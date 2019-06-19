Wheaton Precious Metals Up 17% In The Last Month, More To Come

Wheaton has exceptional leverage to silver prices. At $1,700 gold and $30 silver, EBITDA would be just over $1 billion. Input $50 per ounce silver and EBITDA jumps by an additional half a billion dollars.

The gap has been closing and I see additional upside for WPM as it gets more inline with Franco Nevada's EV/EBITDA ratio.

With the tax issue resolved and net debt dropping quickly, there is no reason for WPM to be trading at a large discount to FNV.

WPM has increased by almost 17% and is outperforming all its peers in the precious metals streaming/royalty space.

Last month, I laid out the reasons why I thought Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) would be re-rated higher and how it was undervalued compared to Franco-Nevada (FNV).

Since then, WPM has increased by almost 17% and is outperforming all of its peers in the precious metals streaming/royalty space. FNV is only showing a gain of 3.75% during this time.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I want to dig deeper and explain why there is still plenty of upside in the stock - even in a flat precious metals environment. I will also show that in a rising gold and silver market, Wheaton's leverage to silver prices makes its current value even more compelling.

A Quick Review Of Wheaton's Business Model

Wheaton is a precious metals streaming company, which means they make an advanced purchase of a certain percentage of the life-of-mine production from an operation, and then pay a fixed price for this production.

This is a lower risk model compared to a traditional gold/silver miner since costs are fixed (i.e. cash flow is much more predictable). These are also high-margin ounces as the agreed upon price that is paid by Wheaton is always extremely inexpensive in relation to where metal prices have been trading over the last decade.

The graph below shows the total cash costs that Wheaton has paid on its gold and silver streams over the years, along with the operating margins per ounce. Unlike a gold or silver producer, Wheaton doesn't have to worry about margins being squeezed due to rising operating costs. Their business model insulates them from these unwanted - and shareholder-destroying - increases.

(Source: Wheaton Precious Metals)

Additional Upside For WPM As It Gets More Inline With Franco Nevada's Valuation

Franco Nevada is also a precious metals streaming/royalty company, the largest one in the sector by market cap. In the past, investors were rewarding Wheaton with a higher value than FNV, but over the last few years, WPM has underperformed its closest rival.

Data by YCharts

I believe the main issue holding Wheaton back was the unresolved tax dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency - which was a potential $1+ billion liability for the company. Compounding matters was the fact that Wheaton's net debt was near record levels (~$1.3 billion).

The tax issue was resolved last December. WPM had to pay less than $10 million and they project about $1 million more in additional taxes per year going forward. This has been the key catalyst for the stock over the last 6 months. The other catalyst has been the sharp decline in net debt (~$200 million reduction over the last two quarters).

Data by YCharts

EV/OCF Comparison

With the tax issue resolved and net debt dropping quickly, there is no reason for WPM to be trading at a large discount to FNV. Wheaton has generated more revenue over the last four quarters than Franco Nevada and operating cash flow during that time was about the same for both companies. This is why the gap has been closing and I feel it will continue to narrow. Last month, Wheaton traded at an EV/OCF of 21 compared to 31 for Franco Nevada. Since then, the valuation discrepancy has been evaporating as shares of WPM are being re-rated higher.

(Source: SomaBull)

As a side note, the reason why Franco Nevada comes out a fraction ahead on cash flow despite the lower revenue is because they have a slight advantage on margins, as unlike Wheaton, they have many royalties in their portfolio. These royalties have negligible costs, which lowers Franco's overall cost per GEO (gold equivalent ounce).

For example, in Q1, Wheaton's cash cost for gold was $417 per ounce compared to $254 per GEO for Franco Nevada. Both companies have exceptional margins, Franco just has a slight advantage as the ounces from their royalties basically cost next to nothing. As stream deals become a larger and larger contributor to production for Franco Nevada, this margin advantage will dissipate.

