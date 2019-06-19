IPO/Short-Squeeze Statistics Suggest That Beyond Meat Is A Sell

A lot of Seeking Alpha readers like to invest in IPOs. Knowing the theory can help you avoid bad picks and make better investments.

If you're reading this, you're probably wondering if Beyond Meat is a good investment. The prevailing theory on IPOs and short squeezes suggest that the answer is likely "no."

The IPO market has been running hot lately, with no name getting more attention than meat substitute provider Beyond Meat.

After the weak IPOs of Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT), investors started to turn sour on the IPO market, when, out of nowhere, Beyond Meat (BYND) came public, soaring from its IPO price of $25 to over $200.

Beyond Meat seems, in hindsight, like an unlikely candidate to spark an IPO frenzy, but here we are. I have no issue with the company itself or its management, but the prevailing theory around IPOs and heavily shorted stocks suggests that BYND will quickly come back to earth. Other authors on this site have done a great job of diving into the potential revenue prospects of Beyond Meat, but this article will focus mainly on the supply and demand dynamics that tend to develop in IPOs and in heavily shorted stocks.

Initial Public Offering Theory/Statistics

Anyone who has traded IPOs knows that new issues often don't trade the way normal stocks do. For one, the volatility of recently IPO'd stocks tends to be much higher and returns more skewed both to the upside and downside over every time frame. IPOs have been heavily researched by academics, with a particular burst in interest after the tech bubble popped in 2000. As such, here are some stylized facts about IPOs from this Yale study on IPO pricing and this one from NYU.

1. On the first day of trading, IPOs rise on average between 12 and 18 percent, depending on the period studied.

Why do IPOs consistently go up so much? In short, the prevailing theory suggests that it's due to adverse selection. Allocations to good IPOs tend to go to friends of friends and favored clients, and bad IPOs tend to be dumped on unsuspecting retail investors. No one trusts the underwriting banks, and every customer worries they're going to be taken advantage of, so the companies and underwriters are forced to price new issues lower than they would in a balanced market. Favored investors use their relationships with their prime brokers to flip IPOs much in the way that ticket scalpers do with concert tickets. Companies that are going public likely put up with the underpricing because the benefit of accessing the investment banks' sales force outweighs the cost of the underpricing.

2. If you don't get an allocation and buy after shares come public, you tend to underperform the market.

Yale researchers found that IPOs, in the aggregate, underperform the market by 23.4 percent over their first 3 years as public companies. This makes sense because companies choose when to come public and want to get the maximum multiple they can, and investment banks want to get as high as a price as possible for the stock, so retail investors who buy after the stock opens to the general public are often left holding the bag.

3. IPO returns are highly skewed to the winners.

Dartmouth researchers did an excellent study on IPO returns that may explain why investors are willing to buy and hold IPOs despite overall poor returns. Simply put, investors are willing to overpay for the possibility of outlier returns.

The two most common outcomes (as defined by the mode) for IPOs – returns greater than 500 percent and returns of ~-100 percent. Most IPOs fall in between these two extremes, but investors are attracted to investing in the next Google (GOOG) or Netflix (NFLX).

Source: Tuck School of Business (Dartmouth)

Basically, there are three ways to make money in IPOs:

Buy before the offering and flip your shares. Use a short enough time frame to negate the long-run underperformance of IPOS (such as trading short squeezes for < 1 week). Pick long-term winners consistently (harder to do, but not impossible).

Short-Squeeze Statistics

Beyond Meat is a magnet for short-sellers. A lot of new IPOs have been targets for short-sellers lately, which is reminiscent of the 1990s tech bubble. The theory on short-selling is thinner than it is for IPOs, but there are some interesting takeaways here too.

1. Stocks with heavy short interest tend to fall in price.

Short-sellers are the price police of the stock market. If a stock gets high enough relative to its fair value, short-sellers are likely to short the stock if they can expect the stock to significantly underperform the market. They then can be expected to turn a profit by buying the market and shorting baskets of low-quality stocks. This process tends to check pricing bubbles from occurring in individual stocks. However, in order to short a stock, the sellers first must borrow it. If you make the assumption that institutional investors who act as short-sellers know what they're doing, then the stock borrow rates charged by asset managers for individual stocks is a good predictor of stocks that are likely to fall. A well-known MIT study confirmed this, finding that stocks above the 99th percentile of short interest underperform the market by roughly 2 percent per month.

Beyond Meat currently costs 89 percent per year to short (paid daily and annualized). This indicates that professional short-sellers believe Beyond Meat is highly likely to fall in price. Also note that this rate is more or less priced into the puts of the stock, so you can't get around the borrow rate by buying options, as I noted in my Tilray (TLRY) article in January. If you're long Beyond Meat and aren't getting paid a cut of the stock loan fees, it's possible that your broker is doing this behind your back, courtesy of your account agreement. Fidelity and Interactive Brokers are the only two retail brokers I know of that share the borrow fees with their customers. To this point, ask yourself why institutional investors are demanding to be paid so much to hold Beyond Meat shares. The average borrow rate for the market is 0.3 percent, meaning investors should earn more interest on their cash from short sales than they pay to borrow the stock.

Source: IB Borrow Desk

To be clear, I would not under any circumstances pay to short Beyond Meat, but being long is as dangerous without the benefit of daily stock loan payments.

2. Short squeezes tend to be followed by stock declines.

Much of the rise in Beyond Meat can be attributed to its high short interest and forced short covering during the 8x rise in the stock. While we can't tell how precisely how much of the move is due to short covering, we can tell how similarly shorted stocks have performed in the past after short squeezes.

The research on short squeezes is surprisingly thin, but I found a pretty good study from Florida State's Business School on the price behavior of stocks affected by a short squeeze (they defined short squeezes as any price move greater than the 90th percentile for a one-day price increase in a stock considered hard to borrow). I would have used tighter criteria for defining short squeezes, but their research results in a wide data set that can be analyzed. The key findings were that during a typical short squeeze, the share price rises by an average of 20 percent in the first 7 hours, and then tends to fall 13 percent over the next 90 days. They noted that the stocks with both higher short interest and larger price moves tended to see a significantly greater magnitude of continuations and subsequent reversals. As such, roughly 2/3rds of the price jump from short squeezes tends to reverse within 90 days.

My definition of a short squeeze: if a stock is heavily shorted and it skyrockets, it fits into this short squeeze paradigm and is likely to see a significant reversal over the following 90-day period. If a stock skyrockets but it isn't heavily shorted/hard to borrow, it's more likely to keep trending higher.

An interesting tidbit that doesn't necessarily show up in all the studies is the ban on naked short selling by the SEC in 2005. Many studies on short selling pre-date this change, so the underlying conditions may now be more conducive to large short squeezes than before (and by extension, greater reversion after). We may see a greater frequency of both asset bubbles and short squeezes going forward due to the constraints placed on short selling by regulators.

Conclusion

I have no issue with Beyond Meat as a company, but pretty much all the finance theory out there says that being long Beyond Meat is a bad trade, in addition to the valuation arguments made by so many other writers here at Seeking Alpha. My advice if you own Beyond Meat is to take your money and run. The secret to success for investing in IPOs is to identify situations where demand for shares will increase faster than supply, which usually requires buying pre-IPO and flipping, using a short time frame to trade squeezes and hype, or the hardest method, which is identifying the future Googles and Microsofts among the 200+ yearly IPO offerings.

