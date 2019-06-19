Youngevity Inks Hemp Deal Worth $60 Million Over 5 Years - What Investors Want To Consider

Youngevity (YGYI) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Khrysos Industries, Inc., has entered into a 5-year Supply Contract with Magu Maiden Farms, LLC to provide extraction services and end-to-end processing of hemp biomass. Khrysos will produce isolate, water soluble isolate, distillate, and water-soluble distillate hemp-derived products. Extraction and post-processing fulfillment and revenues are anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019, with revenues forecasted at $60 million through 2024 based on current market conditions and assuming, among other things, our ability to secure buyers for the produced product and the supplier’s ability to supply the biomass for extraction and processing.

Earlier this year, Youngevity gave revenue guidance of between $220 million and $240 million overall, with an anticipated $45-50 million of that revenue coming from the hemp sector. The guidance seemed to have taken some by surprise, and perhaps seemed far-fetched to others. After all, Youngevity was a new entrant into the hemp and CBD space. What many missed was the fact that the company's success in the coffee space wrote the playbook for a fast, yet agile, entry into the hemp space.

The decision by Youngevity to prioritize processing capability over farm acquisition is already paying off. With the hemp space seeing massive growth, farms are being bought up for record amounts. Many in the space are finding it challenging to convert raw product into usable CBD isolates and distillates. Youngevity's Khrysos is ready, willing and able to step in to provide the needed service. This $60 million deal with Magu Maiden Farms is an example of what is to come with Youngevity's hemp business.

As investors contemplate Youngevity, its valuation, and where the stock may go, consider that every deal like this one will create an ever-increasing net present value. The cutting-edge equipment of Khrysos delivers an efficiency that is not really seen in this space. The ability to extract more usable product from a crop is what will drive new customers to the Khrysos solution.

In my opinion, investors should watch this closely in the second half of 2019. As new revenue streams enter the quarterly reports, the path to profits is within sight. This company is already presenting positive and growing EBITDA. When profits hit, this equity will no longer trade at less than 1x annual revenue. Trading at 2x, 3x, or even 5x in the next year is certainly possible, especially if hemp continues to be a hot topic on Wall Street.

A stable direct selling business combined with a growing coffee business and a hemp business on the verge of explosive growth is a recipe for success. Current prices, even with the run-up on this news, are still lower than fair valuation. I see this equity as a strong buy, with the second half of the year delivering the news and numbers which will impress the Street. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.