Pareteum - Reflecting On Recent Events

Remaining steadfast in my expectation for backlog conversion rates to deteriorate further going forward and the company's future revenues likely being a fraction of the currently stated backlog.

Just like fellow contributor Oil and Gas Investments Bulletin and myself, the report scrutinizes the validity of the company's large contract backlog and also raises additional issues.

I have previously covered Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Two months ago, I discussed why the recent success story of emerging Communications Platform as a Service ("CPaaS") provider Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) doesn't pass my smell test.

In particular, I scrutinized the value behind the company's self-introduced key performance metric "36-Month Contractual Revenue Backlog" after doing some quick back on the envelope calculations on two recent, material contract announcements. In short, judging by the contract descriptions provided by Pareteum, the upcoming customer service offerings are highly unlikely to attract the number of subscribers required to achieve the stated contract values.

At that time, I hadn't noticed the due diligence already carried out by fellow contributor Oil and Gas Investments Bulletin. He actually took the time for a deeper dive into some of the company's more recently acquired customers and came up with some sobering findings. In sum, his concerns are pretty much the same as mine. I highly recommend investors reading his blog post on the company.

My concerns regarding the validity of the company's backlog increased after the company recently stopped disclosing the all-important quarterly backlog conversion number, most likely to conceal a further sequential drop from 97% in Q4/2018 to an extrapolated 94% in Q1/2019.

My skepticism grew even more after discovering in the Q1/2019 10-Q that the company loaned an additional $2.7 million to an ominous outfit named "Yonder Media Mobile", bringing the total outstanding loan balance to $3.2 million. A teaser video can be found here while the business is characterized as follows:

Yonder Media Mobile was formed in July 2018 to establish a new model for the mobile distribution of content and services (such as music, video, local deals, and live-streamed events), which are bundled with telecommunications services (such as data, voice, and messaging) into a single product – Yo, the first Mobile Virtual Experience Platform (“MVXP”) on Earth. Yo provides new and valuable location-aware (localized and personalized) money-can’t-buy experiences and a direct path to the consumer that cannot be disintermediated in web and mobile “progressive” bundles, the value of which increases over time as new content and features are added. Yo will launch in Latin America in fall 2019.

The company is headed by Adam Kidron, a former music-producer with a recent history of unsuccessful ventures in the mobile music space, with the failure of Beyond Oblivion in 2012 after attracting $33 million in venture capital funding likely having gotten the most attention. Just last year, an entity called "Yonder Music" founded by him in 2014 had to shut down, too.

I approached the company for more details on its relationship with "Yonder Media Mobile" but was rebuffed.

My fear is "Yonder Media Mobile" rather sooner than later becoming the next, alleged multi-million dollar customer contract announcement with questionable substance behind it, particularly when considering the CEO's track record.

As it has turned out, the obvious inconsistencies within the Pareteum story also attracted a well-known shortselling outfit, Aurelius Value ("Aurelius") which recently published a lengthy report titled "TEUM: Where Are The Customers?"

The report discusses in great detail the likelihood of the company's stated almost $1 billion in contract backlog being "significantly exaggerated or fictitious", basically asserting the very same issues the Oil and Gas Investments Bulletin and myself already came up with.

Aurelius also raises a number of other issues:

Linking the company's senior executives to a number of previous alleged irregularities and corporate failures. Revealing the company's former investor relations representative having been sentenced to prison in 2015 following charges by the SEC for “illegal trading schemes” in December 2012. Also scrutinizing the Yonder Mobile Media relationship. Pareteum heavily inflating customers in corporate presentations.

While I consider the additional concerns raised by Aurelius as valid, particularly with regards to the Yonder Mobile Media relationship, the potentially vastly overstated backlog, clearly, remains the elephant in the room at this point.

Pareteum's reaction took a couple of days and only resulted in a very general rebuttal:

In recent days our share price has been negatively impacted by a coordinated attack by short sellers. We fully understand that short selling is legal and it is an important part of the capital markets. That said, certain short sellers have used questionable tactics, including leveraging the media to misrepresent facts and make anonymous spurious claims against the company and its officers. Every one of us at Pareteum is fully dedicated to upholding the highest standards and reporting requirements of a public company. We categorically deny the allegations put forth. We do not intend to legitimize those reports by delving into them. Pareteum has experienced tremendous growth, and we continue to grow in a healthy and measurable way. We are confident in our strategy and mission – to connect every person and every(thing)™. Today millions of people and devices around the world are connected using Pareteum’s Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Every day more people and devices are being added to our platform. We will not be distracted. We continue to focus on operating our business and generating strong financial results. We believe executing on this plan will ultimately create significant value for long term shareholders.

On the other hand, the company was quick to clean up the corporate presentation from double-counted or defunct Communication Service Provider customers, effectively cutting the implied number in half:

Slide "Notable Pareteum Partners & Customers" in May 2019 corporate presentation:

Slide "Notable Pareteum Partners & Customers" in June 2019 corporate presentation:

Granted, overstating customer logos in a corporate presentation isn't much of an issue in itself but it provides some evidence of management presenting Pareteum much bigger than it really is.

Unfortunately, it will take time for the anticipated fallout from the recent questionable contract announcements to work its way into the company's financials so patience remains key for investors considering a short position in the company's shares.

Until then, investors should closely monitor the company's accounts receivable position, free cash flow and potential further dealings with Yonder Media Mobile.

With Aurelius Value, a well-known shortseller has recently started to scrutinize the miraculous growth story of Pareteum, quite similar to fellow contributor Oil and Gas Investments Bulletin and myself before.

The report provides more evidence for the key allegiation of the company aggressively overstating its backlog and raises a number of additional issues.

I strongly advise investors to take a deep dive into the report themselves and draw their own conclusions.

Personally, I remain steadfast in my expectation that backlog conversion rates will continue to trend down over time as more of the recently announced, questionable contracts become fully implemented with the true revenues to be realized from the currently stated $938 million backlog likely being a fraction of management's expectations.

With the stock down 30% over the past two weeks, a short position looks somewhat less tempting at current price levels, particularly when considering that it will likely take another couple of quarters until ongoing outperformance on legacy contracts will no longer mask the much weaker than expected contribution of the company's large recent contract announcements anticipated by me.

