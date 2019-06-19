Revolve Building On Its Strong IPO

Overview

Since its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) has almost doubled in price after initially trading at the high-end of the $16 to $18 range. Just three days into trading, Revolve closed at $35.62, representing a 97.8% increase from its IPO price. The California-based online fashion retailer focuses on the millennial and Generation Z demographics who represent a more tech-savvy customer base that can be targeted using modern analytical tools. As a millennial, I can confidently say all of my female colleagues are not at all surprised in the performance of Revolve's shares thus far. Additionally, they are all very aware of the Revolve brand and only speak very highly in terms of the satisfaction they've experienced so far.

However, has the recent appreciation in share prices placed the company into an overbought position? No, and that’s thanks to its business model that utilizes data-driven intelligence to strategically leverage their position as a fashion retailer while trimming unnecessary costs that have plagued the retail industry as a whole. In terms of future potential, Revolve is positioning itself for a multiple expansion involving the development and rollout of their own brands and an increased savvy social media identity that leverages influencers to drive brand recognition. Investors looking to profit in the online fashion retail space should definitely consider Revolve as one of their front-runners as shares once again challenge the brief high they touched at $44.77 and upwards to $50 over the next 6 to 12 months stemming from both increased demand in the North American and growing international markets.

Source: MarketWatch

A Briefing of Revolve Group

Revolve operates as an online fashion retailer for US and international customers through a platform connecting consumers, influencers, and emerging, established, and company-owned fashion brands. As mentioned, Revolve’s company strategy places its emphasis on the millennial and Generation Z demographics by tracking their trends and behaviors in the retail space. This allows the company to order appropriate products with a smaller amount of risk that their competitors generally face when making purchasing decisions. In terms of inventory, Revolve mentioned in its S-1 filing, “We make shallow initial buys, then use our proprietary technology to identify and re-order strong sellers, turning the fashion cycle from a predictive art to a data-driven science.” Indeed, the company’s ability to steer itself away from retail’s mantra of a “predictive art” differentiates itself from competitors by allowing it to sell items at full price as evidenced by 2018 full price net sales which stood at 79%.

Looking forward, the company has expressed its plan to continue building upon its social social media presence powered by a network of over 3,500 influencers and social events that drive significant traffic to its website. By targeting influencers that aren't necessarily ones with the most recognizable names, Revolve will continue to attract savvy customers that follow individuals with a smaller following but a far greater engagement. The company has already attributed its influencer marketing strategy for delivering as much as $650 to $750 million in revenue a year, with a target of $1 billion in 1 to 2 years. Additionally, events such as the Revolve Social Club, a social driven invite-only event in Los Angeles, and brand awareness sponsorship events at premier events including Coachella efficiently target the ideal influencers and consumers most adept in growing the brand and propelling future sales growth.

Revolve has also invested heavily in the development of an iconic mobile app that makes it easier than ever for customers to browse and purchase products instantaneously. The company is preparing to launch an updated app across all platforms that will highlight the benefits of its loyalty program and easily detect consumer spending habits that redirect consumers to the most appropriate page.

A key expansion front underlooked by investors has been the development and rollout of merchandise under the company's own brand. By working closely with niche vendors, the company has built very strong relationships that they credit in terms of initially exploring the launch of their own brand of clothing. The most important aspect of the company's own brand of clothing will be its selective approach in deciding what to sell. With the leading insights based on customer spending patterns among carried brands, Revolve has an extraordinary opportunity of supplying items like summer dresses in high-demand months such as when Coachella is around and slowing down production of items that may be experiencing a temporary setback in demand. This selective approach will only bolster the company's profitability by increasing the percentage of items sold at full price.

Indeed, Revolve has stuck to the core retail philosophy of ensuring customer satisfaction by putting its customers first through data-driven insights that allow the company to produce sales at full-price rather than steep discounts most other retailers resort to with bloated inventories. Revolve further solidifies its relationship with customers by offering a seamless return policy where dissatisfied customers can simply send the product back free of charge.

Source: Optimizely

Risks

Revolve’s influencers and a decline in disposable income among consumers represent the biggest risks the company faces. Although the use of influencers has so far reaped rewards for the company, a growing scrutiny surrounding the use of influencers due to undeclared conflicts of interest and the power of influencers over younger individuals may restrict the company’s ability to drive traffic through this channel. Outlandish remarks by influencers may also impact the company’s reputation; however, with over 3,500 influencers, the risk of a material impact on profitability stemming from an occurrence like this is rather low and can be easily mitigated using the remaining network of influencers. The company must also be aware of a drop in consumers’ disposable income if economic conditions deteriorate due to global risks, including heightened tariffs from the trade war between the US and China. This could potentially impact sales of full priced items that consumers historically have paid a premium for. However, this risk is also minimal given the company’s inventory structure that prides itself on smaller inventory purchases to offset the risk of holding unneeded inventory that would have to be priced lower.

Analysis & Verdict

Source: The Motley Fool

The company’s 2018 investment report speaks for itself. Net sales came in at $498.7 million with a gross margin of 53.2%. Net income increased from $5.3 million to a staggering $30.8 million over the year, largely driven by the mentioned 79% net sales delivered at full price. On average, 9.4 million unique visitors per month in 2018 with average order sizes of $279 are on a steady growth trajectory to increase throughout 2019 as the company gains global traction. Revolve's adjusted EBITDA has also rapidly increased from $9.52 million in 2016 to $46.49 million in 2018. With an increasing free cash flow position valued at $23.61 million in year-end 2018 and new capital thanks to a successful IPO, the company has more room than ever to continue strategic spending on investing activities to increase active users and order volumes while building upon its already iconic and well-received brand.

Data-driven merchandising and innovative marketing capabilities create a powerful brand strategy that will continue to drive sales through increased consumer demand in the North American market and international market. This complemented with the company’s investment in managing its supply chain at a lean level will allow it to continue expanding upon profit margins while mitigating fashion and inventory risk. Overall, Revolve has established a competitive advantage in the fashion retail space that continues to win over critical demographics looking for a trusting brand that speaks to them individually. By truly putting the customer first using data-driven intelligence, they have essentially created an addictive product that keeps customers returning while simultaneously demonstrating why they are the leaders in serving the needs of the millennial demographic.

Over the next 6 to 12 months, multiple expansion channels featuring increased investment in influencer marketing, new features and capabilities from Revolve's digital apps, and the rollout of the company's own merchandise will drive growth rapidly and surprise investors. As shares factor in these competencies, share prices will quickly reach the $45 to $55 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.