EV/EBITDA Comparison

Analyzing EBITDA shows a similar result and valuation gap. Wheaton's EV/EBITDA multiple is 20% lower compared to Franco Nevada. If we analyze future potential EBITDA, both companies project roughly the same amount of GEO production growth over the next 4-5 years. Franco has the Cobre Panama stream ramping up, which accounts for the bulk of this growth. While Wheaton has streams on Stillwater (now contributing), Voisey's Bay, Salobo III and possibly Rosemont. Franco will see a quicker ramp-up of those additional gold equivalent ounces, but they have no real growth advantage to justify a much higher valuation than Wheaton. As a result, I see additional upside for WPM as it gets more inline with Franco Nevada's EV/EBITDA ratio.

(Source: SomaBull)

Wheaton also has the potential to bring online an additional 200,000 ounces of gold equivalent production over the next 3-5 years, depending on if Pascua Lama and Navidad are eventually approved. That's not being priced into this valuation model as it's unclear when/if those two projects will ever see the light of day. But it does represent additional (and significant) EBITDA upside to what was discussed above, which Franco Nevada doesn't have.

Wheaton's Strong Leverage To Silver Must Be Taken Into Consideration

In 2018, 12% of Franco Nevada's revenue came from silver, while Wheaton saw 43% of its revenue come from its various silver streams. Wheaton has far more leverage to silver compared to any other royalty/streaming company.

(Source: Wheaton Precious Metals)

In 2010–2011, WPM surged higher and drastically outperformed FNV.

Data by YCharts

This was likely the direct result of Wheaton's significant silver exposure, as silver spiked - tripling in value (from ~$17 to $50) in a span of just 8 months.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

While silver has been acting lethargic lately and has shown no signs that a bull market will soon commence, gold is trying to break out from a 5-year consolidation range. Any surge in the price of gold will positively impact silver - eventually.

Silver is prone to lag and volatility is magnitudes higher compared to gold. When a move develops, silver can quickly accelerate — as was the case almost a decade ago. It's highly unlikely that silver will remain dormant if gold breaks out.

Let's analyze a few scenarios to show the leverage that Wheaton has to the price of silver.

First, here is the production profile for the next 5 years. The company expects silver streams will contribute 24.5 million ounces annually for the foreseeable future. Rosemont will increase that total, but I will just use 2019 figures for this example. I will do the same for gold and palladium, which account for about 390,000 ounces of gold equivalent production this year.

(Source: Wheaton Precious Metals)

Using 2019 production estimates, this is what Wheaton's EBITDA would be in various gold and silver price environments. Should gold increase to $1,500 (a 12% move from current levels) and silver just increases to $16 during that time (a modest 7% gain) then Wheaton's EBITDA would be roughly $640 million. If silver finally kicks into gear and starts far outperforming gold - like it usually does in a bull market — then WPM's EBITDA will be greatly impacted. At $20 silver, EBITDA increases to ~$738 million; it jumps to $860 million at $25 silver. Taking this even further, at $1,700 gold and $30 silver, EBITDA would be just over $1 billion. Input $50 per ounce silver and EBITDA jumps by an additional half a billion dollars. In that price environment, over $1 billion of Wheaton's EBITDA would be coming from its silver production.

(Source: SomaBull)

Franco Nevada doesn't have this kind of leverage to silver, nor does any other streaming company in the sector. At just 12% of total revenue, rising silver prices won't be nearly as impactful for FNV like they will for Wheaton.

Summary Bullish Thesis

Wheaton's stock price has been underperforming over the last few years but now it's being re-rated higher as the valuation gets more inline with its closest rival Franco Nevada. While WPM has increased 17% in the last month, there is still additional upside as its EV/EBITDA multiple is 20% lower than FNV.

I don't believe Franco Nevada is overvalued, rather WPM is undervalued by comparison and I expect this gap will continue to close in the short-term.

What makes Wheaton even more interesting is the amount of leverage it has to the price of silver. We saw 8-9 years ago what $25-$50 per ounce silver can do to Wheaton's stock price. If gold breaks out from this 5+ year long consolidation pattern, and a bull market commences, silver will finally begin to move higher. Rising silver prices will have a profoundly positive impact on Wheaton's EBITDA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.