the past five years but has not produced a reduction in shares as a result. This is because of shares issued to employees have been greater than the amount bought back. In order for the real benefits of the buyback program to be evident and to increase the earnings per share calculations with the same amount of earnings as would have occurred without a buyback program, Alphabet is going to have to increase its buyback program. Its peers have done a better job at reducing their share counts, even though they, too, issue shares as compensation to employees. Nevertheless, the stock itself looks to be slightly undervalued compared to its peers. The GOOG shares are worth $1,267 per share, or about 14% higher than the present price as of June 18, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.