Powell Will Dance Between The Rain Drops Wednesday

I believe Powell will intimate the Fed is prepared to cut rates if needed, yet keep rates where they are.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and President Donald Trump

The Federal Reserve is expected to meet Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Financial markets have melted up in advance of that meeting. In afternoon trading Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) was up nearly 400 points to 26,500. That put the Dow just 2% from its 52-week high. All eyes are on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Whether he cuts rates or leaves rates steady and gives an opening for future rate cuts could determine where financial markets go from here.

The Fed Will Likely Remove "Patient" Language

Earlier this month, Powell intimated the Fed could cut rates if the trade war with China intensified:

Referring to tariffs, which in the past month have been raised on imports from China and threatened on imports from Mexico, he said that the Fed would “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labour market and inflation near our symmetric 2 percent objective”.

Financial markets rose immediately on the news. Powell last hiked interest in December. A rate cut or simply intimating an intention to cut rates just six months later made it appear as if the Fed was unable to stick to a long-term plan. I also felt it could have undermined Powell's credibility. If he changed policy midstream, then why should we believe him in the future?

Now that Powell has intimated more Fed actions, he will likely have to double down on those comments Wednesday. Powell will likely remove the word "patient" when referring to another rate cut:

Will the Federal Reserve message that it is no longer “patient” at the conclusion of its Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday? The semantics behind the word “patient” have been dissected since Fed Chairman Jerome Powell first deployed the word in the Fed’s January 31 meeting, when policymakers flipped dovish and softened their stance on wanting to raise interest rates to the economy’s “neutral” level.

Removing "patient" language would give Powell the leeway to cut rates at any time. How financial markets will react to this is unclear. However, the risk of missing out on another leg up in financial markets fueled by a rate cut could keep bulls fully invested.

Powell Will Dance Between The Rain Drops

The economy has had the benefit of trillions in stimulus and record low interest rates for about a decade. Such stimulus efforts may have led to asset bubbles that inured to the benefit of private equity firms, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists. I believe it was appropriate for the Fed to hike rates and unwind its $4 trillion balance sheet.

President Trump would have the public believe economic growth can continue unabated. The first major policy President Trump enacted was the GOP tax cut at the end of 2017. This was supposed to have been stimulative; Americans, awash in cash, were supposed to go on a spending spree to spur the economy. The tax cut increased corporate earnings and drove stocks higher. Its benefit to the economy was less apparent. The May jobs report was considered weak, growth in core personal consumption expenditures ("PCE") has undershot the Fed's 2.0% target for several months, and rail traffic is in decline. Several signs point to a pending recession.

President Trump imposed tariffs on foreign solar panels in Q1 2017. China happens to be a leading manufacturer of solar panels. If that was the beginning of the trade war, then it has been in effect for less than 18 months. I do not believe the President wants a trade war. I believe Trump wants to create distortions - trade skirmishes, tax cuts - to obfuscate how poorly the economy is performing.

A few months ago, Larry Kudlow, the president's economic advisor, suggested a 50 basis point rate cut was warranted:

It may have been Trump's aim start a mini-trade war to create economic distortions and then pressure Powell to cut rates. That said, I believe Powell will take a wait and see attitude. A rate cut may not come until late 2019, if at all. However, he could talk up the possibility to cutting rates if needed. This could be an interesting balancing act over the second half of 2019.

A Rate Cut Will Not Stop The Next Recession

A recession appears to be on the horizon and a rate cut will likely not stop it. If trillions in stimulus, record low rates, corporate bailouts and tax cuts cannot stop the economy from faltering, then what will another rate cut accomplish? A rate cut could send financial markets to heights, but that may not be good for the economy. In my opinion, driving up asset prices have inured to the benefit of a small segment of society.

At the end of 2018, U.S. non-financial companies were sitting on $1.69 trillion in cash. That was down from $1.99 trillion at the end of 2017. However, it likely is not good for the economy for corporations to hoard that much cash. I believe the government should have directed the stimulus to middle income and lower income individuals who had a higher marginal propensity to consume. The lion's share was given to the elites and corporations, which has led to cash being hoarded. Such hoarding could exacerbate the next recession.

Conclusion

I expect an interesting balancing act from Powell Wednesday. Stocks could melt up over the short term. Long term, I expect financial markets to falter with the economy. Investors should avoid cyclical stocks and highly-indebted names that need strong cash flows to service debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.